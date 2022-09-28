Read full article on original website
Wait a darn minute.. if there is a budget "gap" wouldn't it be smart to reconcile this deficit, than to propose a outlandish unaffordable budget ? This is not difficult, it's simple math...1+1= 2...could it be this new budget is symbolic of the number "2" ? By the way , we're familiar with the definition of number two...it is affiliated with a porcelain bowl ! Time to handle this situation correctly....starting with flushing this proposal before it begins to reek !
Kathleen Giles
3d ago
the funds would be better spent not using some of these community groups that suck up the money with little or no results, most notably the housing first model which has failed.
Washington state's minimum wage to increase $1.25 in 2023
SEATTLE — The minimum wage in Washington state will jump up to $15.74 in January, an $1.25 increase from its current level. State law ties Washington's minimum wage to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index. The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) calculates the minimum wage by comparing the Consumer Price Index for August, year over year.
mltnews.com
Police safety video raises issues and ire among elected officials
It is just a video; a video that Snohomish County elected officials and police chiefs made, urging lawmakers to amend laws and make public safety safer for cops and all of us. Yet, this five-minute YouTube appeal for legislative changes sparked outrage from some lawmakers who feel it is a politically motivated attack on them and does not reflect good policing or better public safety. State Sen. Marko Liias, a 21st District Democrat who represents parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood, said that the video simply “repeats Republican talking points” and labels it “an overly simplistic narrative.”
southseattleemerald.com
NEWS GLEAMS | City of Seattle and King County Reveal Proposed Budgets for Input; Renton Arts Grants
A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. Mayor Bruce Harrell Reveals Proposed Budget for City of Seattle. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Mayor Bruce Harrell revealed his proposed budget for the City of Seattle. Focal points include “using JumpStart payroll tax revenues to shore up spending for non-JumpStart programs, move the City’s parking enforcement officers back into the Seattle Police Department (SPD) from the Department of Transportation (SDOT), and provide pay increases to homeless service providers well below the rate of inflation,” according to PubliCola reporting, republished by the Emerald.
Minimum Wage in Washington State Set to Jump to $15.74 Per Hour in 2023
TUMWATER - The minimum wage in Washington State is set for an 8.66% increase to $15.74 per hour in January 2023. That's up $1.25 from the current minimum wage of $14.49. The state minimum wage applies to workers ages 16 and up. Under state law, employers can pay 85 percent of the minimum wage to workers ages 14-15. For 2023, the wage for that younger group will be $13.38 per hour.
ncwlife.com
Seattle mayor's budget proposal first to increase police department funds since 2020
(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s first proposed budget since taking office would see the Seattle Police Department receive an increased budget for the first time since 2020. The Seattle Police Department’s budget would go from $355.5 million in 2022 to $375.7 million in 2023. The...
The Stranger
The Mayor Wants to Pay Human Service Providers Less
In a Wednesday Budget Committee meeting, staff briefed the City Council on the Mayor’s budget proposal for the first time this year. While members of the public and the budget chair continue to pick through the 744-page document, they seem to agree that at least one line-item needs to change: a measure to effectively cut pay for shelter workers, case managers, and other human service providers.
Omicron booster rates have "major gaps"
Demand for Omicron boosters is off to a slow start in the Seattle area. Driving the news: As of Monday, 6.8% of eligible King County residents had received a bivalent booster aimed at fighting the latest strains of COVID-19. That's a smaller percentage than local officials hoped for, said Kate...
ncwlife.com
Dow Constantine’s proposed budget would put $225M toward homeless problem
(The Center Square) – King County Executive Dow Constantine is looking to spend over $225 million in county funds to provide more affordable housing and reduce homelessness. Constantine announced his biennial budget on Tuesday. In the budget, the executive is highlighting four priorities for the county: Justice and safety, preserving the environment, addressing racism and providing affordable housing and reducing homelessness.
invisiblepeople.tv
Don’t Make More Affordable Housing – Make Housing More Affordable
As a service provider, my lived experience of homelessness aids my ability to connect with the people I serve. It also makes it impossible for me to ignore when narratives about homelessness contradict those experiences. One such narrative is that ending homelessness requires us to build more affordable housing. I...
Proposal to transform Third Avenue corridor passes
SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council voted Tuesday to pass a resolution that would change one of the grittiest and most unsafe parts of the downtown area, Third Avenue. Right now, a large portion of the street is designated for bus and bicycle traffic but the new resolution will allow for more sidewalk cafes, pedestrian space and retail.
Former Bellevue resident sought by FBI for defrauding businesses, investors of more than $30 million
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a former Bellevue resident and Las Vegas man for defrauding several businesses and thousands of investors of more than $30 million. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Washington said 42-year-old Justin Costello is facing a 25-count indictment charging him...
districtadministration.com
Got cash? Seattle school board approves impossibly expensive teacher contract
Seattle teachers can finally rest easy now that their long-awaited contract has received approval by the school board… or can they?. On Wednesday, the Seattle School Board approved a three-year contract that turned out to be slightly more expensive than anticipated. By Aug. 31, 2025, when the contract expires, the district will have spent $231.18 million.
kentreporter.com
Median property values up in Kent and other South County areas
Median residential property values rose by 24% this year in a portion of the Kent East Hill area and Talbot Hill area of Renton. Values were up 20.4% in the area of Kent’s West Hill, Des Moines and SeaTac, according to a Sept. 29 news release from the King County Assessor’s office.
westseattleblog.com
No charge for under-19 Washington State Ferries riders starting Saturday – with one exception
(Photo by Ann Anderson – state ferry off Duwamish Head during recent smoky sunset) Starting Saturday, Washington State Ferries will no longer charge people under 19 – with one exception. Here’s the reminder WSF sent today:. Starting Saturday, October 1, youth will board for free as a...
'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need
SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
KUOW
Seattle wants to revitalize Third Avenue. What will it take?
The Seattle City Council is getting behind plans to revitalize Third Avenue, downtown. The council passed a resolution Tuesday to explore the redevelopment of the city's busiest transit corridor. For years, Third Avenue has been a trouble spot for drugs, disorder, and violent crime. KUOW’s Kim Malcolm talked to Seattle...
AG Ferguson suing Seattle business owner over deceptive legal immigration services
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against a Seattle business and its owner over “deceptive promises” to help immigrants from Brazil with their immigration needs. According to the lawsuit, Ana Carline Pinto do Nascimento, who owns ACN &...
KUOW
After years of sewage spills, King County settles tribal lawsuit, agrees to plant upgrades
In 2017, catastrophic failures at the West Point Treatment Plant in Discovery Park turned into one of the worst infrastructure disasters in the region’s history – sending 30 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Sound. The Department of Ecology fined King County and ordered improvements. But smaller...
Pierce County Council Member Derek Young Retires from Politics for Unknown Future
Pierce County Councilmember and Chair Derek Young (D-7th, Gig Harbor) will leave the political stage when he completes his final term in January.
