pymnts.com

China, Thailand, UAE, BIS Test Cross-Border CBDC Payments

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) says it has carried out the first pilot of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) involving “four jurisdictions and real-value transactions.”. According to a statement published Tuesday (Sept. 27) on the BIS LinkedIn page, the pilot involved the BIS Innovation Hub Hong Kong...
pymnts.com

Want to Stop Crypto Hacks? Make Them Reversible

What if an immutable and irreversible cryptocurrency transaction wasn’t?. That’s the idea trio of Stanford University researchers proposed this week as a way to combat the seemingly constant string of thefts, fraud and hacks that have routinely seen hundreds of millions of dollars stolen in the crypto industry — including more than $14 billion last year alone.
The Guardian

Labour will not waver from putting the UK economy on secure ground

The past 10 days have told us all we need to know about this Conservative government. First, they crashed the economy by handing unfunded, unnecessary tax cuts to those at the top, while undermining the very institutions that make the UK a safe place to invest. Now they’re doubling down on their failed approach.
pymnts.com

Cross-Border Commerce Futures: How AI And Biometrics Are Transforming Global Risk Management

Global Businesses Turn to AI, Biometrics for Secure Payments. As more businesses expand into global markets, cross-border payments security is more essential than ever. In “Cross-Border Commerce Futures: How AI And Biometrics Are Transforming Global Risk Management,” a PYMNTS and Payoneer collaboration, we reveal how these tools provide peace of mind for entrepreneurs and SMBs looking to keep payments secure and compliant.
pymnts.com

Connected Wellness: What’s Next In The Connected Economy

Most US Consumers Taking Preventative Healthcare Online. Digital healthcare is booming across the U.S., with 57% of consumers having recently engaged in at least one preventative healthcare activity online. In “Connected Wellness: What’s Next In The Connected Economy,” a collaboration with CareCredit, PYMNTS surveys 3,213 consumers to get an inside look at healthcare tech adoption.
pymnts.com

Data Brief: Brazil Contends for No 1 in Digital Transformation

When benchmarking the world’s digital transformation, there are standouts. Some economies are all-in when it comes to comes to connected living, and it’s evident that this activity is indeed transformative, sometimes very much so. For “How The World Does Digital: The Impact Of Payments On Digital Transformation,” PYMNTS...
pymnts.com

Stablecorp Beta Launches Blockchain-Based Treasury Management Platform

Canadian blockchain technology company Stablecorp has announced the beta launch of a personal and commercial payments and treasury management platform that is powered by blockchain infrastructure. Dubbed Grapes Finance, the platform enables Canadian individuals and businesses to access foreign exchange (FX), payment and yield analytics solutions — all in one...
pymnts.com

9 in 10 Consumers Feel the Impact of Grocery Inflation

The vast majority of United States grocery shoppers are feeling the impacts of skyrocketing price inflation. Research from PYMNTS’ study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report: The Inflation Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which drew from an August survey of nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers, found 69% have noticed a “very or extremely considerable” increase in the price of food from grocery stores in the past year. An additional 20% noticed a somewhat considerable increase.
