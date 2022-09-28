Read full article on original website
Limited access to public bathrooms
Good morning everyone, TGIF. Access to public restrooms is a problem — especially for people experiencing homelessness. When nature calls, you should be able to use the restroom. But that’s not the case for some who are experiencing homelessness in Detroit. There’s limited access to public bathrooms, and restaurants won’t let people on the street use them unless they first purchase food — with money they don’t have.
Donations pour in at Detroit church after thieves steal charity raffle items
Saint Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood is getting overwhelming support from the community after they were robbed last week.
Join the book brigade, the human chain moving books to new Ypsilanti-area library
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - People power will fill the shelves of the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch. With just weeks to go before it officially opens, YDL officials are calling for volunteers to join the “book brigade” — a human chain that will move books and DVDs between the old, one-room library and the new Superior branch up the street at 1900 Harris Road in Superior Township.
'Taste of Black Spirits' event on Friday aims to highlight diverse brands
"Taste of Black Spirits" is happening in Detroit, celebrating Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) in the spirit industry around the country.
Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally brings fall fun to the Dequindre Cut this weekend
The event will be packed with food trucks, live music, a pumpkin patch, trick or treating, bouncy houses, ax throwing, a petting zoo, and more
40th Annual Full and Fabulous Dinner Gala to be held in Clinton Township
This annual fundraiser raises money for the nonprofit which works to build up the self-esteem of those who have been shamed for being overweight.
Darryl Humes, Jr.: Detroit’s Lifestyle Clothier
Darryl Humes, Jr., Detroit's Lifestyle Clothier. He treats style like its his business card and he does the same for his clients. The post Darryl Humes, Jr.: Detroit’s Lifestyle Clothier appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Van full of tools stolen from Warren motel as couple works to get a home
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Billy and Angela Johnson have been staying at a Warren Red Roof Inn as they work to get their own home. Billy is a contractor and has been working to start his own business. On Sunday his van full of $15,000-20,000 worth of tools was stolen from the motel parking lot.
Hair Wars Detroit 2022 Presented Dazzling Auto-Themed Hairpieces
After a three-year pause, the hair-raising show roared back to the runway with a “Hair Stars & Hot Cars” theme The post Hair Wars Detroit 2022 Presented Dazzling Auto-Themed Hairpieces appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Detroit News
Detroit starts home repair program, opens applications for second phase
The City of Detroit kicked off Friday the first phase of Renew Detroit, a $45 million program that will pay for home repairs for 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled Detroit residents. The first 200 roof replacements are expected to be complete this fall, officials said. The kick-off comes as...
ClickOnDetroit.com
There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival
The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
Jackie Paige moves to mornings on WWJ
WWJ Newsradio 950 Detroit has announced a new weekday programming lineup, beginning October 3. Longtime WWJ anchor Jackie Paige will move to mornings, joining Jonathan Carlson from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Eastern Time.
wcsx.com
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate fall in Detroit at this year’s Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally
DETROIT – Back by popular demand, The Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally returns to the Dequindre Cut this weekend. The 50+ food trucks will span a mile long, including the Drunken Rooster— a taco truck with a Mediterranean twist. The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is hosting the event...
fox2detroit.com
Loved ones gather to remember 19-year-old woman gunned down inside car
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old woman killed by gun violence came together in Highland Park to honor their loved one, and ask for anyone with information on the killer - to come forward. It has been one week since Nataja Boleware was shot and...
michiganchronicle.com
WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side
Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
Chick-fil-A to open in Southfield
Chick-fil-A announced its newest location in Southfield on Thursday. The new Southfield location at 28588 Telegraph Road is part of a trio of stores announced earlier this summer and are set for fall openings. Other locations soon to open are in Livonia and Monroe. ...
Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home
It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
abc12.com
Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man says he left 2-year-old son, child’s mother on side of I-75 the day they disappeared 41 years ago
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – The father of a 2-year-old boy said he abandoned his son and the child’s mother on the side of I-75 just north of Toledo, Ohio before they vanished. That was 41 years ago. Foul play is suspected in the Aug. 31, 1981, disappearance of...
