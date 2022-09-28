ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Comments / 1

newsantaana.com

O.C. Goodwill opens a new Training Center for Success in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, CALIF. – September 28, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County has opened its all-new Training Center for Success, a customized work simulation environment designed to provide hands-on, process-based training, retraining and upskill training to individuals facing barriers to employment. The 665 square-foot Training Center, located inside...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos

An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California

Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
RIVERSIDE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Oct. 1, 2022 E-newspaper

Here’s the latest e-paper version of The Orange County Tribune. If you’d like to receive a free subscription – Wednesdays and Saturdays – send us a request to orangecountytribune@gmail.com. To read today’s e-paper, just click on the link below.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas

Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
ANAHEIM, CA
newsantaana.com

An O.C. Intake Release Center inmate died at a hospital

SANTA ANA, Ca. (September 30, 2022) – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft.
SANTA ANA, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 30

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week six continues with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com or email timburt@ocsportszone.com with your updated scores throughout the night and check back later for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for high school sports in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM

Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lawstreetmedia.com

Southern California Doctor Pleads Guilty to $20M in Medicare Fraud

California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s Office released a statement on Wednesday detailing a guilty plea they had secured against a doctor who illegally prescribed opioids, anti-psychotics, and more to Medi-Cal beneficiaries, defrauding the program of more than $20 million. Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., was reportedly the subject of the investigation...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy

Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

