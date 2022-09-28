ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

City invites community to volunteer to remove overgrown weeds in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is inviting the community to participate in the events the city is hosting to remove overgrown weeds. Groups such as schools and nonprofits are invited to attend. Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Gadsden ISD to begin 'Parents on Patrol' program Friday

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Gadsden Independent School District is receiving help from local parents to help address the lack of school resource officers at its campuses. Gadsden ISD will roll out its parents on patrol program Friday. GISD has struggled to bring school resource officers to all...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for October 1

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

City of Las Cruces plans to continue developing the downtown area

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The downtown area of Las Cruces has been a popular area for both residents and tourists, and the city plans to invest in the already flourishing area. On Monday, Las Cruces City Council plans to approve the purchase of a property that is currently...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

UTEP president to deliver 2022 State of the Union address

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso President Heather Wilson will present the annual State of the University address on Wednesday. She will deliver it at 3:30 p.m. during the 2022 Fall Convocation ceremony. In her address to UTEP faculty, staff and students, as...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Socorro ISD holds wellness run/walk at elementary schools to promote fitness

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District held a wellness run and walk on Wednesday morning. The event took place at all elementary schools in the district to promote physical fitness and encourage families to stay active together. Parents and family members joined their elementary students during...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of Anthony in New Mexico opens 13th dispensary

ANTHONY, N.M. (CBS4) — New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division said Kushology 101’s, 1,350 square-foot facility, is one of the biggest they’ve heard of in the state. “That's one of the one of the bigger ones I've encountered, so, you know, I think that speaks to the demand and sort of the responsiveness to the entrepreneurial community, to take full advantage of the economic opportunity,” Andrew Vallegos, the state of New Mexico’s acting cannabis director said.
ANTHONY, NM
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans result in looking for extra work during inflation

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — People across America are dealing with high prices. Some are looking for extra work to be able to make a living. Nearly 70 percent of Americans are looking for extra work to combat inflation, according to a new study conducted in September by Bluecrew, a workforce-as-a-service platform.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Legal fight between Tiguas and state of Texas over after case dismissed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The legal fight between the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and the state of Texas over bingo-style gambling at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center is officially over after the case was dismissed on Tuesday. According to the Tiguas attorney, Brant C. Martin, the state of Texas...
TEXAS STATE
cbs4local.com

EPCC hosts 'Fajitas & Margaritas for Scholarships' event in October

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fajitas and margaritas are being served for a good cause. The El Paso Community College Foundation will once again host the annual "Fajitas & Margaritas for Scholarships" event with the food provided by the EPCC Culinary Arts program. This event is an effort to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City plans to bring new bike paths to East El Paso

El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — The City of El Paso is looking to improve transportation safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Partial funding for the project would come from the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) Program. TASA provides funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives including:. on and off...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

1 person critically injured after shooting in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting was reported in south-central El Paso Friday evening. The incident was reported at the intersection of Hueco Avenue and Cebada Street near the 3300 block of Montana. Police are talking to a man at the scene. The man appears to be in...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

WinterFest parade participants, food truck and artisan vendor applications open

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is inviting the community and businesses to be part of the WinterFest season. The application period for parade participants and food trucks and artisan vendors for the Scherr Legate WinterFest Lights Parade is now open. Interested parties must fill out an application and adhere to the guidelines.
EL PASO, TX

