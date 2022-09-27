ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Joe
3d ago

Not only is this guy nuttier than squirrel sxxt, but it doesnt specify which side of the broken party would be doing the selection……the radical side, or the reasonable side?

Donna Hitshew
3d ago

No , it is fine like it is and leave it to the people to decide who gets alected.

cowboystatedaily.com

Infighting Cuts Into Wyoming GOP Dominance In Raising Money

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s Democratic and Republican parties are surprisingly competitive when it comes to the money at their disposal entering the homestretch of the general election season. As of Aug. 31, the Democratic Party had $71,613 in its coffers, according to its...
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado state senator explains his party switch

A state senator has thrown a big wrench into Republicans' hopes to take control of the Colorado State Senate this November.  A month ago, Sen. Kevin Priola switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat. In his first in-depth interview since making the decision, Priola said he "has no regrets." For 15 years he campaigned as a Republican in Adams County. Now he is campaigning against Republicans, who have launched a recall effort against him. When Political Specialist Shaun Boyd asked Priola on Thursday about his decision, he cited Republicans' opposition to climate change legislation and support of President Donald...
COLORADO STATE
oilcity.news

Governor selects Karl Allred for Wyoming secretary of state

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Karl Allred as Secretary of State. Gordon was required to appoint a new secretary of state after the resignation of Ed Buchanan. Buchanan resigned on Sept. 15 after being appointed as a judge in the Eighth Judicial District. “I have...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Governor Gordon Appoints Karl Allred Interim Secretary of State

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Karl Allred as interim secretary of state. Allred replaces Ed Buchanan, who resigned Sept. 15 after being appointed a District Court judge for the 8th Judicial District. State law obliges the governor to choose within...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislators To Consider Giving Themselves More Than 50% Raise

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase their salaries by 53%. The Subcommittee on Legislator Compensation will consider draft legislation next week that would increase the per diem daily salary for state legislators by $80, bumping them from $150 to $230 per day.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: Governor Gordon, Please Don’t Leave Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming GOP has done it again. After considering 10 candidates to fill the three months remaining on the Secretary of State’s term, the party has selected its top three finalists for Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon to consider. Did the...
WYOMING STATE
coloradopols.com

Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday

The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
county17.com

State: Water cuts might be forced on Wyoming by 2025

Only the Upper Colorado River Commission can initiate water curtailments in Wyoming, according to the state’s top water lawyer. But state users should prepare. The state has neither the legal right, nor inclination, to preemptively curtail water use in the ongoing Colorado River crisis, according to Chris Brown, senior assistant attorney general for the state engineer’s water division. Only a determination by the Upper Colorado River Commission can result in a water curtailment order for Wyoming users subject to the Colorado River Compact, he said.
WYOMING STATE
Colorado Newsline

Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MESA COUNTY, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Feds Deny Most Exemptions to Wyoming’s Electric Vehicle Plan

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Federal Highway Administration has given a green light to Wyoming’s electric vehicle infrastructure plan, which will provide more than $26 million to build charging stations for electric vehicles over the next five years. Even so, the feds denied eight...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Report: Wyoming has among the country's lowest electricity prices

(The Center Square) – Wyoming continues to have some of the lowest electricity prices in the country, according to a new report. Wyoming's 8.27 cents per kilowatt hour average ranks No. 4, the Energy Affordability Report from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) said. Only Louisiana, Iowa, and Oklahoma had lower average rates.
WYOMING STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope

Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
COLORADO STATE

