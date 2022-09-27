Read full article on original website
Related
Dartmouth
College community organizes events to grieve following student deaths
In addition to a community gathering organized by the College, Dartmouth Hillel and the family of Sam Gawel ’23 held memorial services. The College held a community gathering on Baker-Berry lawn on Friday afternoon for students to “grieve in recognition of recent losses and community pain,” according to an email from interim Dean of the College Scott Brown. This event was one of several organized by various members of the Dartmouth community following the deaths of Sam Gawel ’23, Joshua Watson ’22, Alex Simpson ’22 and David Gallagher ’20.
intheknow.com
High school student confronts principal over ‘completely sexist’ dress code
A teenager is being celebrated on TikTok for calling out her school’s dress code during an assembly. High school student @anastasiaskits took the opportunity to voice her opinion to the school’s principal. While she received praise from her classmates and on social media, the male staff members at her school weren’t as responsive.
Parents say children are coming home from school 'starving' because pupils are not being given enough time to queue and eat lunch in their break
Pupils at a secondary school are missing lunch because the canteen is so busy, parents claim. Parents at Co-op Academy in Higher Blackley say that their children are coming home 'starving' as there is not got enough time to eat lunch. Pupils are having to eat within lunch breaks that...
Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’
A teacher was placed on leave after a group of middle school students who thought him “creepy” kept a “pedo database” about his interaction with girls in their class.The teacher at the Rhode Island school is now on administrative leave and under investigation, according to The Boston Globe.Eight boys at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown began keeping the log after the teacher allegedly gave the girls nicknames such as “sunshine” and “sweetheart” and asked them to dance for him.One boy, who is now 15, told The Globe that the group had tried reporting the situation but that the students had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
My kids' teachers limit bathroom breaks. Turns out, these restrictive restroom-use policies are everywhere.
After their first day of school, both my kids told me they had teachers who were limiting bathroom breaks. Other parents have heard the same.
msn.com
Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance
School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
A Florida teacher was removed from the school after a viral TikTok shows him berating a student for not standing during the Pledge of Allegiance
The teacher can be heard in the video asking the student, who appears to be Latino, where he is from: "Mexico or Guatemala? Where?" the teacher asks.
Mum says teacher threatened to cut bows off daughter's socks on first day at school
A mum has spoken of her disgust after her daughter's teacher threatened to cut the bows off her socks on her first day at school. The anonymous mother explained that her daughter, 11, wore the black socks with silk bows to Dixons Brooklands Academy, where she received the warning on Monday (September 5).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas middle school teacher who was suspended for repeatedly misgendering student gets $95,000 from district in lawsuit settlement
Former Kansas middle school teacher Pamela Ricard was suspended last year after repeatedly deadnaming and using the incorrect pronouns of an LGBTQ student. She sued, and on Wednesday, the case settled with the school district paying her $95,000. Ricard, who retired from teaching at the school in May, was listed...
International Business Times
Substitute Teacher Offers Cash To Students To Bully And Attack Their Classmate; Arrested
A substitute teacher was fired from a school in Vivian, Louisiana, for offering money to students in exchange for attacking a classmate. Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim was attacked on Aug. 23 at the...
Parents left furious after school removes doors on girls' and boys' toilets
Parents have been left outraged after a secondary school made the decision to remove the doors from student toilets. Parrenthorn High, based in Bury, Greater Manchester, has recently come under fire following the school's recent choice to take the doors off in two toilet areas. The decision was announced during...
Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn
A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
Parents fuming as kids booted out of school for not wearing 'black enough' socks
Parents are fuming after a group of children were booted from school for not wearing ‘black enough’ socks. Headteacher Alun Ebenezer at The Deepings School in Lincolnshire defended the decision to remove the 50 students from their classes for not adhering to the strict dress code. On Monday...
'My Children's School Reinstated Spanking, They're Afraid to Go to Class'
I believe it only fuels the fire of anger and resentment of children towards authority figures. It's treating aggression with aggression.
Mat-Su School Board instates one minute of silence for schools at beginning of each day
The schools in the Mat-Su will have one minute of silence at the beginning of each day. On a vote of five to one, the Mat-Su School Board enacted a school district policy on Wednesday, one that has students and teachers observing 60 seconds of silence each school day. That...
Teachers Are Sharing The Shocking Parent-Teacher Conferences They've Had That They're Still Shaking Their Heads About
"She complained that I hadn't told her kid that cheating wasn't allowed!"
nebo.edu
Friday Spirit Day
Each Friday is Spirit Day at Wilson Elementary. We would love to see all students wear green each Friday. Pictured: Mrs. Rowley's Class.
Elementary School's Threatening Note to Misbehaved Students Draws Attention
"Empty threats are such a bad idea and this school is about to find out exactly why," one commenter said of the letter.
nebo.edu
Excellent Explorers for Term 1 at Spanish Oaks
Our first Excellent Explorers of the year are an amazing bunch of students. They work hard to be the best students they can be. They are:. Jackson Dabling - 4th Grade Jackson is consistent in showing kindness and respect to those around him. He is a very focused learner and a great listener. Jackson is also a kind and aware friend. He tries to include everyone when he is out at recess and he is aware of those who may feel alone. Jackson is a compassionate leader. -Mrs. McMahon.
Student Grills Staff on 'Sexist' Dress Code During Assembly in Viral Video
"Why is this school so persistent on telling girls to cover up, when really guys should just keep it in their pants?" high school junior Anastasia asked.
Comments / 0