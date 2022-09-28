Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Trouble’s A-Bruin: Hunting Would Help Manage Wyoming’s Aggressive Grizzlies, Say Outdoorsmen
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming needs a grizzly bear hunting season to promote human safety and bear conservation. That’s the message from Cowboy State outdoorsmen who say responsible hunting of the bruins is good wildlife management. Wyoming Grizzly hunting is two decades overdue, said...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, October 1, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken just off Highway 14 in Dayton, Wyoming by Jennifer Miller. Miller writes: “It highlights the ever-changing beauty of the entrance of going up to the Bighorns.”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE:...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming To Be Home For World’s Largest Carbon Capture Facility, But Exact Location Is Secret
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. CarbonCapture Inc. is keeping secret the location of a Wyoming modular facility that’s part of an operation dubbed Project Bison the company touts as being the largest of its kind. The direct air capture facility will suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and sequester it underground.
Wyoming Fall Fishing’s Really Different Than In The Spring
Wyoming is known for great fishing all year long. Reservoirs, rivers, ponds and creeks are full of outdoor lovers fishing for their favorite fish to catch. Obviously throughout the year we have different ways we have to fish these areas. When springtime is here, the water is cold and there's usually plenty. As summertime rolls around, the water warms up and the levels start dropping. In the fall the water temperatures start to fall and the levels are really low. Then by the time winter gets here, the water is now covered by ice and ice huts are a plenty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Eating Wyoming: Miners And Stockmen’s Steakhouse
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Riddle me this: What do you get when you cross a tiny Wyoming town, unique history and beef?. You get the best steakhouse this old son of a butcher has ever eaten in. Having been told that this steakhouse is said...
county17.com
State: Water cuts might be forced on Wyoming by 2025
Only the Upper Colorado River Commission can initiate water curtailments in Wyoming, according to the state’s top water lawyer. But state users should prepare. The state has neither the legal right, nor inclination, to preemptively curtail water use in the ongoing Colorado River crisis, according to Chris Brown, senior assistant attorney general for the state engineer’s water division. Only a determination by the Upper Colorado River Commission can result in a water curtailment order for Wyoming users subject to the Colorado River Compact, he said.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, September 30, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken Nicky McCallum along the Bighorn River in Thermopolis, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
cowboystatedaily.com
Feds Deny Most Exemptions to Wyoming’s Electric Vehicle Plan
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Federal Highway Administration has given a green light to Wyoming’s electric vehicle infrastructure plan, which will provide more than $26 million to build charging stations for electric vehicles over the next five years. Even so, the feds denied eight...
RELATED PEOPLE
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letters: Archaeological site wrong spot for wind turbine; comment today to WDEQ to save Wyoming views, air
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. A Stonehenge built out of retired...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 29, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.86 is unchanged from our last report of $3.86 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 2 cents from a week ago and is up 27 cents per gallon from a year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Weed Management: Is Wyoming’s Hemp Industry Losing Its Buzz?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Since the Wyoming Legislature cleared the way for hemp farming in the Cowboy State, it appears something may be harshing the fledgling industry’s buzz. To grow hemp in Wyoming, a farmer needs a license from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture,...
Douglas Budget
Report: Wyoming has among the country's lowest electricity prices
(The Center Square) – Wyoming continues to have some of the lowest electricity prices in the country, according to a new report. Wyoming's 8.27 cents per kilowatt hour average ranks No. 4, the Energy Affordability Report from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) said. Only Louisiana, Iowa, and Oklahoma had lower average rates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators To Consider Giving Themselves More Than 50% Raise
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase their salaries by 53%. The Subcommittee on Legislator Compensation will consider draft legislation next week that would increase the per diem daily salary for state legislators by $80, bumping them from $150 to $230 per day.
Wyoming Game & Fish Release Their Favorite Photos
It's no secret that Wyoming is home to pretty cool animals. The Wyoming Game and Fish have collected their favorite photos from traveling across the state. The photos were taken by Patrick Owen, Grant Frost, Mark Nelson, Stan Harter and Justin Binfet. CHECK THEM OUT HERE. A Stunning Look At...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
Wyoming Mountains Could See Snow This Weekend
Some mountain areas of Wyoming could see snow this weekend. That's according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. A pattern change begins today with showers spreading across the area. Isolated t-storms are possible with locally heavy rain possible. It will be much cooler Friday into the weekend with showers and some high elevation snow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Farmers Turning To Robots To Ease Labor Shortages
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Automated ordering kiosks at restaurants and self-checkout lines at grocery stores are becoming commonplace. As labor shortages continue to be a problem across the board in the United States, some companies are turning to machines. That includes farmers, who are looking...
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
cowboystatedaily.com
Pennie Hunt
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My parents were giddy. They couldn’t wait until breakfast was over. Mom opened a small, plastic black jar, carefully measured a spoonful of power and watched it trickle into a glass. Smiling, she added cool water and stirred until it was dissolved.
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
Comments / 2