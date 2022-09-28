Read full article on original website
City invites community to volunteer to remove overgrown weeds in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is inviting the community to participate in the events the city is hosting to remove overgrown weeds. Groups such as schools and nonprofits are invited to attend. Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s...
Gadsden ISD to begin 'Parents on Patrol' program Friday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Gadsden Independent School District is receiving help from local parents to help address the lack of school resource officers at its campuses. Gadsden ISD will roll out its parents on patrol program Friday. GISD has struggled to bring school resource officers to all...
El Paso County implements new fee for county's parks, recreation facilities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The County of El Paso will implement new fees for the county's parks and recreation facilities. The implementation of the new fee will take effect on Oct. 1. The fee schedule was adopted on June 28, 2022, by the El Paso County Commissioners Court....
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for October 1
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
City staff employees rotated departments to help address overgrown weeds at medians
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Overgrown weeds have become an eyesore in parts of El Paso as the city continues to deal with hundreds of vacancies for general service positions. Chief Transit and Field Operations Officer with the City of El Paso, Ellen Smyth said the Environmental Services and...
City council member responds to controversial billboard in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A billboard some people could find offensive raised some eyebrows and questions in Las Cruces. The billboard showed a graphic photo to make the argument that crime is up in the city and placed blame on city council members and demanded action from them.
Deputy Peter Herrera's family asks Texas Attorney General to oversee El Paso DA's office
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The family of an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty requested help from the state out of concern over the El Paso District Attorney’s Office. CBS4 learned Melissa Herrera, sister of deputy Peter Herrera, wrote the Texas...
City of Las Cruces plans to continue developing the downtown area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The downtown area of Las Cruces has been a popular area for both residents and tourists, and the city plans to invest in the already flourishing area. On Monday, Las Cruces City Council plans to approve the purchase of a property that is currently...
UTEP president to deliver 2022 State of the Union address
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso President Heather Wilson will present the annual State of the University address on Wednesday. She will deliver it at 3:30 p.m. during the 2022 Fall Convocation ceremony. In her address to UTEP faculty, staff and students, as...
Socorro ISD holds wellness run/walk at elementary schools to promote fitness
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District held a wellness run and walk on Wednesday morning. The event took place at all elementary schools in the district to promote physical fitness and encourage families to stay active together. Parents and family members joined their elementary students during...
City of Anthony in New Mexico opens 13th dispensary
ANTHONY, N.M. (CBS4) — New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division said Kushology 101’s, 1,350 square-foot facility, is one of the biggest they’ve heard of in the state. “That's one of the one of the bigger ones I've encountered, so, you know, I think that speaks to the demand and sort of the responsiveness to the entrepreneurial community, to take full advantage of the economic opportunity,” Andrew Vallegos, the state of New Mexico’s acting cannabis director said.
El Pasoans result in looking for extra work during inflation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — People across America are dealing with high prices. Some are looking for extra work to be able to make a living. Nearly 70 percent of Americans are looking for extra work to combat inflation, according to a new study conducted in September by Bluecrew, a workforce-as-a-service platform.
Texas man accused of shooting 2 migrants booked into El Paso County Detention Center
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Two brothers — including one who has been a warden at a detention center in Sierra Blanca that has housed immigrants — have been arrested after authorities said one of them opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man and shooting a woman in the stomach.
Legal fight between Tiguas and state of Texas over after case dismissed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The legal fight between the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and the state of Texas over bingo-style gambling at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center is officially over after the case was dismissed on Tuesday. According to the Tiguas attorney, Brant C. Martin, the state of Texas...
EPCC hosts 'Fajitas & Margaritas for Scholarships' event in October
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fajitas and margaritas are being served for a good cause. The El Paso Community College Foundation will once again host the annual "Fajitas & Margaritas for Scholarships" event with the food provided by the EPCC Culinary Arts program. This event is an effort to...
Red Cross volunteer from El Paso heads to Florida to help amid Hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, many volunteers were ready to deploy to Florida to provide a helping hand. Beto Flores will be a part of these efforts. The Red Cross tells CBS4 he is the only one from El Paso who will be going to help.
City plans to bring new bike paths to East El Paso
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — The City of El Paso is looking to improve transportation safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Partial funding for the project would come from the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) Program. TASA provides funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives including:. on and off...
SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
1 person critically injured after shooting in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting was reported in south-central El Paso Friday evening. The incident was reported at the intersection of Hueco Avenue and Cebada Street near the 3300 block of Montana. Police are talking to a man at the scene. The man appears to be in...
WinterFest parade participants, food truck and artisan vendor applications open
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is inviting the community and businesses to be part of the WinterFest season. The application period for parade participants and food trucks and artisan vendors for the Scherr Legate WinterFest Lights Parade is now open. Interested parties must fill out an application and adhere to the guidelines.
