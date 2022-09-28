MINNEAPOLIS – (Sept. 28, 2022) – In celebration of Western Governors University’s (WGU) 25th anniversary, the fully online, nonprofit university will award multiple scholarships to adults in Minnesota who are interested in furthering their education. Since its establishment in 1997, WGU has been committed to providing high-quality, convenient and career-boosting college education to working adults – including those who have some college experience but no degree – who need an alternative to traditional college education. The 25th Anniversary Next Generation Scholarships, valued at up to $5,000 each, underscore the university’s mission of helping make higher education more attainable for those looking to strengthen their skillsets and advance their careers. New students can apply for the scholarship online at wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/25th-anniversary-next-generation.html through Dec. 31, 2022.

