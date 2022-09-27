SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street. Hannah Star Esser was charged with murder in the death of 43-year-old Victor Anthony Luis. She is being held on $1 million bail. Authorities say Esser was driving in Orange County on Sunday night when she confronted Luis and accused him of trying to run over a cat. After they argued outside their cars, Esser got back in hers and struck him.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO