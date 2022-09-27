Read full article on original website
Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria Kings
She Decided To Take A Trip And Vanished On VacationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSan Diego, CA
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
kusi.com
Celebrating San Diego Restaurant Week at Sea180 in Imperial Beach, CA
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KUSI)- Sea180 Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach is excited to welcome the community to try out some of their signature dishes for San Diego Restaurant Week. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with owner and executive chef, Ken Irvine and they showcase the dishes they are offering for lunch and dinner. Restaurant week ends on October 2nd.
kusi.com
Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they’re “in a different world”.
Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria Kings
Birria Kings is a birria focused Mexican food truck here in Chula Vista, San Diego! They have everything birria related that you could possibly think of and all of it is so seriously delicious. Their food truck is located in Chula Vista, in the parking lot of a plaza surrounded by stores and markets. There is often a bit of a line for this food truck so be sure to plan ahead and go earlier than you might expect if you want to get some delicious Mexican food!
kusi.com
La Mesa Oktoberfest this weekend Sept. 30 – Oct. 1
LA MESA (KUSI) – The 2022 Bob Chevrolet La Mesa Oktoberfest is this upcoming weekend, Sept. 30 4-10 p.m., Sept. 31 10 a.m., and Oct. 1 12-8p.m. This year’s 49th celebration is free and features activities for all ages, including live music, Oompa bands, German food, and steins filled with German and Craft beer.
KPBS
Children get in free to museums throughout San Diego County during October
The concept is pretty simple. “Kids Free San Diego is about kids and families having fun at museums and saving money," San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman said. Lehman is charged up. This is the 11th year for the kids free event, but this year there’s a lot...
kusi.com
Kids-free October at over 50 San Diego museums
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kids get in free at over 50 participating museums throughout the month of October. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live to cover which museums are participating and how families can enjoy the promotion.
kusi.com
Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale returns to fundraise for critically ill San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen is cooking up plans for its 18th Annual Thanksgiving Bake Sale on Oct. 10. The funds raised will go to their program which helps clients stay healthy with hand delivered, medically tailored nutritious meals to it’s clientele. CEO Alberto Cortes joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss the fundraiser.
kusi.com
Fresh Start Surgical Gifts hosts 31st Annual Butterfly Ball
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fresh Start Surgical Gifts helps children born with deformities by providing comprehensive reconstructive surgery that changes lives. This year they will host their 31st Annual Butterfly Ball, which is one of their primary fundraisers, with the theme “The Wild West”. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski...
Eater
Massive Mexican Restaurant and Bar Coming to North Park
The sought-after, multi-lot site at the northeastern corner of 30th and University that’s been vacant for years won’t sit empty for too much longer as an enormous new restaurant and bar has just begun construction in the space. Ringing in at 4,600-square-feet and due to be completed in February 2023, this will be Death By Tequila’s third location in San Diego and its most ambitious yet.
kusi.com
Chula Vista celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 1
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – October is Hispanic Heritage month, so the City of Chula Vista will be kicking off celebrations with an event on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Chula Vista Center from 1 – 5 p.m. The Chula Vista Center, location at 555 Broadway, will highlight Hispanic...
kusi.com
Supervisor Jim Desmond and YMCA announce free swimming lessons
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor, Jim Desmond and the Joe and Mary Mottino Family YMCA in Oceanside will announced 100 free swimming lessons to be available to all residents in San Diego County. Earlier this week, Supervisor Desmond proposed to allocate part of the county’s American...
kusi.com
San Diego Measure C would raise coastal zone height limits
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove SD Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit in the Midway District past thirty feet. This lift in height limits would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more infrastructure...
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 29 - Oct. 2
We welcome a new month this weekend! Check out our list of things to do this weekend across San Diego County.
NBC San Diego
More Than a Quarter of San Diegans Are Going Hungry: Report
According to a report by the San Diego Hunger Coalition, 28% of San Diego County residents, approximately 905,000 people, face nutrition insecurity. The primary reason for food insecurity is low-wage jobs according to the report, which goes on to say that the $15 minimum wage does not equate to a livable wage.
Maui Native Launches Niuhi Brewing and Ono Kine Grindz in San Diego
New Brewery Collaborates with Local Sake Maker at Former Latchkey Brewing Site
kusi.com
Mission Wildlife annual fundraiser for animals in need, Oct. 1
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mission Wildlife has raised over $300,000 for animals in need since 2013, and now they need the help of the community to continue their support of endangered and in-danger animals. This weekend on Oct. 1 their annual fundraised, a truly “Wild Celebration”, will be held...
NBC San Diego
All Things Spooky in San Diego County for the Halloween Season
For all the ghoulish and the ghouls, there are Halloween events for everyone in San Diego County. Some are for the less brave with only a few frightening characters, others will have you petrified. Here’s a list of Halloween events that are sure to get you ready for the absolutely bone-chilling holiday.
whatnowsandiego.com
Pita Guys Expanding With Second North County Location
Pita Guys from San Marcos are working on their second North County restaurant location. According to a recent food permit filing, the new outpost of Pita Guys is expected to replace Mena’s Afghan Kabob Grill at Del Oro Marketplace in Oceanside. A reliable stop for fresh and authentic dishes,...
Here's why there are so many mosquitos in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego are noticing a lot more mosquitoes outside lately. Right now, we are in peak mosquito season. There are several reasons this year's mosquito season has been even worse. One reason: the recent heat waves. "They’ve been in my house a lot more...
Panga washes ashore at North County beach
A panga boat washed ashore in Del Mar, where Customs and Border Protection on Thursday morning found six life jackets on board.
