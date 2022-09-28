ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

redriverradio.org

East Texas Family Reunion To Celebrate 125th Anniversary

HOLCOMB FAMILY REUNION- This story is a bit of an east Texas history lesson. In 1842, George Creagor Holcomb moved to Texas from Arkansas and later brought his father Joseph and uncle Zachariah Holcomb and their families to relocate on land acquired in Cherokee County. The Holcomb family grew and soon became strongly involved with the community. In 1897 a Holcomb family reunion was organized to honor Joseph and Zachariah Holcomb and to allow kin to renew acquaintances with long absent family members.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview nominated by Texas Downtown Association for President’s Award

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Arts!Longview has been selected as one of three finalists for the 2022 President’s Awards Program for Best Downtown Partner. The award is sponsored by the Texas Downtown Association to recognize outstanding projects and people in cities across the state. Main Street Coordinator for Downtown Longview Nick Mayfield says they have been working closely with Executive Director of Arts!Longview Christina Cavazos on many projects, including murals and banners, since Longview received a Cultural District designation.
LONGVIEW, TX
thedrumbeat.com

Bites & Boutiques open in Tyler

Returning students might not know that four new shops and restaurants have opened in Tyler over the summer. They cater to those looking for new outfits, searching for fun desserts or exploring a spot for seafood lovers. The Juicy Seafood Kitchen and Bar. Juicy Seafood Kitchen and Bar, a new...
TYLER, TX
Local
Texas Society
Tyler, TX
Society
City
Tyler, TX
tribnow.com

I might find someone there from Center

“Sometimes this old farm feels like a long-lost friend, Yes, and hey, it’s good to be back home again.” — ‘Back Home Again’ song lyrics by John Denver (19431997) Thoughts of skipping town for a long weekend are looming in the back of my mind again. Weekend trips are therapeutic at a small newspaper when finding time for a whole week’s vacation is like looking for a needle in a haystack.
CENTER, TX
ketk.com

Jones Elementary School receives 65 pairs of new shoes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jones Elementary students in Tyler got a big surprise Tuesday morning when they received new shoes from an East Texas shoe store, Tradehome Shoes. “When my principal picked me up I thought I was in trouble,” said 5th grader Mya Subia. She was not...
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?

It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility coming to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors approved an agreement with Merit Fabricators LLC. on Thursday. Merit Fabricators is poised to make a $22 million investment in the Longview Business Park by constructing a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will create 25 new full-time jobs. The company says it mainly […]
LONGVIEW, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Pine Tree drops Nacogdoches 49-14

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Nacogdoches Dragons went head-to-head with the Pine Tree Pirates in the sixth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Pine Tree came away with the win, defeating Nacogdoches, 49-14. Click the video above for the highlights.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Patriot Mobile opening Tyler Service Center, 40 new jobs

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, is opening a service center in Tyler and hiring immediately. “Because we put God first at Patriot Mobile we have been blessed with the doubling of our business in each of the past three years,” CEO Glenn Story said. “Tyler is just the […]
TYLER, TX
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KLTV

Wood County Massive Tire Fire

The Diboll Police Department has received its first K9 in over 20 years. Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with World of Khaos Haunted House owner Charles Cox. Cox talks about how the current economic climate has affected his entertainment business this Halloween season.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

Pet of the Week: Tag-A-Long

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Rishel visited with the SPCA of East Texas Live on Wednesday to show off Labrador and Pit Bull mix, Tag-A-Long, who is ready to find his forever home. Tag-A-Long was rescued by a good Samaritan after being found wandering the streets of Hawkins. Tag-A-Long enjoys playing with lots of toys and is looking for a family willing to dedicate time towards basic training since he is still very young.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Factory expansion makes way for jobs in Marshall

The notice was given to residents 1 month before the scheduled increase. The 4-vehicle crash happened at E. Kings at E. 70th. Former Bossier City residents find themselves in the middle of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross volunteers from NWLA already responding to areas hit by Hurricane Ian. The Office of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KLTV

Burning trash leads to grass fire in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning trash lead to a grass fire in Smith County Friday. The fire happened off FM 1252, east of FM 757. The homeowner said they were attempting to burn trash when it got out of control. Three brush trucks and two engines from the Jackson...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Rusk gets by Center 40-35

RUSK, Texas — The Center Roughriders went head-to-head with the Rusk Eagles in the sixth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Rusk came away with the win, defeating Center, 40-35. Click the video above for the highlights.
RUSK, TX
KTRE

See You At The Pole 2022

Tyler Fire Chief tours modern station in Polish sister city, proposes firefighter exchange. On Wednesday, Tyler Fire Chief David Coble toured a recently-constructed fire station in Tyler’s sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. Trial continues for man charged in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
TYLER, TX

