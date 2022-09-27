ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

2news.com

Reno Police arrest man for Lewdness after exposure on Ring Video

On September 24, 2022, the Reno Police Department received an online crime report. The citizen, who lives in the area of Souverain Lane in Reno, advised in the report that they had captured an unknown male exposing himself on their Ring video. The citizen then spoke to a neighbor that...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian dies in crash on Nugget Avenue, investigation ongoing

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Nugget Avenue in Sparks late Thursday afternoon. Police tell us a commercial vehicle hit the pedestrian in the intersection by the Nugget Casino Resort around 5:30 p.m. The unidentified pedestrian died on scene. The driver...
SPARKS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks

Sparks police responded to a pedestrian death Thursday evening outside the Nugget Casino Resort. Sergeant Eddie Wilson said the only additional details available now are that an older person was struck by a bus. He said the major accident investigation team was likely on-scene late into the evening, and investigators will provide more details later. This story will be updated. This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
SPARKS, NV
Sparks, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Sparks, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
2news.com

Regional Authorities Arrest Two on Drug Trafficking and Weapons Charges

Police say they found 12 pounds of meth, along with trafficking levels of cocaine and fentanyl during a drug investigation. Reno residents, Luis Zepeda-Partida and William Nunez are now facing drug and gun related charges. The investigation began earlier this month over a suspicious overdose and death in Sun Valley...
SUN VALLEY, NV
2news.com

Drivers transported after two-vehicle crash on McCarran and I-80

There was a crash on McCarran Blvd. near I-80 in west Reno Thursday night around 7 p.m. Reno Police (RPD) says two vehicles were involved in the crash and the one driving southbound made an illegal u-turn. Somebody driving northbound struck the southbound driver. Both drivers were transported to the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno man guilty in attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has secured a guilty verdict in a recent trial involving attempted burglary (felony) and possession of burglary tools (gross misdemeanor) charges. Joeddie Jamel Douglas from Reno was found guilty after a three-day jury trial in District Court last week. Douglas was arrested by...
RENO, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynews4.com

Carson City man killed in a single vehicle rollover crash

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A 23-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Carson City early Sunday morning. According to the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP), at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 25, Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on I-580.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police Department reports 3 Street Vibrations arrests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department reported Sunday that there were three arrests for driving under the influence in Street Vibrations venues within the city of Reno. Police said there were also 18 citations given. Last year, police reported one DUI arrest and one misdemeanor arrest and gave 34...
mynews4.com

Reed High School locked down Friday after guns found on campus

Reed High School in Sparks was placed on a precautionary lockdown after police found guns on campus Friday. According to a message sent to families from Principal Rosenbloom, guns were found but no threats were made. The school immediately implemented a code yellow lockdown while school police conducted their investigation.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man killed in single vehicle crash on US-395 near Washoe Lake

WASHOE CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 34-year-old Reno man was killed in a single vehicle crash near Washoe Lake on Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:38 p.m. on Sept. 27, Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP) Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on US-395 at Old Franktown Road.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV

