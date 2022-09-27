Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin think tank: Reject CBDCs and look to BTC and stablecoins instead
United States think tank Bitcoin Policy Institute is calling for the United States to reject central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and look to Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins as alternatives. In a white paper shared on Tuesday, authors including Texas Bitcoin Foundation executive director Natalie Smolenski and former Kraken growth lead...
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Hoskinson Calls Out The “Ethereum Crowd”; Says ADA Will Change The World
Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Input Output Global (IOG), the core developers of the Cardano blockchain, has criticized the attitude of Ethereum developers and community members towards his brainchild. Hoskinson took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to state that after Ethereum’s Merge event earlier this month, it now makes sense why the...
kitco.com
Ethereum Co-Founder: A 'good chance' Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin as biggest cryptocurrency, but centralization concerns remain - Anthony Di Iorio
(Kitco News) - The hypothesized Flippening, whereby Ether surpasses Bitcoin's market capitalization, is likely to happen, said Anthony Di Iorio, one of the co-founders of Ethereum (ETH). "There's a good chance, if Ethereum keeps going in the direction it is going, that the Flippening happens," he told Michelle Makori, Editor-in-Chief...
ambcrypto.com
Exploring the CBDC factor in Israel, Norway, and Sweden
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the central banks of Sweden, Norway, and Israel have joined forces to investigate the potential applications of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) for international remittance and retail payments. The BIS, an organization made up of 61 central banks from around the world, has...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
u.today
Is Dogecoin Next? Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says Meme Coin Should Move to Proof-of-Stake
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that meme coin Dogecoin should switch to proof-of-stake during his virtual appearance at Mainnet 2022, a cryptocurrency summit hosted by cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari. Buterin believes that privacy coin Zcash should also transition away from proof-of-work. As reported by U.Today, Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake on...
cryptopotato.com
Stanley Druckenmiller Predicts Potential Crypto “Renaissance” if Central Bank Faith is Lost
Another billionaire is starting to see the potential of Bitcoin as insurance against a widespread central bank fallout. Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said that crypto could make a comeback as citizens begin to distrust their central banks. The hedge fund manager sees this outcome as increasingly possible given the state...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Calls One Ethereum-Based Crypto Asset the ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime,’ Says Altcoins May Erupt if Bitcoin Consolidates
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe thinks one overlooked digital asset is the “opportunity of a lifetime.”. Van de Poppe tells his 627,800 Twitter followers that the decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) is a huge opportunity priced between $6-$8. Chainlink’s native asset LINK is trading at $7.26...
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26
The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
FIFA・
With Decentralization Becoming A Major Condition In Crypto, Where Do Today's Exchanges Stand?
In the world of cryptocurrencies, it seems that centralized exchanges are a dime a dozen. Many of these initiatives seem to follow a cookie-cutter approach which has resulted in a sea of ‘different’ exchanges that suffer from the same hurdles in UI, UX, customer service, and onboarding. However,...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Merge Vaults Cryptocurrency Past Bitcoin in Hard-Money Allure
Ethereum won plaudits and the spotlight two weeks ago for smoothly pushing through its much-hyped Merge, a historic shift to a different “proof-of-stake” blockchain system designed to drastically reduce energy consumption – roughly 99% by some estimates. Now, the second-biggest blockchain appears to be proving itself on...
forkast.news
Sweden’s central bank to test use of retail CBDC for instant payments
Sveriges Riksbank, Sweden’s central bank, is teaming up with peers in Israel and Norway and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to test instant payments via retail cross-border central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to a press release on Wednesday. Fast facts. The “Project Icebreaker” program will continue till...
dailyhodl.com
MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users
DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo’s integration with the leading Web 3.0 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into...
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Outrage as SEC Claims All Ethereum Transactions Happen in USA
As ETH dropped and the SEC loomed, the NFT community celebrated the first International NFT Day on Tuesday. The price of Ethereum was reeling this week after predictions that the merge would be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario largely played out. Over on Crypto Twitter,...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
Ethereum Merge Upgrade: How Deflation Nature Became the Cornerstone of Cryptocurrency's Future?
The platform that hosts the majority of the world's DeFi, NFT, and GameFi protocols has completed the historical upgrade that promises scaling and massive environmental benefits as Ethereum marches towards becoming a more significant part of modern life. Ethereum Merge Upgrade: What Was Changed?. Ethereum had its long-awaited software upgrade...
Is Ethereum or Solana a Better Buy Right Now?
Solana appears to be innovating at a faster pace than Ethereum, which is leading to market share gains in areas such as NFTs.
