Flood Watch issued for Bland, Carroll, Giles, Grayson, Pulaski, Smyth, Tazewell by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bland; Carroll; Giles; Grayson; Pulaski; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe .Moderate to heavy rain has moved into eastern West Virginia and extreme western Virginia. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Bland, Carroll, Giles, Grayson, Pulaski, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia, Mercer, Monroe and Summers. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The remnants of Ian will drift east through the area today. Up to an inch of additional rain is expected across the area through this afternoon, with locally higher amounts, especially along and near the Blue Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mingo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 10:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Boone; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; McDowell; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Raleigh; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Raleigh; Wyoming FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast West Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following counties, in southeast West Virginia, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Raleigh, Southeast Fayette and Southeast Raleigh. In southern West Virginia, Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood-prone locations, and rises on rivers, creeks, and streams. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The remnants of Ian will continue to pivot about the area into this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Tazewell by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 02:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Tazewell .Moderate to heavy rain has moved into eastern West Virginia and extreme western Virginia. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Bland, Carroll, Giles, Grayson, Pulaski, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia, Mercer, Monroe and Summers. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The remnants of Ian will drift east through the area today. Up to an inch of additional rain is expected across the area through this afternoon, with locally higher amounts, especially along and near the Blue Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
