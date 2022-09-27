ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

NBC Philadelphia

Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room

First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Charges Upgraded Against Man Who Killed Two at Wildwood Car Rally

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office has announced upgraded charges against Gerald White, the Pittsburgh man who’s accused of killing two people during last week’s unsanctioned car show in Wildwood. White has now been charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter with extreme indifference, two counts of aggravated manslaughter-eluding police, two counts of aggravated assault, and other offenses. White allegedly killed two people while operating his car unsafely during the weekend event.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Teenager Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

Police are investigating a double-shooting in which one person was killed. On Sunday, Sept. 25, Atlantic City police responded to 1009 Pacific Avenue for reports of two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were provided medical treatment and transported to the emergency room. One of the men, Malae Johnson, 19, of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office

Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

Search underway for car thief that led police on wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for a car thief that led police on a wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia. The chase ended early Wednesday morning along the 4500 block of Summerdale Avenue where police say the thief ditched the high-performance Dodge Hellcat.Police say the pursuit began in Lower Merion. CBS3 has learned that the stolen car belongs to an off-duty police officer.Authorities say the suspect rammed into a police vehicle during the pursuit.It's not known if anyone was injured in the chase.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

South Jersey cop accused of abusing his badge acquitted of most charges at trial

A South Jersey police officer accused of abusing his badge to collect an acquaintance’s $200 debt was acquitted last week of nearly all the charges he faced. Despite his courtroom win, Deptford Sgt. Rudy Ruiz’s legal troubles may not be over: Because the jury deadlocked on one of the seven charges against him, Gloucester County prosecutors could seek to retry him on that lone remaining count.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in fiery crash in Monmouth County, cops say

A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Upper Freehold Township, authorities said. The driver veered off Jonathan Holmes Road, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire at about 10:40 a.m., State Police said. Additional information, including the identity of the driver, was not immediately available.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Wildwood Officials Asked About Car Rally That Resulted in Multiple Deaths

Wildwood’s city commission met Wednesday and was asked by the public about the unauthorized car rally that resulted in multiple deaths last weekend. NJ.com reports that Mayor Pete Byron said there “wasn’t any way we could ever have foreseen that happening”. Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said his comments were reserved due to an ongoing investigation by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. He would not discuss his plan for specific, authorized large scale events in the city.
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Atlantic City market, police say

One person died and another was injured Sunday after they were shot near an Atlantic City market, authorities announced Monday afternoon. Police were called 1009 Pacific Avenue, which is listed online as the Pacific Food Market, for a report of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department. It was unclear if the men were shot inside or outside the business, which could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phl17.com

Woman in custody after a man was shot inside the bedroom in Frankford

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder inside the second-floor bedroom. Medics transported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

