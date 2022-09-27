Read full article on original website
Gov. candidate Betsy Johnson says ‘Oregon cannot succeed if Portland fails’
The governor's race comes to the Lents neighborhood, where unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson told voters that the neighborhood is "ground zero" for lawlessness in Portland.
Oregon voters want their next governor to fight inflation, but state’s tools are limited: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Inflation is among Oregon voters’ top issues ahead of next month’s gubernatorial election, with 92% ranking it “very” or “somewhat important” in deciding who to vote for, according to a new poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive. That puts inflation on par with homelessness and crime...
Readers respond: Johnson will lead bipartisan gridlock
Oh, great. If elected governor, Betsy Johnson promises to veto any legislation that isn’t bipartisan. Talk about handing a loaded gun to partisan obstructionists. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Even if Oregon voters pass Ballot...
Poll shows Oregon governor’s race tightens between Drazan, Kotek
Oregon will elect a new governor in November and the latest poll shows a close race underway between the Republican and Democrat in the contest.
Betsy Johnson, Planned Parenthood quarrel over endorsement issue following debate
Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Planned Parenthood continue to disagree over whether or not Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood board member, was invited to receive an endorsement from the reproductive health care nonprofit.
Readers respond: More than a ‘timber baron’
On Sunday the Oregonian wrote a piece on Betsy Johnson and briefly mentioned her father, Sam Johnson. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Your paper suggests he was merely a “timber baron.”. Yes, he had timber...
deseret.com
This Oregon Republican could win the governor’s race, latest polls show
With only six weeks to go before Election Day, polls show Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is in a dead heat with the Democratic candidate as she tries to pull off an unlikely win in the race to lead Oregon. The November general election features Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, and independent Betsy Johnson in one of the nation’s only all-women races, among serious contenders.
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
yamhilladvocate.com
Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats
In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
blackchronicle.com
Poll: Oregon Could Elect Its First Republican Governor Since 1982
Christine Drazan leads her Democratic opponent in a decent race. Oregon voters may very well be able to elect their first Republican governor because the Nineteen Eighties, based on a ballot launched this week. Thirty-two p.c of Oregon voters say they’d vote for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, based on an...
See which Oregon ballot measures are drawing the most spending
Oregon unions and a coalition of religious groups spent big this summer to get ballot measures that would penalize lawmaker walkouts and increase gun control in front of voters in November. But spending by both campaigns has slowed considerably since their issues got on the ballot. Proponents of the gun...
pdxmonthly.com
Oregon Governor Candidates Line Up for Debate
The race to become Oregon’s next governor is headed into its home stretch—there’s just under 50 days now until Election Day—which means it’s time for the race to take to the airwaves. For most people, most of the time, that means an unending spate of...
A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
eugeneweekly.com
Up in Smoke
To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
The Oregonian/OregonLive poll shows Christine Drazan, Tina Kotek neck-and-neck in race for Oregon governor
Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek are neck-and-neck in the three-way race for governor six weeks before the November election, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. About 32% of likely Oregon voters said they would vote for Drazan if the election were today, while 31% said...
Measure 114 gun-safety proposal on Nov. ballot focus of debate tonight on NewsChannel 21
NewsChannel 21 is hosting a debate Thursday evening to discuss the pros and cons of Oregon Ballot Measure 114, the “Changes to Firearm Ownership and Purchase Requirements Initiative” on the Nov. 8 ballot. The post Measure 114 gun-safety proposal on Nov. ballot focus of debate tonight on NewsChannel 21 appeared first on KTVZ.
WWEEK
Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Failure to Accommodate Civilly Committed Patients
Three Oregon hospital systems today sued Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen in U.S. District Court in Eugene, alleging that OHA is failing to meet its legal obligation to serve Oregonians who have been civilly committed. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth jointly brought the lawsuit in federal...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oregon
There is no doubt that Oregon is a truly wonderful state, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature, since there are so many outdoor activities to choose from. If you have never been to this beautiful state, here are three amazing places to visit in Oregon.
Lebanon-Express
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
KTVZ
Oregon wins federal approval for big Medicaid changes; first in nation to include food, housing funds
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon received federal approval Wednesday to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Here's the rest of the Oregon Health Authority announcement and a news release from Gov. Kate Brown:. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in...
