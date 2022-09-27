Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
Door County Pulse
Change Recommended to Accommodate Fleet Farm
Sturgeon Bay’s Plan Commission recommended amending the city’s comprehensive plan, which could allow Fleet Farm to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. The plan calls for changing the designation of about 40 acres of land from Agricultural/Rural to Regional Commercial across from the...
NBC26
Bosse's News Stand moving from downtown Green Bay after 124 years
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A well-established business that's been a part of Green Bay for more than a century is moving to De Pere. The owners of Bosse's News Stand in downtown Green Bay said they have to move because the current location of their business is being demolished to make way for a six-story apartment complex.
WBAY Green Bay
Cashiers cited during Green Bay tobacco and vape compliance checks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police cited cashiers from four west side businesses for failing to ID minors during tobacco/vape compliance checks. The unannounced checks were performed Monday, Sept. 26. The department went to gas stations and vape shops. Cashiers who sold tobacco or vape products to underage...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay indoor skatepark finds a new home in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been months since the Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) lost its indoor skate park. In late March, the non-profit was given 60 days to move out of its building on S. Ashland Ave. in Green Bay. Now the search for a new home...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT, officials celebrate ‘innovative and complex’ interchange in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and other local officials gathered in Brown County on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a brand new interchange in Hobart and Howard. The project which constructed an interchange at WIS 29 & County VV began in May...
A one-woman police department: Meet the Coleman Police Chief
In Marinette County, in the village of Coleman, one woman is running the entire police operations on her own.
wearegreenbay.com
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels visits Brown Co.
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was in the Village of Allouez on Friday visiting the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Joined by the sheriffs from Brown and Oconto County alongside State Representative David Steffen, Michels said current Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has done nothing after a 2019 report found the Allouez facility was in dangerous disrepair.
wearegreenbay.com
‘THIS IS A SCAM’: Marinette County sheriff warning of ‘friends list’ scam
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marinette County are working to spread awareness of a recent scam circulating throughout the area. According to a release, Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve is warning citizens that law enforcement is receiving a high volume of calls reporting a variety of scams.
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast. AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725. For...
wearegreenbay.com
After two years, popular restaurant makes return to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents may have remembered it when it was off Main Avenue in De Pere, or more recently when it was in downtown Green Bay, but the Black & Tan Grille is back. Black & Tan Grille is located at 130 East Walnut Street in...
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
wearegreenbay.com
Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah woman killed in collision with dump truck
Highs today will remain cool... mainly mid 50s. Discover Green Bay says this bid is different from the city's other efforts in the past.
seehafernews.com
Brown County Woman Sentenced in Manitowoc Child Neglect Case
A Brown County woman has been sentenced in a child neglect case in Manitowoc. Holly A. Booher, whose permanent residence is listed as being in Green Bay, was previously found guilty due to a no-contest plea on two counts of Neglecting a Child – Harm Did Not Occur. Judge...
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto man accused of recording teen in shower
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Oconto is charged with recording a teenage girl while she was showering. In August, the sheriff’s office applied for a search warrant on Michael Bullock’s computer and found the video. According to the criminal complaint, the victim seemed unaware of the...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Escanaba Man Charged With Distributing Child Sexually-Related Material
An Escanaba man has been arrested on six charges of aggravated child sexually abusive activity. Michigan State Police arrested 20-year-old Joseph Andrew Gavlek after receiving a tip from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children. He is charged with using a computer to commit a crime and distributing or promoting the distribution of sexually-related material. He was arraigned in 94th District Court on Thursday, Sept. 22.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man arrested for abusing his kids, 11-year-old is ‘trained’ to call 9-1-1
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing close to 20 years in prison after incidents where he allegedly physically harmed his children. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 29-year-old Jacob Baugniet-Gamez is facing seven charges after allegedly physically abusing two of his children. On September 21, around 6:20 p.m. police were sent to a Dollar General for a welfare check.
1 dead, 1 injured in I-39 wrong-way crash
A 71-year-old Stevens Point man is dead after a two-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-39 in Portage County, officials said. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at mile marker 161. police say the man was driving an SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate and struck a southbound semi tractor trailer.
Comments / 2