2news.com
Crews knock down structure fire on Green River Drive, cause under investigation
Reno Fire crews responded to a two-story house fire on Green River off of McCarran Blvd. late Friday afternoon. The fire started just before 4 p.m. Firefighters say all occupants are accounted for. Officials on scene say the fire has been knocked down. There's no immediate word on what caused...
2news.com
Pedestrian dies in crash on Nugget Avenue, investigation ongoing
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Nugget Avenue in Sparks late Thursday afternoon. Police tell us a commercial vehicle hit the pedestrian in the intersection by the Nugget Casino Resort around 5:30 p.m. The unidentified pedestrian died on scene. The driver...
Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
Sparks police responded to a pedestrian death Thursday evening outside the Nugget Casino Resort. Sergeant Eddie Wilson said the only additional details available now are that an older person was struck by a bus. He said the major accident investigation team was likely on-scene late into the evening, and investigators will provide more details later. This story will be updated. This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
2news.com
Drivers transported after two-vehicle crash on McCarran and I-80
There was a crash on McCarran Blvd. near I-80 in west Reno Thursday night around 7 p.m. Reno Police (RPD) says two vehicles were involved in the crash and the one driving southbound made an illegal u-turn. Somebody driving northbound struck the southbound driver. Both drivers were transported to the...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Wednesday night. The crash happened in the area of North Carson Street and Nye Lane. According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, a motorcycle and a truck were involved in the collision. The driver of the...
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
2news.com
Reno Police arrest man for Lewdness after exposure on Ring Video
On September 24, 2022, the Reno Police Department received an online crime report. The citizen, who lives in the area of Souverain Lane in Reno, advised in the report that they had captured an unknown male exposing himself on their Ring video. The citizen then spoke to a neighbor that...
FOX Reno
Carson City man killed in a single vehicle rollover crash
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A 23-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Carson City early Sunday morning. According to the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP), at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 25, Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on I-580.
2news.com
I-580 To Briefly Close in Northern Carson City Oct. 2 for Overhead Utility Work
NV Energy and the Nevada Department of Transportation are announcing brief closures of Interstate 580 between northern Carson City and Washoe Valley during the morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 2. Both directions of I-580 will periodically be closed for up to 20 minutes between Arrowhead Drive in northern Carson City...
2news.com
Sparks Police Looking For Suspects, Vehicle Involved In Fatal Shooting
One man died inside a car after being shot multiple times at a Raley's parking lot. The shooting happened on July 28th near Pyramid Way and north McCarran Blvd.
2news.com
Regional Authorities Arrest Two on Drug Trafficking and Weapons Charges
Police say they found 12 pounds of meth, along with trafficking levels of cocaine and fentanyl during a drug investigation. Reno residents, Luis Zepeda-Partida and William Nunez are now facing drug and gun related charges. The investigation began earlier this month over a suspicious overdose and death in Sun Valley...
FOX Reno
Reno man killed in single vehicle crash on US-395 near Washoe Lake
WASHOE CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 34-year-old Reno man was killed in a single vehicle crash near Washoe Lake on Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:38 p.m. on Sept. 27, Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP) Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on US-395 at Old Franktown Road.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The officials reported that the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. when Roy Peter Ricci was heading north in the area of US395 and Old Franktown Road when his vehicle drifted off the paved portion of the road and hit a mailbox. Investigators revealed that the vehicle continued to travel...
2news.com
Work on Sparks Blvd. Project Continues, Expect Lane and Ramp Closures
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction and paving operations on the Sparks Blvd. Project. Crews will be working Friday night (September 30) starting at 4 p.m. through Saturday morning at 6 a.m. During this time, lane closures will occur on Sparks Blvd between Lincoln Way...
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
2news.com
NSP Investigating Fatal Crash on I-80 in Reno
Nevada State Police are further investigating a fatal crash that happened earlier this month in Reno. On Thursday, September 8th, 2022, around 10 a.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of I-80 and Wells Ave.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Accident Occurs Near Truckee
Fatal Accident Involving Two Pedestrians Happens at Sarah Drive Intersection. A pedestrian fatality was reported near Truckee on September 26 after two people on foot were struck by a motor vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Sahara Drive and State Route 28 in the Carnelian Bay area around 10:46 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) report stated that a black Subaru struck two pedestrians. It is unknown whether one or both were killed in the collision. The CHP had the motor vehicle towed as evidence, and the roadway was shut down as an investigation was conducted.
KOLO TV Reno
1 killed in I-80 crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-80 east of Wells Avenue on Sept. 8. The preliminary investigation indicates a 1993 Ford Ranger driven by Kenn Lawrence Steffan was traveling east on I-80 east of Wells Avenue approaching a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.
2news.com
Reno man guilty in attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has secured a guilty verdict in a recent trial involving attempted burglary (felony) and possession of burglary tools (gross misdemeanor) charges. Joeddie Jamel Douglas from Reno was found guilty after a three-day jury trial in District Court last week. Douglas was arrested by...
2news.com
Construction On New Casino, Restaurant And Car Wash Breaks Ground Near Boomtown
Developers say the casino will offer a full bar with views of the mountains and the surrounding Verdi area. BLC Builders has broken ground on the new, highly anticipated additions to the facilities at Boomtown.
