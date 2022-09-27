BLUE ASH, OH (September 29, 2022) – Matthew 25: Ministries, a humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization headquartered in Blue Ash, OH is responding to Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday afternoon, September 28. The storm came ashore with maximum sustained winds near 150 mph and brought life-threatening storm surge of at least 12 feet in some areas, leaving more than 2.5 million homes and businesses without power. Floodwaters inundated areas of Florida, leaving homes and vehicles submerged under water. The storm was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning and isforecast to continue bringing extreme rainfall of up to possibly 20 inches, catastrophic storm surge and prolonged intense winds in some areas as it moves across the state and north toward Georgia and South Carolina.

BLUE ASH, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO