theberkshireedge.com
A different view of the Eight-Town Planning Board
“School District Committee members threaten to quit Eight-Town Planning Board” in your September 27 issue presents one viewpoint of the Southern Berkshire Regional School District (SBRSD) members. However, as a citizen observer, I have attended the same meetings and have a different impression. I commend Chair Lucy Prashker, Vice-Chair...
theberkshireedge.com
Public and press may be excluded from Eight Town Board meeting
Berkshire County — After some considerable discussion during its meeting on Wednesday, September 28, members of the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board unanimously voted to hold a meeting with a facilitator. The vote was taken in light of a letter co-signed by 10 members of the Southern...
theberkshireedge.com
Planning Board discusses economic impacts of HWW crisis on town
Great Barrington — At its meeting on Thursday, September 22, the town’s Planning Board discussed — but ultimately decided not to send — a letter to the Select Board concerning the ongoing crisis facing Housatonic Water Works customers. The proposed letter, as reviewed by the board,...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Con Comm Approves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
wamc.org
Pittsfield to hold public forum on city’s policies for unhoused residents, panhandling, supportive housing
On October 13th, the city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is holding a public forum aimed at answering questions about municipal policies concerning unhoused city residents. The event comes after weeks of city council debate about how to address residents living in public parks and amid a push to build new permanent supportive housing that’s been opposed by some business owners and politicians. Mayor Linda Tyer says the goal of the event is to let officials and community partners respond to misleading narratives about Pittsfield’s unhoused residents and clarify what the city is doing to support them. She spoke with WAMC.
MassLive.com
Chicopee moving forward with replacement of Anna Barry School after receiving state approvals
CHICOPEE – The plan to replace Anna Barry School took one step forward with the state accepting the city’s application for funding assistance after meeting with school officials and touring the building. During the tour, officials for the Massachusetts School Building Authority said they expect some 50 applicants...
theberkshireedge.com
Senior Center to get electric generator
Great Barrington — The Claire Teague Senior Center will soon have an electric generator to power the building, according to town Police Chief Paul Storti. According to Storti, the town applied and received a Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency grant for $15,372. “The generator will power the whole building,” Storti wrote via email. “This allows us to utilize the building for a shelter, heating, and cooling station in the event of a power outage. It will be a great help for our community.”
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city’s downtown
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
Pittsfield Road Work For Next Week And Sidewalk Repair Through Mid-October
Monday, 10/3 - curbing on Federico Drive. Wednesday, 10/5 - finish paving on Federico Drive, New West Street, and Southern Avenue. Thursday and Friday, 10/6-10/7 - paving Tamarack Road(one-way traffic from Bousquet to Barker Road) As I always say, if your daily commute involves any of these roads or streets,...
theberkshireedge.com
Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community opens at Simon’s Rock
Great Barrington — Bard College at Simon’s Rock recently opened its new Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community on campus. According to Sarah Porter-Liddell, Dean of Equity and Inclusion for Simon’s Rock, the building was formally known as “The Owl’s Nest” which was originally a two-floor building that included two dorm rooms, and small spaces for college programs. “But because of the pandemic, no one was watching or looking over this building,” Porter-Liddell said. “When I became the Dean of Equity and Inclusion, my office was located on the far end of the campus, like off of the back parking lot. That felt really weird because I wanted to be in a location central to campus.”
ludlowcub.com
How Ludlow High School Students View Subject Colors
Every day, when I open my backpack, I’m struck by the image of multiple color-coded folders and notebooks — one color for each subject. I begin to wonder what led me to the assignment of colors to classes. I always said it was a tactic to stay organized, but why is math always red? Over the past few years, the concept of assigned colors for each subject has become a fiery debate. It appears that everyone has a strong opinion about how they color codes their classes. The class debated over math, English, history, science, and foreign language.
fallriverreporter.com
14 Massachusetts vocational schools awarded $24 million to upgrade facilities, increase enrollment
WESTFIELD — The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded $24 million in Skills Capital Grants to 14 different high schools. Each school received awards between $1 million and $2.5 million, which will enable the schools to modernize labs and significantly expand student enrollment in programs that provide career education. Governor Charlie...
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
wamc.org
Becket Select Board member, candidate for state representative, wants to decriminalize ritual psychedelics
Michael Lavery is a member of the Becket, Massachusetts Select Board and the Green-Rainbow candidate for the 3rd Berkshire District state representative seat in November. While Becket’s town meeting isn’t for another eight months, Lavery is attempting to rally support for his citizen petition to decriminalize entheogens. The term applies to an array of psychedelics used in spiritual practice, like certain mushrooms or peyote. While the substances remain illegal federally, they’ve been used across the globe for thousands of years. Lavery spoke to WAMC about why he thinks the move would benefit Becket.
businesswest.com
South Hadley Utility’s Fiber Business Is a Fast-developing Story
Those are the words that any business owner or board of directors would love to hear regarding a specific project or undertaking. They are not heard often, to be sure, and they are being heard even less frequently, if at all, in these days of soaring inflation, supply-chain issues, and a workforce crisis.
Pittsfield Residents Can Temporarily Drop Off Yard Waste–What You Need To Know
Here's a question, Pittsfield: Are you wondering what to do with all those bags of raked leaves just sitting in your yard or worse, your garage? What about all those tree branches littering your lawn?. I have some great news to share! The city of Pittsfield has finalized an agreement...
Travel advisory; Route 23A in Greene County
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to watch for flaggers and alternating flows of traffic on Route 23A between Palenville and Tannersville, Greene County, at the location locally known as Horseshoe Bend for maintenance work during daylight hours from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, weather permitting.
theberkshireedge.com
TRANSFORMATIONS: Saving the Old Schoolhouse in East Otis
If you were coming through Otis on September 2nd, you might have been lucky enough to see the curious sight of the old Schoolhouse lifted high up above the ground. Under the guidance of Clark + Green Architects of Great Barrington, Mass., the East Otis Schoolhouse is being brought back from decades of neglect. Funded by a grant from the Massachusetts Historical Commission, the Town of Otis through the Otis Historical Commission, and the Otis Preservation Trust, the project will be realized in two phases. First the building’s footings and structure are strengthened, which then will be followed by a restoration of its interior.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Literary Event; BCC Information Sessions; Clark Institute First Sundays Free; Guild of Berkshire Artists exhibit; Williams College Museum of Art Symposium; Free Poetry and Fiction Readings
New Marlborough Meeting House Hosts Literary Event With Simon Winchester. New Marlborough — The New Marlborough Meeting House presents its annual literary event hosted by Simon Winchester on October 1 at 4:30 p.m. Simon will talk with art historian Alice Sedgwick Wohl about her new book As It Turns Out: Thinking about Edie and Andy.
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?
If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
