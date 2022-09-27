ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lovelandbeacon.com

CNE students: Doing the dirty work

The students were members of CNE’s soil judging team that competed in the District 9 competition at Miami University’s Ecology Research Center, just north of the college’s Oxford campus. District 9 includes Clermont, Adams, Brown, Butler, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Hamilton, Highland and Warren counties. While the CNE team did not advance to further competition, the experience was invaluable.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

Matthew 25: Ministries responds to Hurricane Ian

BLUE ASH, OH (September 29, 2022) – Matthew 25: Ministries, a humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization headquartered in Blue Ash, OH is responding to Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday afternoon, September 28. The storm came ashore with maximum sustained winds near 150 mph and brought life-threatening storm surge of at least 12 feet in some areas, leaving more than 2.5 million homes and businesses without power. Floodwaters inundated areas of Florida, leaving homes and vehicles submerged under water. The storm was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning and isforecast to continue bringing extreme rainfall of up to possibly 20 inches, catastrophic storm surge and prolonged intense winds in some areas as it moves across the state and north toward Georgia and South Carolina.
BLUE ASH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy