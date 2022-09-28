Read full article on original website
Crews remove dangerous retaining wall in Rawlins
In Rawlins, a dangerous retaining wall that posed a threat to an adjoining property finally has been removed and the property secured. It was nearly a year ago that city council gave Community Development Director Lou Lascano emergency authorization to demolish and remove the wall at 1127 9th Street. Finding a contractor held up the project.
Three city council members step aside in trash hauler vote
The issue of trash hauling in Rawlins is heated as it ever was. A vote on contract between the town and one of the two licensed haulers in the city resulted in three council members recusing themselves from the vote. One councilman Phil Garner left because he is related to...
Plague confirmed in Wyoming
Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat has died of the plague. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during...
