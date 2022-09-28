Read full article on original website
Related
Man suspected of severely assaulting his elderly mom
A 51-year-old man suspected of assaulting his mother and inflicting life-threatening injuries during an attack at her San Jacinto home was at large today, with investigators asking the public for help locating him.
nbcpalmsprings.com
30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail
(CNS) – An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll...
Inland Center shopping mall shooting: Person injured in San Bernardino as cops confirm no ‘active shooter’ threat
ONE person has been shot after a spray of gunfire erupted outside of a shopping center. The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of Inland Center Mall on Friday afternoon in San Bernardino, California. The San Bernardino Police Department confirmed to The U.S. Sun that officers responded to a 911...
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed
Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
z1077fm.com
Alleged Elder Abuse and ‘Ghost Gun’ leads to Yucca Valley man arrest
A Yucca Valley man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Wednesday (Sept 28) around 8:00 AM, Sheriff’s deputies out of the Morongo Basin Station responded to a call of an elderly man who was being assaulted in the 7400 block of La Honda Way in Yucca Valley. Deputies served a search warrant at the residence and located and identified 41-year-old Jesse as the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.
mynewsla.com
Woman to Stand Trial for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend
A 25-year-old Moreno Valley woman accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend during an argument in his car was ordered Friday to stand trial on a murder charge. Brittany Yvonne Juarez is accused of killing 25-year-old Robert Emilio Minjares of Moreno Valley last year. Following a preliminary hearing at the Riverside...
KTLA.com
51-year-old man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly assaulting his mother in San Jacinto
An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday for emergency surgery and was listed in critical condition after allegedly being assaulted by her 51-year-old son. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene in the 300 block of Kirby Street in San Jacinto at around 9 a.m.
foxla.com
Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police
ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after confessing to California stabbing death
Authorities arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of a Southern California woman after he confessed to the crime during an hours-long standoff with police.
KTLA.com
Video captures moments just before Fontana killing that led to fatal Hesperia shootout
As more details continue to emerge about the fatal shootout involving a father and daughter and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, new surveillance video footage shows the violence that prompted the Amber Alert a day earlier. Anthony Graziano, 45, shot and killed his estranged wife, Tracy Martinez, at...
1 shot in Fontana road-rage incident; several detained
One person was shot and several people are being detained for questioning following a road-rage incident in Fontana Thursday morning, police said. The incident unfolded on the westbound 210 Freeway near the interchange with the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino between a black truck and an Audi sedan, authorities told KTLA. One of the drivers […]
NBC Los Angeles
Teen Girl ‘Was a Participant' in Deadly Shootout After Amber Alert, Sheriff Says
Evidence suggests the 15-year-old girl killed in a Tuesday shootout with deputies along the 15 Freeway in Victorville after she was the subject of an Amber Alert "was a participant" in that shootout, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff. The Sheriff's update on the case -- a domestic violence...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Fontana Amber Alert: 15-year-old shot at deputies with father says Sheriff
The Department of Justice will be taking over the investigation into the freeway shooting between Anthony Graziano, his 15-year-old daughter Savanna, and San Bernardino County Deputies. The Sheriff says the 15-year-old was also shooting at deputies.
menifee247.com
Driver in fatal traffic collision faces two felony counts
The driver of the vehicle that ran a red light and caused a fatality in a collision on Newport Road Tuesday was arrested on Thursday and will face two felony charges when he is released from the hospital, authorities said. The Menifee man, identified as Gabriel Derain, was initially transported...
menifee247.com
Website assists family of woman killed in traffic collision
A GoFundMe site has been created to raise funds in support of the family of a Menifee woman who died from injuries in a traffic accident this week. The site identifies the woman as Girlie Gonzales-Jatico, a mother of three. She died a day after her vehicle was struck by a driver who ran a red light at the intersection of Newport Road and Berea Road on Tuesday.
knewsradio.com
Family Spat Turns Deadly
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. A family dispute over a gun ended when one person shot himself to death. But not until deputies spent more than 5 hours at a home on Harland Drive in La Quinta, urging the man to surrender, finally calling in the SWAT team to help.
Homeless man sought in beating of 74-year-old security guard at Pomona shopping center parking lot
Police are searching for a homeless man accused of attacking and beating a 74-year-old security guard in Pomona.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
Fontana Herald News
Detectives investigate murder of man in San Bernardino
Detectives are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Central Station responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Ogden Street and located the deceased victim inside the home. He was identified as Rafael Rodriguez, a resident of Bakersfield.
Fontana Herald News
Investigation involving stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of 10 suspects in Rialto
An investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in 10 suspects being arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Sept. 22, investigators from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6300 block of N. Lilac Avenue when they observed several subjects driving in a stolen vehicle.
Comments / 2