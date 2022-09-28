ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Limited access to public bathrooms

Good morning everyone, TGIF. Access to public restrooms is a problem — especially for people experiencing homelessness. When nature calls, you should be able to use the restroom. But that’s not the case for some who are experiencing homelessness in Detroit. There’s limited access to public bathrooms, and restaurants won’t let people on the street use them unless they first purchase food — with money they don’t have.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Join the book brigade, the human chain moving books to new Ypsilanti-area library

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - People power will fill the shelves of the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch. With just weeks to go before it officially opens, YDL officials are calling for volunteers to join the “book brigade” — a human chain that will move books and DVDs between the old, one-room library and the new Superior branch up the street at 1900 Harris Road in Superior Township.
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Detroit starts home repair program, opens applications for second phase

The City of Detroit kicked off Friday the first phase of Renew Detroit, a $45 million program that will pay for home repairs for 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled Detroit residents. The first 200 roof replacements are expected to be complete this fall, officials said. The kick-off comes as...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival

The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
wcsx.com

Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73

WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
ARCADIA TOWNSHIP, MI
michiganchronicle.com

WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side

Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Chick-fil-A to open in Southfield

Chick-fil-A announced its newest location in Southfield on Thursday. The new Southfield location at 28588 Telegraph Road is part of a trio of stores announced earlier this summer and are set for fall openings. Other locations soon to open are in Livonia and Monroe. ...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home

It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
FLINT, MI

