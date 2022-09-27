Read full article on original website
Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room
First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
Philly man arrested in killing of EHT man in Atlantic City casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man is charged in the killing of an Egg Harbor Township man found dead inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Brian Wilkinson, 47, was found in a room at the casino at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said. He died of...
Police Need Help: 9 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating nine teenagers that have gone missing in the month of September. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
Charges Upgraded Against Man Who Killed Two at Wildwood Car Rally
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office has announced upgraded charges against Gerald White, the Pittsburgh man who’s accused of killing two people during last week’s unsanctioned car show in Wildwood. White has now been charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter with extreme indifference, two counts of aggravated manslaughter-eluding police, two counts of aggravated assault, and other offenses. White allegedly killed two people while operating his car unsafely during the weekend event.
Man charged with breaking into South Jersey house, peering into other homes
Winslow Township police arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly breaking into a house and peering into the windows of other homes on multiple occasions.
Teenager Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
Police are investigating a double-shooting in which one person was killed. On Sunday, Sept. 25, Atlantic City police responded to 1009 Pacific Avenue for reports of two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were provided medical treatment and transported to the emergency room. One of the men, Malae Johnson, 19, of...
Philly police release video that shows suspects who ransacked a Wawa store in Mayfair
A newly released video shows the faces of many of the suspects as they rush through the door.
Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office
Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
Family identifies 17-year-old mom struck near Philadelphia high school
The family describes Saniah Moore as a fun person with a big heart, and most importantly a great mother to her 7-month-old daughter.
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
Search underway for car thief that led police on wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for a car thief that led police on a wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia. The chase ended early Wednesday morning along the 4500 block of Summerdale Avenue where police say the thief ditched the high-performance Dodge Hellcat.Police say the pursuit began in Lower Merion. CBS3 has learned that the stolen car belongs to an off-duty police officer.Authorities say the suspect rammed into a police vehicle during the pursuit.It's not known if anyone was injured in the chase.
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting outside N.J. bar
A Gloucester County man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting outside a bar early Saturday. Police responded to the area of Villari’s Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in Franklin Township around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found Walter J. Gilliano, 25,...
Atlantic City Mayor Criminal Referral To Atlantic County Prosecutor?
Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small appears to have mixed the official office that he holds with the intersection of partisan politics. Here is the press release and Small’s actions that have been drawn into public question:. The above media advisory was written on official City of Atlantic...
South Jersey cop accused of abusing his badge acquitted of most charges at trial
A South Jersey police officer accused of abusing his badge to collect an acquaintance’s $200 debt was acquitted last week of nearly all the charges he faced. Despite his courtroom win, Deptford Sgt. Rudy Ruiz’s legal troubles may not be over: Because the jury deadlocked on one of the seven charges against him, Gloucester County prosecutors could seek to retry him on that lone remaining count.
NJ woman pleads guilty to DWI in head-on collision that killed 17-year-old driver last year
A Pemberton, New Jersey woman has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated during a collision last year that killed 17-year-old Kayla Bowen. She reached more than 90 mph, and her blood-alcohol level was .188 — more than double the legal limit.
Body Found In Bucks ID'd As Missing Philadelphia Man: Report
A body found last month in Bucks County has been identified as a 46-year-old missing man, LevittownNow reports. The remains of Abdool Nazim, who is Guyanese-South American, were found by teenagers near the Burlington-Bristol Bridge in Maple Beach on Sunday, Aug. 21, the outlet said. According to Philadelphia police, Nazim...
Driver killed in fiery crash in Monmouth County, cops say
A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Upper Freehold Township, authorities said. The driver veered off Jonathan Holmes Road, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire at about 10:40 a.m., State Police said. Additional information, including the identity of the driver, was not immediately available.
Wildwood Officials Asked About Car Rally That Resulted in Multiple Deaths
Wildwood’s city commission met Wednesday and was asked by the public about the unauthorized car rally that resulted in multiple deaths last weekend. NJ.com reports that Mayor Pete Byron said there “wasn’t any way we could ever have foreseen that happening”. Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said his comments were reserved due to an ongoing investigation by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. He would not discuss his plan for specific, authorized large scale events in the city.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Atlantic City market, police say
One person died and another was injured Sunday after they were shot near an Atlantic City market, authorities announced Monday afternoon. Police were called 1009 Pacific Avenue, which is listed online as the Pacific Food Market, for a report of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department. It was unclear if the men were shot inside or outside the business, which could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
Woman in custody after a man was shot inside the bedroom in Frankford
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder inside the second-floor bedroom. Medics transported...
