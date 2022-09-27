ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Industry
Metairie, LA
Industry
Metairie, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Government
Metairie, LA
Government
WDSU

Harahan restaurant offering peace of mind to Hurricane Ian evacuees

HARAHAN, La. — Seither's restaurant in Harahan is offering food and entertainment to people from Florida fleeing Hurricane Ian. It's something Jason Seither, the owner of the restaurant, wanted to do because of what the people of Florida did for him when he evacuated from Hurricane Ida a year ago.
HARAHAN, LA
WDSU

New Orleans non-profit deploying to Florida in Ian's aftermath

NEW ORLEANS — Help from Louisiana continues to pour into areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. The latest round of relief comes from New Orleans-based non-profit SBP, formerly known as the St. Bernard Project. Crews spent Friday at the non-profit's warehouse, packing up several trucks with supplies and tools to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Blighted home in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS — A vacant Lakeview home has been an eyesore for the past 17 years for residents along Vicksburg Street. Neighbors are concerned the house contains black mold and the abandoned pool is both a safety and health hazard for those who live nearby. And the pool did...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Entergy#Electricity Supply#Water Energy Supply#Construction Maintenance
WDSU

Mississippi man killed in St. Tammany Parish crash on Wednesday

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident that took the life of a Mississippi man on Wednesday night. According to police, Errol Childs, 38, of Picayune, was a passenger in a Toyota Tundra northbound on Interstate 59. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WDSU

Hit-and-run on Chef Menteur Highway leaves one dead

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday on Chef Menteur Highway near Bundy Road. Officers found the victim lying in the road. He died at the scene. Investigators believe the man was walking north...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Local wind warning due to Hurricane Ian

NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Ian is making itself known in Southeast Louisiana. Strong winds were kicking up waves on Lake Pontchartrain since Tuesday. Wednesday morning, Lakeshore Drive was closed between Canal Boulevard and Marconi Drive because so much water had crashed over the barrier and onto the road. It reopened shortly after the tide went out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Pedestrian Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash

On September 29, 2022, around 8:45 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma. This crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Albert Legarde of Houma. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling...
HOUMA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy