redlakenationnews.com

Ombudsman volunteers needed for long-term care

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota’s Office of Ombudsman for Long-Term Care had 33 Certified Ombudsman Volunteers statewide. Fast forward to the fall of 2022, and there are only 14 volunteer Ombudsmen serving nearly 2,500 nursing care and assisted living facilities across Minnesota. Addressing the Ombudsman volunteer shortage is one...
Bring Me The News

Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts

Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
Mix 97-3

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake Comp Health holds Suicide Prevention "Hike for Health"

Red Lake Comprehensive Health Program held their Suicide Prevention "Hike for Health" on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 3:30 PM to 5 PM at the Red Lake High School East parking lot. T-shirts and prizes were given away, an opening prayer waspresented, followed by a walk around the Government Center...
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Officials Give Update on Frontline Worker Payment

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota state government gave an update Thursday on when we can finally expect to see those frontline worker payments hit our bank accounts. They say the review of Frontline Worker Pay appeals is wrapping up. State officials expect to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and the payment timeline next week.
NBC News

Students stage walkouts across Virginia over governor's transgender school policies

Students across Virginia protested Tuesday in response to new guidelines putting restrictions on transgender students in the state’s public schools. Walkouts are set to take place throughout the day at more than 90 middle and high schools in the state, according to student-run advocacy group Pride Liberation Project, which organized the statewide effort. As of noon on Tuesday, students in Woodbridge, Springfield, Manassas, McLean and other Virginia cities were waving rainbow picket signs and shouting, "Trans rights are human rights!"
103.7 THE LOON

Reasons For Apollo and Tech Bathroom Policy

Tech and Apollo High Schools have implemented a e-hall pass system for bathroom use during the school day this school year. Apollo High School Principal Justin Skaalerud and St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. Skaalerud explained the e-hall pass system has been running at the Junior Highs for a few years now. He says it eliminates the paper pass system and allows students to use the computers, they have been issued, to obtain passes that way.
redlakenationnews.com

Western Governors University Celebrates Silver Anniversary with Scholarship

MINNEAPOLIS – (Sept. 28, 2022) – In celebration of Western Governors University’s (WGU) 25th anniversary, the fully online, nonprofit university will award multiple scholarships to adults in Minnesota who are interested in furthering their education. Since its establishment in 1997, WGU has been committed to providing high-quality, convenient and career-boosting college education to working adults – including those who have some college experience but no degree – who need an alternative to traditional college education. The 25th Anniversary Next Generation Scholarships, valued at up to $5,000 each, underscore the university’s mission of helping make higher education more attainable for those looking to strengthen their skillsets and advance their careers. New students can apply for the scholarship online at wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/25th-anniversary-next-generation.html through Dec. 31, 2022.
Minnesota Reformer

When did Gov. Tim Walz know about the Feeding Our Future fraud?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz found out about suspicious activity in a child food aid program — now the subject of a massive federal law enforcement dragnet — around the time that local nonprofit Feeding Our Future sued the state Department of Education in November 2020, his office told the Reformer Friday.  Republicans have sought to […] The post When did Gov. Tim Walz know about the Feeding Our Future fraud? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
hot967.fm

Gov Walz: anger over Feeding Our Future scam aimed at suspects, not judge

Governor Tim Walz is responding after a week’s worth of calls from state Republican leaders, including his opponent in the governor’s race Scott Jensen, for an investigation into the Walz administration’s handling of the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Walz initially said a Ramsey County judge ordered the Department of Education to continue payments to Feeding our Future–even after it discovered suspicious activity. The judge denied giving such an order…
