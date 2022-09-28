Read full article on original website
Huntington Beach, Irvine And Buena Park Are Moving To 100% Renewable Energy
What you need to know about a new clean(er) power authority in Orange County.
Long Beach community members upset after proposal for distillery next to school
R6 Distillery is planning to open their second location on Golden Avenue next to Edison Elementary in Long Beach.
newsantaana.com
O.C. Goodwill opens a new Training Center for Success in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, CALIF. – September 28, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County has opened its all-new Training Center for Success, a customized work simulation environment designed to provide hands-on, process-based training, retraining and upskill training to individuals facing barriers to employment. The 665 square-foot Training Center, located inside...
Here's what it takes to fly the skies in this year's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
The Pacific Airshow is happening this weekend in Huntington Beach, but before all the excitement and aerobatics, the aircraft has to make its way to Orange County.
Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos
An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
newsantaana.com
O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
California doc pleads guilty to prescribing unneeded drugs
A physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding California’s Medi-Cal system by prescribing unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients, prosecutors said.
orangecountytribune.com
Oct. 1, 2022 E-newspaper
Here’s the latest e-paper version of The Orange County Tribune. If you’d like to receive a free subscription – Wednesdays and Saturdays – send us a request to orangecountytribune@gmail.com. To read today’s e-paper, just click on the link below.
NBC Los Angeles
Renewable Energy Will Be Coming to Some Orange County Cities Soon, But What's the Cost?
For those who live in Orange County a deadline is quickly approaching that could leave residents reaching deeper into their pockets for their power bills. Sherman Jones who lives in Buena Park has a lot of questions. He is hoping to get some answers about the new renewable energy coming to his neighborhood.
newsantaana.com
Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas
Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
newsantaana.com
An O.C. Intake Release Center inmate died at a hospital
SANTA ANA, Ca. (September 30, 2022) – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 30
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week six continues with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com or email timburt@ocsportszone.com with your updated scores throughout the night and check back later for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for high school sports in Orange County.
theregistrysocal.com
UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM
Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
2 California cities ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for […]
lawstreetmedia.com
Southern California Doctor Pleads Guilty to $20M in Medicare Fraud
California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s Office released a statement on Wednesday detailing a guilty plea they had secured against a doctor who illegally prescribed opioids, anti-psychotics, and more to Medi-Cal beneficiaries, defrauding the program of more than $20 million. Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., was reportedly the subject of the investigation...
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy
Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
Pacific Airshow to bring thrilling family-friendly fun to Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach is gearing up for the Pacific Airshow this weekend and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with excitement.
