Duluth, MN

Duluth Born/Florida Family Persists Through Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — Hurricane Ian has viciously made its way through Florida, affecting many people, homes, and businesses in its wake. One Minnesota family, who now lives on the east coast, has been hunkered down and powerless since Wednesday afternoon. Josh Buck says his family has faced a...
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam

Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
GOOD THUNDER, MN
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
City
Rice, MN
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park

The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
DULUTH, MN
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday

(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
MINNESOTA STATE
I-35 Traffic Shift Starts Saturday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the newly constructed northbound lanes of I-35 will be open to traffic Saturday. As part of the Twin Ports Interchange rebuild, northbound traffic will shift over to the new lanes and the northbound ramp from 27th Avenue West will also be opening.
DULUTH, MN
MnDOT: Roundabout at Hwy 194/Midway Road is open

The roundabout at the intersection of Highway 194 and Midway Road in Hermantown is now open. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT,) detour signs are being removed, and all traffic will be able to travel through the roundabout. MnDOT officials also say the work of the RCUT at...
HERMANTOWN, MN
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts

WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Eveleth fentanyl dealer convicted of murder

St. Louis County authorities say Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was convicted of 3rd Degree Murder on Monday, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentencing comes after an overdose death investigation by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, in October of 2021. In the investigation, the medical examination revealed that 33-year-old Brooke Miller of Virginia had overdosed and died after taking fentanyl, sold to her by Wallace.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Groceries: Getting too expensive to eat. Here are some ways to save

Editor's note: Cook County and Grand Portage areas offer monthly food distribution events. Visit the. Local mobile food pantry program article for more information on this resource. Additionally, Ruby's Pantry happens monthly throughout the county. Visit Boreal Community Media's event page to find the next event in your area. More...
COOK COUNTY, MN
The Ghosts of Fairlawn Mansion in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Remember those ghost stories you were told as a kid? Well what if they weren’t stories at all. In fact, some believe that ghosts from the past still reside here at the Fairlawn Mansion. Built by Martin and Grace Pattison in 1891, the home stood...
SUPERIOR, WI
Meth Mailed to Inmate At A Minnesota Prison

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON - News) -- A man has pleaded guilty after he tried to get methamphetamine mailed to him inside a federal prison in Minnesota. On two occasions in February and March of this year 39-year-old, Nickolas Mihelic tried to obtain meth at the Federal Correctional Institution in Sandstone. He...
SANDSTONE, MN
Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death. 
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

