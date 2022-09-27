ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin think tank: Reject CBDCs and look to BTC and stablecoins instead

United States think tank Bitcoin Policy Institute is calling for the United States to reject central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and look to Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins as alternatives. In a white paper shared on Tuesday, authors including Texas Bitcoin Foundation executive director Natalie Smolenski and former Kraken growth lead...
kitco.com

Ethereum Co-Founder: A 'good chance' Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin as biggest cryptocurrency, but centralization concerns remain - Anthony Di Iorio

(Kitco News) - The hypothesized Flippening, whereby Ether surpasses Bitcoin's market capitalization, is likely to happen, said Anthony Di Iorio, one of the co-founders of Ethereum (ETH). "There's a good chance, if Ethereum keeps going in the direction it is going, that the Flippening happens," he told Michelle Makori, Editor-in-Chief...
ambcrypto.com

Exploring the CBDC factor in Israel, Norway, and Sweden

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the central banks of Sweden, Norway, and Israel have joined forces to investigate the potential applications of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) for international remittance and retail payments. The BIS, an organization made up of 61 central banks from around the world, has...
u.today

Is Dogecoin Next? Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says Meme Coin Should Move to Proof-of-Stake

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that meme coin Dogecoin should switch to proof-of-stake during his virtual appearance at Mainnet 2022, a cryptocurrency summit hosted by cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari. Buterin believes that privacy coin Zcash should also transition away from proof-of-work. As reported by U.Today, Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake on...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26

The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
CoinDesk

Ethereum Merge Vaults Cryptocurrency Past Bitcoin in Hard-Money Allure

Ethereum won plaudits and the spotlight two weeks ago for smoothly pushing through its much-hyped Merge, a historic shift to a different “proof-of-stake” blockchain system designed to drastically reduce energy consumption – roughly 99% by some estimates. Now, the second-biggest blockchain appears to be proving itself on...
forkast.news

Sweden’s central bank to test use of retail CBDC for instant payments

Sveriges Riksbank, Sweden’s central bank, is teaming up with peers in Israel and Norway and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to test instant payments via retail cross-border central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to a press release on Wednesday. Fast facts. The “Project Icebreaker” program will continue till...
dailyhodl.com

MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users

DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo’s integration with the leading Web 3.0 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into...
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin

Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
