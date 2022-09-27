ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Johnson will lead bipartisan gridlock

Oh, great. If elected governor, Betsy Johnson promises to veto any legislation that isn’t bipartisan. Talk about handing a loaded gun to partisan obstructionists. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Even if Oregon voters pass Ballot...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: More than a ‘timber baron’

On Sunday the Oregonian wrote a piece on Betsy Johnson and briefly mentioned her father, Sam Johnson. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Your paper suggests he was merely a “timber baron.”. Yes, he had timber...
deseret.com

This Oregon Republican could win the governor’s race, latest polls show

With only six weeks to go before Election Day, polls show Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is in a dead heat with the Democratic candidate as she tries to pull off an unlikely win in the race to lead Oregon. The November general election features Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, and independent Betsy Johnson in one of the nation’s only all-women races, among serious contenders.
yamhilladvocate.com

Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
blackchronicle.com

Poll: Oregon Could Elect Its First Republican Governor Since 1982

Christine Drazan leads her Democratic opponent in a decent race. Oregon voters may very well be able to elect their first Republican governor because the Nineteen Eighties, based on a ballot launched this week. Thirty-two p.c of Oregon voters say they’d vote for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, based on an...
pdxmonthly.com

Oregon Governor Candidates Line Up for Debate

The race to become Oregon’s next governor is headed into its home stretch—there’s just under 50 days now until Election Day—which means it’s time for the race to take to the airwaves. For most people, most of the time, that means an unending spate of...
KGW

A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
eugeneweekly.com

Up in Smoke

To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oregon

There is no doubt that Oregon is a truly wonderful state, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature, since there are so many outdoor activities to choose from. If you have never been to this beautiful state, here are three amazing places to visit in Oregon.
Lebanon-Express

Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed

Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
