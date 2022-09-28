Read full article on original website
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Coming to PC Next Month
A leak has confirmed PlayStation exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC on October 27, 2023. According to an official trailer (which seems to have been published early by Sony’s Latin America YouTube account), the recent Sackboy game will be heading to PC next month after previously only being available on PS4 and PS5.
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Codex Entries Revealed By BioWare
BioWare has shared several codex entries from the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as part of its ongoing developer diaries for the next fantasy RPG. In a new blog, Bioware has shared a few codex excerpts from the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as well as an interview with two members of the game’s narrative team, narrative editor Ryan Cormier and senior writer Sylvia Feketekuty.
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars
The Evolving Stars Event in Pokemon GO is arriving, with the Protostar Pokemon, Cosmoem taking center stage. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the events runtime, and all the new and exciting activities and Pokemon that you'll encounter. Evolving Stars Event Runtime. The Evolving Stars event will run...
How Titanfall 2 Made Movement the Star of the Show - Art of the Level
Titanfall 2 is a giant among shooters thanks, in part, to its near-flawless depiction of the ultimate power fantasy: causing untold destruction with a massive, gun-toting mech. But Titanfall 2’s very best moments occur when you’re stripped of your walking tank and must survive its industrial sci-fi universe as a mere squishy human.
Secret Fountain
In Shovel Knight Dig, Secret Fountain is one of two worlds you may need to traverse after completing Mushroom Mines. This aquatic-themed area introduces unique enemies and mechanics that you'll need to learn quickly if you hope to defeat the next Hexcavator. In this Shovel Knight Dig guide, you'll learn...
Tech Amulets a new Middle East studio aims to redefine simulation games
The gaming industry in the middle east is growing bigger and bigger by the day and more talents seem to be rising to the spotlight, aiming to do the right next step for the industry growth in the region. And today we have a new studio that announced its establishment...
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for September 30-October 3
The pile of mysteries, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for...
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Announced Starring Witcher's Freya Allen
A new Planet of the Apes film is on its way – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The upcoming Planet of the Apes sequel will star The Witcher actress Freya Allen and Owen Teague as the film’s lead ape. Along with the upcoming film’s title and...
How to Unlock Accessories
Shovel Knight Dig features powerups known as Accessories that imbue Shovel Knight with various stat buffs, immunities, special abilities, and more. When you begin your journey, you'll already have 15 Accessories unlocked and you'll be able to find them during your runs through the well. But you can never have too many powerups.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Leads the Pack — IGN Staff Picks September 2022
It’s possible you may not have noticed but, uh… there are so many things to watch. Whether it’s streaming, on cable (dozens of us still have it. DOZENS!), or in theaters, there is an absolute waterfall of art being dropped on us all at any given second. It can feel pretty impossible to navigate that sometimes, but the IGN team is here to help make sense of it all.
Divine Intervention
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Divine Intervention Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters,...
Hori Split Pad Compact Review
Nintendo made it difficult for third-party Switch controllers to really shine, as they will struggle to work in all the different situations the Switch console itself can find itself in. Some Switch controllers may try to offer flexibility or just rely on a wireless connection, while others will try to mimic the Switch Joy-Con. Hori’s new Split Pad Compact controllers fall into the latter camp. They also follow up the Hori Split Pad Pro with a more colorful design and reduced size. Ultimately, they serve as a size and capability upgrade to the Joy-Con while coming in at a lower price. Unfortunately, there are some trade-offs that prevent them from being a complete substitute for Nintendo’s original controllers. Let’s dig in.
The Best Disney+ Original TV Series of Movie Face-Off: The Winner Revealed
Last week, in celebration of IGN’s State of Streaming 2022, we asked you to help us decide which Disney+ original TV series or movie was the best of them all. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Loki vs. Obi-Wan Kenobi and WandaVision vs. Ms. Marvel, the greatest Disney+ original film or movie has been chosen.
Candace Banner, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Candace? Candace is a character in Genshin Impact. She is a 4-star hydro polearm user who seems to come from a village called Aaru and has a good heart. Due to her protection, everyone in the village is confident that no one will be harmed as long as she's around.
To My Future Shaman Zenshin
This Record of Iki is located inside the titular Cloud Forest Temple, however its doors will not open until you complete the Caretakers of the Eagle Tale, which ends with Jin entering the temple. Once you've completed it, you can find the scroll to the left of the steps inside the temple.
Sakai Banner 20
The nineteenth Sakai Banner is in Cloud Forest, specifically South-West of the Zasho River Crossing and North-West of Cloud Forest Temple. From the temple, head North-West down the stone steps and forward to the intersection. Keep going forward to up go up the hill and between the two rock formations. You'll find the banner at the other side on the edge of the cliff.
Microsoft Flight Simulator - Canada World Update Trailer
Microsoft Flight Simulator's latest world update focuses on Canada, featuring enhanced modeling of 12 urban regions, and includes five handcrafted airports, 89 custom points of interest, and 9 exciting missions: three bush trips, three fresh discovery flights, and three new landing challenges. Check out the trailer for the Microsoft Flight Simulator's World Update XI: Canada, available now.
True Ending
Shovel Knight Dig features a true ending that can only be seen by completing an extensive list of tasks on your way to defeating Drill Knight. Because the list of to-dos won't be clearly presented to you in-game, it's nearly impossible to get the story's true ending organically. In this...
Stadia is Finally Shutting Down
Yes you heard it right, Stadia is finally end its service, and many were wondering why this was not done earlier. What was supposed to be the Xbox and PlayStation killer has now reached its own demise as it wasn't able to compete with the high standards the two behemoths brought to the table. Their innovation with cloud streaming was unlike any other, and what they were providing to the players was an absolute game changer. Somewhere down the line, they just failed in bringing in enough users.
Modern Warfare 2 Changes To Come Post Beta
Infinity Ward's Beta for Modern Warfare 2 just ended and man did the players enjoy it. In terms of Betas, this one has been the biggest for the franchise as the most amount players joined and clocked in massive numbers of hours of playtime. Now the free-to-play time has come to an end, and Activision and Infinity Ward are gearing up for the full and final release for the title, which scheduled for October 28, 2022.
