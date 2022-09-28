Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
wnewsj.com
Week 7 Final: Wilmington 48, Goshen 7
GOSHEN — For the fourth straight week, the Wilmington football team had a blowout win. Led by Aiden Price’s three touchdown performance and another sterling effort by the defense, Wilmington cruised to a 48-7 win over Goshen at Jim Brown Stadium Friday night. The SBAAC American Division victory...
wnewsj.com
WHS reserves win tight battle with CMHS
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In a tight battle throughout, Wilmington outlasted Clinton-Massie Thursday in junior varsity volleyball action at Brian P. Mudd Court. All three sets were decided by just two points with the Hurricane coming out on top, 27-25, 24-26, 25-23. Alli Bayless led Wilmington with 13 points while...
wnewsj.com
Week 7 Final: East Clinton 26, Mississinawa Valley 22
UNION CITY — With every reason to buckle under the pressure, East Clinton stood tall in the face adversity and escaped Mississinawa Valley with a 26-22 win Friday night. The Week 7 opponent was originally Fayetteville-Perry but that school dropped football prior to the start of the current season.
wnewsj.com
Week 7 Final: Blanchester 50, Williamsburg 32
BLANCHESTER — Pick your poison when it comes to stopping a healthy Blanchester offense. Force BHS to throw and Michael Mulvihill can shred a team to the tune of 438 yards like he did a few weeks ago against Goshen. Force the Wildcats to run and they’ll pile up...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie and Wilmington played to a 0-0 draw Thursday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action at Alumni Field. Wilmington is 1-4-4 overall and 1-2-3 in the American Division. Massie, also fit to be tied in a manner of speaking, is 6-1-6 overall and 2-5 in league...
wnewsj.com
Falcons win big over Hurricane at Alumni Field 11-0
WILMINGTON — After stubbing their toe with a tie on Tuesday, Clinton-Massie got back on the winning track Thursday with an 11-0 victory over Wilmington at Alumni Field. The SBAAC American Division win puts Massie at 9-0-2 overall and 6-0 in the division. Wilmington is 3-10, 0-7. The Hurricane...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton JV wins in 2 over Wilmington
WILMINGTON — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Wilmington 25-15, 25-22 Wednesday night at Fred Summers Court. For Wilmington, Aidynne Tippett had two points, six assists, an ace and five digs. Riley Gerber had two digs and Taija Walker had two kills and a block. Kyli Lambcke...
wnewsj.com
New-look Hurricane defeats Clinton-Massie in 3
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie 25-12, 25-18, 25-13 Thursday in SBAAC American Division volleyball at Brian P. Mudd Court. Wilmington goes to 13-4 overall and 5-2 in the American Division. The Falcons drop to 4-11 overall, 0-6 in league play. The win for Wilmington is its eighth in...
wnewsj.com
Week 5 Preview: John Carroll at Wilmington College
It’s been 11 years since a Wilmington College football team defeated John Carroll University. And by long I mean … well, take a look. Final scores in the series in recent years, all in favor of the Blue Streaks, have been 50-7, 42-0, 66-19, 72-14, 67-7, 62-14, 69-0, 63-3, 34-7, 44-7, 38-17.
wnewsj.com
Quakers rally from 0-2, oust Anderson at Raizk Arena
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit Wednesday to defeat Anderson University 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-13 in a non-conference match at Fred Raizk Arena. “It was a whole team win,” WC head coach Sophie Windover said. “We had some players come in and...
wnewsj.com
WHS FFA welcomes Greenhands
The Wilmington FFA Chapter recently held its annual Greenhand Night at Wilmington High School to welcome over 15 new members. FFA Advisor Ms. Cooper and the chapter officers welcomed the Greenhands and their families to the program with an introduction of what it means to be in FFA. They then...
wnewsj.com
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • OktoberFest in downtown Wilmington on Sugartree Street — Come to the DORA and stroll with your brew. Saturday events include: 3 p.m., Fancy Free Cloggers; kids’ activities 3-7:30 p.m.; 4-7 p.m. DJ music; 4 p.m. wiener dog races; 5 p.m. wiener toss; 6 p.m. beer stein hoisting competition; 7:30 p.m. live music on the City Stage; 9 p.m. costume contest winner announced.
wnewsj.com
State awards 5 stars to New Vienna Elementary students for their progress
LEES CREEK — New Vienna Elementary students and staff received a shout-out in front of the Board of Education for attaining a 5-star rating in the Progress category of the state’s recently released assessments of school districts. The Progress component looks closely at the growth all students are...
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: Plowing power
These are some highlights from the News Journal on September 29, 1959:. ‘Hurricane Gracie Rips Against Carolina Coast’. “Charleston, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Gracie smashed against the South Carolina shoreline today venting its full fury on this historic port city. With the storm’s center and its peak winds of 125 miles an hour reported slightly southwest of Charleston, high winds uprooted trees, tore down power and communication lines, and unroofed buildings.”
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
wnewsj.com
1st local caught ‘green-handed’
Buster the Mouse and Erin Hartsock from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District recently “busted” Jerry Cole of Wilmington putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers located on West Main Street in Wilmington. Buster rarely catches a more diligent recycler — Jerry even removes the...
dayton.com
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Updates on eateries, coffee shops and breweries in Butler and Warren counties
Several new restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and other hotspots with an array of cuisines have opened across the region this month after a few longtime restaurants have decided to close their doors. A few of the dining establishments have re-emphasized their purpose, such as Kitty Brew Café and J&E Rootbeer...
eaglecountryonline.com
King & Queen Crowned at 113th Aurora Farmers Fair
The annual contest helped kickoff the first night at the fair on Wednesday. Left to right: Queen Josie Hartman, King Jacob Hoff, Princess Dakota Richards and Prince Max Burger. Aurora Farmers Fair Facebook photo. (Aurora, Ind.) – Four students from area schools stood out among 20 King and Queen contestants...
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery sets opening in Hamilton
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-area craft brewery is ready to open its second location inside of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, a massive indoor sports complex and hotel in Hamilton. Municipal Brew Works, which first opened in Hamilton in 2016, will celebrate the opening of its second location...
