KNOE TV8

Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Students at Bastrop High School made their voices heard with a protest on Sept. 29, 2022. It happened around 10:15 a.m. when some students left their classrooms and took signs outside to express their feelings. Students are protesting policies that have been in place for some...
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ULM announces 2022 homecoming week events

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe is celebrating their homecoming week Monday, October 1st through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The theme of the week is “The Warhawk Way”. Below is a list of scheduled events for the week. Monday, October 3 at 6 PM, the homecoming parade will take place on […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Symphony League hosts book fair to support the arts

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Monroe Symphony League is hosting the “Monroe Symphony League Book Fair”. Organizers said proceeds will support local music educational opportunities, with 50 percent going directly to the Monroe Symphony Orchestra. The Monroe Symphony League is a nonprofit organization that functions to promote the cause of good music and music education.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Navy Veteran and graduate of University of Louisiana at Monroe serves with Naval Oceanography at Stennis Space Center

Gulfport, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — Christopher Cupp, a 2003 Sulphur high school graduate and a 2007 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe, is part of Naval Oceanography, according to a release. Cupp ensures the U.S. Navy maintains freedom from the ocean floor to the stars through his service at Naval Information Forces, stationed at Stennis […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Salvation Army serving hope to families affected by Hurricane Ian

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The staff and volunteers at the Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana are getting their disaster truck ready to head out today with food and supplies for families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Salvation Army Corps office assistant Allyssia Darby said they are preparing the truck, known as...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Skeletons Rattling Up Funds for ARCO and the NELA Children’s Museum

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You may have noticed a lot of spooky activity around Tower Drive in Monroe. The skeleton scenes aren’t just about getting you in the Halloween mood, they’re actually part of a fundraiser. The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum and ARCO will be splitting the proceeds.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Beat the Ace: Week 5

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator investigates the unusual decorations on Tower Drive in this weeks edition of Beat the Ace. He hopes to continue his success after going 9-1 last week. If you think you can beat the pigskin picking prognosticator, go to the KNOE homepage to select your picks for week 5.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

2 Cars 2 Winners: NICU nurse adopts baby from the unit

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “We love it. I think this is what we’re meant to do, it’s a little hard to watch the kids come and then they get ready and they go. You get attached,” smiles Lloyd Ferris. It’s a family affair for the Ferris...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Louisiana man found safe

Update (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Larry Dunn has been found safe. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are asking for assistance in locating Larry Dunn, age 57. Dunn’s vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Red Cut Rd. in West Monroe, La. Dunn has not been seen […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

AT&T announces expansion of fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - AT&T announced it’s expanding fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish. The company hosted ribbon cuttings in Monroe and West Monroe on Sept. 28 to celebrate the expansion. “Fiber is high-speed modern infrastructure that AT&T is building out, and it provides speeds of up to 5...
MONROE, LA
NewsBreak
Education
KNOE TV8

Adopt-a-Pet: Maserati

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Say Hello to Maserati! He is one of the kittens available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Maserati is four months old and neutered. She said he is a sweet cat that would be perfect in a calm home with older kids. On Saturday, October 1st the shelter will be hosting an adoption event at Pet Smart from 10 a.m to 3 p.m with foster kittens not already at the shelter.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Ouachita runs over OCS in first ever meeting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The undefeated 1A Eagles stepped up in class by visiting the 5A Lions for the first time. Ouachita’s Carldell Sirmons rushed for 311 yards and four touchdowns. He now has 1,239 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns through five games. The Eagles could not overcome the Lions’ 623 total yards of offense. Ouachita hands OCS its first loss of the season with the 48-28 victory.
MONROE, LA
KEDM

Monroe's 'Picnic in the Park' set for Thursday night at Forsythe Park

The City of Monroe, as well as Healthy Funroe are getting hosting the annual “Picnic In The Park.”. The event takes place Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Forsythe Park. The fun begins at 6:00 p.m. and wraps up at 8:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, fresh produce, unique gifts, art, and music by Josh Madden.
MONROE, LA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ruston (LA)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Ruston, LA?. Ruston is a small borough located in Lincoln Parish ( Ruston is the parish seat) in the northern part of Louisiana, United States. The city is the biggest in the Eastern Ark-La-Tex area, with a population...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

St. Frederick and Cedar Creek celebrate big Homecoming wins

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick hosted Sicily Island for its Homecoming game. The Warriors improve to 4-1 on the season with a 56-0 win over the Tigers. Cedar Creek also had a shut out Homecoming win, beating Tensas 56-0. Jena picked up its first win of the season against undefeated Tioga, 22-6.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Mangham wins Game of the Week over Oak Grove, Ruston gets revenge against Neville, Union dominates undefeated Franklin Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, Oak Grove hosted Mangham for a 2A District 2 showdown. The Dragons dominated the Tigers behind Jalen Williams six touchdowns to win 50-21. Ruston gets revenge in the storied rivalry against Neville. Bearcats beat Tigers 27-21. Trey Holly, Louisiana’s all-time career leading rusher, had 312 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Union’s 49-20 victory against previously undefeated Franklin Parish.
OAK GROVE, LA
KEDM

Zydeco music returns to West Monroe for Ouachita Live Concert Series

September’s Ouachita Live artist, Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express will perform Friday night at 7 p.m. in downtown West Monroe. The free concert series is held in Alley Park and patrons are encouraged to bring a chair. This Cajun and Zydeco band electrifies audiences around the world. Horace began playing music at age 13. By 18 years old, he was touring with cajun legend D.L. Menard.
WEST MONROE, LA

