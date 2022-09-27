Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Related
New Orleans announces brake tag late fee amnesty
Drivers with expired New Orleans brake tags can get them up-to-date without paying late fees, the city announced today. Vehicles must be reinspected by December 1, 2022.
Man struck, killed by oncoming traffic on Chef Mentuer Highway Friday night
The incident happened near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bundy Road.
houmatimes.com
Houma Fire responding to Midas on Barrow Street
Houma Fire has responded to a fire at the Midas on Barrow Street. Please find alternate routes.
‘She means everything to me’: Victim wants emotional support dog returned after Metairie car theft
The Humane Society of Louisiana is offering an award for anyone that can help bring the two back together.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
Harahan restaurant offering peace of mind to Hurricane Ian evacuees
HARAHAN, La. — Seither's restaurant in Harahan is offering food and entertainment to people from Florida fleeing Hurricane Ian. It's something Jason Seither, the owner of the restaurant, wanted to do because of what the people of Florida did for him when he evacuated from Hurricane Ida a year ago.
WDSU
New Orleans non-profit deploying to Florida in Ian's aftermath
NEW ORLEANS — Help from Louisiana continues to pour into areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. The latest round of relief comes from New Orleans-based non-profit SBP, formerly known as the St. Bernard Project. Crews spent Friday at the non-profit's warehouse, packing up several trucks with supplies and tools to...
WDSU
Man has vehicle stolen with his dog still inside in Jefferson Parish
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a man had his car and his dog stolen from a grocery store parking lot on Thursday afternoon. Kevin Brinkman stopped at a Winn Dixie to pick up a few items and left his car running with his dog in the backseat of the car.
WDSU
Blighted home in Lakeview
NEW ORLEANS — A vacant Lakeview home has been an eyesore for the past 17 years for residents along Vicksburg Street. Neighbors are concerned the house contains black mold and the abandoned pool is both a safety and health hazard for those who live nearby. And the pool did...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Mississippi man killed in St. Tammany Parish crash on Wednesday
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident that took the life of a Mississippi man on Wednesday night. According to police, Errol Childs, 38, of Picayune, was a passenger in a Toyota Tundra northbound on Interstate 59. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole.
Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into St. Bernard Parish bayou
Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week.
WDSU
New Orleans man with parents in southwest Florida, puts together supply drive in Irish Channel
NEW ORLEANS — Scott Hedge's parents moved to southwest Florida a few years ago. They were part of the path that Hurricane Ian left devastated. So, Hedge went to work to help his parents and their community. He set up a supply drive at Pete's Out in the Cold...
WDSU
Hit-and-run on Chef Menteur Highway leaves one dead
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday on Chef Menteur Highway near Bundy Road. Officers found the victim lying in the road. He died at the scene. Investigators believe the man was walking north...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
Local wind warning due to Hurricane Ian
NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Ian is making itself known in Southeast Louisiana. Strong winds were kicking up waves on Lake Pontchartrain since Tuesday. Wednesday morning, Lakeshore Drive was closed between Canal Boulevard and Marconi Drive because so much water had crashed over the barrier and onto the road. It reopened shortly after the tide went out.
Vehicle left in flames after traveling off roadway in deadly Slidell crash
After traveling off the roadway, the Toyota struck a utility pole and then became fully engulfed in flames according to LSP.
fox8live.com
Treme residents decry growing homeless camp along Claiborne, business owners say patrons being harassed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City and state leaders held a community meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss a growing homeless encampment underneath the I-10 overpass in Treme. The meeting was held by Councilmen Eugene Green and Freddie King, and was attended by a variety of city and state leaders and State Representative Royce Duplessis.
NOLA.com
Metairie murder was 'tit-for-tat' retaliation for fatal shooting 40 minutes earlier: JPSO
Within 40 minutes of Justin Tumblin's shooting death in Metairie on July 23, authorities say friends of his climbed into a car and made their way to a rival neighborhood where they shot and killed Terrance Kimball in retaliation. While Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have not yet made any...
houmatimes.com
Pedestrian Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash
On September 29, 2022, around 8:45 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma. This crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Albert Legarde of Houma. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling...
NOLA.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
Terrebonne Parish shooting suspect arrested at New Orleans airport
Deputies took Leonte Poindexter into custody at the airport just after 7 p.m. Thursday after getting some help from other law enforcement agencies.
Comments / 3