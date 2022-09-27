Read full article on original website
Related
police1.com
LAPD's Step Away LA campaign urges people to de-escalate before arguments turn violent
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department is encouraging residents to “step away” when they have a confrontation to help curb violent crime in the City of Angels, reports Hey Socal. In a video PSA released by the department, the LAPD, City Attorney’s Office, stakeholders and...
lagalaxy.com
Retired LA Gounty Lieutenant Gil Carrillo is the Hero of the Match presented by Pirnia Law
The Hero of the Match presented by Pirnia Law for October 1 is Retired LA County Lieutenant Gil Carrillo. Retired Lieutenant Carrillo served three years in US Army with having combat duty in Vietnam with the 189th Assault Helicopter Company. Upon honorable discharge, Carrillo joined the LA County Sheriff’s Department in 1971 where he served 38 years until his retirement. Of note, he served 26 of the 38 years assigned to the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau where he was co-lead investigator on the Nightstalker Serial Killer investigation. Due to that investigation, a 4-part documentary was made by Netflix following his life during the investigation.
foxla.com
LAUSD cyberattack: Hackers set Monday deadline for district to meet ransom demand
LOS ANGELES - An international hacking syndicate claiming responsibility for a cyberattack that forced a shutdown of Los Angeles Unified School District computer systems has set a Monday deadline for the district pay a ransom or the organization will publish undisclosed information it claims it obtained in the hack. In...
2urbangirls.com
Captain says she felt ‘gaslighted’ by LAPD over concerns about fake photo
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police captain testified Tuesday that her frustration and anxiety grew when it seemed to her that management was unconcerned about the widespread department distribution of a photo of a nude woman that resembled but was not her, causing her cardiologist to double her blood pressure medication.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsantaana.com
Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California
Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
foxla.com
LAPD introduces 'Housing for Hires' program
We all know it's incredibly expensive to live in Los Angeles. LAPD introduced a "Housing for Hires," offering rent contribution to police recruits.
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shooting
19-year-old shot and killed by police was holding airsoft gun that looked like a rifle. Body cam video of an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old with an airsoft gun was shot and killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022.(LAPD)
Santa Clarita Radio
LAPD Searching For Information On Missing Man Last Seen In Chinatown
Los Angeles Police Department detectives are looking for information in hopes of finding a 22-year-old-man who was last seen in Chinatown on Friday. Ethan Benjamin Bain, 22, a former member of the Valencia High School football team and 2018 graduate from the same school, has been reported missing, according to LAPD officials.
RELATED PEOPLE
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
newsantaana.com
O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
LAPD arrests 2 in killing of 12-year-old boy in Wilmington
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing a 12-year-old boy who was traveling in an SUV in Wilmington late last year, police announced Friday. The two Wilmington residents, identified as 21-year-old Damian Ulysses Martinez, and 19-year-old Gabriel Martinez, were arrested on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
foxla.com
LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
$50K reward offered for information in deadly South LA hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES - A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information about a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that occurred late Thursday night, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a bicyclist was traveling northbound on Wall Street when they were struck...
NBC Los Angeles
Marine, Once Planning to Take His Own Life, Now Helps Other Veterans With New LA County Program
Statistics show that the rate of suicide among Los Angeles military veterans is more than double that of civilians. Now, a new program aims to find out why that is, and what red flags could be spotted before it's too late. "Within 30 days, at one point in my life,...
lawstreetmedia.com
Southern California Doctor Pleads Guilty to $20M in Medicare Fraud
California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s Office released a statement on Wednesday detailing a guilty plea they had secured against a doctor who illegally prescribed opioids, anti-psychotics, and more to Medi-Cal beneficiaries, defrauding the program of more than $20 million. Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., was reportedly the subject of the investigation...
foxla.com
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California doc pleads guilty to prescribing unneeded drugs
A physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding California’s Medi-Cal system by prescribing unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients, prosecutors said.
Man charged in death of probation officer in Lancaster
A man whose identity has not been determined was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her Barrymore Avenue home on Sunday is...
2urbangirls.com
Threat prompts lockdown at South LA middle school
LOS ANGELES – An unspecified threat prompted a lockdown at LA Academy Middle School in South Los Angeles Tuesday that lasted more than one hour. The Los Angeles School Police Department announced just before 2:45 p.m. that the school had been placed on lockdown and officers from the LASPD and Los Angeles Police Department were on the scene “assessing the situation.”
foxla.com
Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police
ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
Comments / 1