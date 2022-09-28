Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Students at Bastrop High School made their voices heard with a protest on Sept. 29, 2022. It happened around 10:15 a.m. when some students left their classrooms and took signs outside to express their feelings. Students are protesting policies that have been in place for some...
ULM announces 2022 homecoming week events
Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe is celebrating their homecoming week Monday, October 1st through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The theme of the week is “The Warhawk Way”. Below is a list of scheduled events for the week. Monday, October 3 at 6 PM, the homecoming parade will take place on […]
Bastrop PD on the scene of possible ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Bastrop Police Department is currently on the scene of what is being called a ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High School. A LIVE video has been posted to Facebook of students demonstrating a ‘protest’. Details surrounding the protest are unclear at this time. According to Bastrop PD Chief Reed, officers are on […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe Symphony League hosts book fair to support the arts
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Monroe Symphony League is hosting the “Monroe Symphony League Book Fair”. Organizers said proceeds will support local music educational opportunities, with 50 percent going directly to the Monroe Symphony Orchestra. The Monroe Symphony League is a nonprofit organization that functions to promote the cause of good music and music education.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOE TV8
Ark-La-Miss fair making a return, police remind community of safety tips
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ark-La-Miss fair is coming back starting Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, and will run through Oct. 9, 2022. The gates will open at 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Handicap parking will be across the front gate near City Hall. No outside food, drinks or alcohol will be...
Navy Veteran and graduate of University of Louisiana at Monroe serves with Naval Oceanography at Stennis Space Center
Gulfport, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — Christopher Cupp, a 2003 Sulphur high school graduate and a 2007 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe, is part of Naval Oceanography, according to a release. Cupp ensures the U.S. Navy maintains freedom from the ocean floor to the stars through his service at Naval Information Forces, stationed at Stennis […]
KNOE TV8
Salvation Army serving hope to families affected by Hurricane Ian
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The staff and volunteers at the Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana are getting their disaster truck ready to head out today with food and supplies for families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Salvation Army Corps office assistant Allyssia Darby said they are preparing the truck, known as...
KNOE TV8
Skeletons Rattling Up Funds for ARCO and the NELA Children’s Museum
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You may have noticed a lot of spooky activity around Tower Drive in Monroe. The skeleton scenes aren’t just about getting you in the Halloween mood, they’re actually part of a fundraiser. The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum and ARCO will be splitting the proceeds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOE TV8
Beat the Ace: Week 5
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator investigates the unusual decorations on Tower Drive in this weeks edition of Beat the Ace. He hopes to continue his success after going 9-1 last week. If you think you can beat the pigskin picking prognosticator, go to the KNOE homepage to select your picks for week 5.
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners: NICU nurse adopts baby from the unit
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “We love it. I think this is what we’re meant to do, it’s a little hard to watch the kids come and then they get ready and they go. You get attached,” smiles Lloyd Ferris. It’s a family affair for the Ferris...
MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Louisiana man found safe
Update (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Larry Dunn has been found safe. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are asking for assistance in locating Larry Dunn, age 57. Dunn’s vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Red Cut Rd. in West Monroe, La. Dunn has not been seen […]
KNOE TV8
AT&T announces expansion of fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - AT&T announced it’s expanding fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish. The company hosted ribbon cuttings in Monroe and West Monroe on Sept. 28 to celebrate the expansion. “Fiber is high-speed modern infrastructure that AT&T is building out, and it provides speeds of up to 5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Town of Jonesboro burns houses as part of town beautification project
JONESBORO, La (KTVE/KARD) -The town of Jonesboro is trying to fight the blight as part of their town beautification project. They are doing this by using an interesting method of setting dilapidated houses ablaze. Leslie Thompson, the mayor of Jonesboro, gave insight into how they chose this method. “There are a lot of houses that […]
KNOE TV8
Adopt-a-Pet: Maserati
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Say Hello to Maserati! He is one of the kittens available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Maserati is four months old and neutered. She said he is a sweet cat that would be perfect in a calm home with older kids. On Saturday, October 1st the shelter will be hosting an adoption event at Pet Smart from 10 a.m to 3 p.m with foster kittens not already at the shelter.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita runs over OCS in first ever meeting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The undefeated 1A Eagles stepped up in class by visiting the 5A Lions for the first time. Ouachita’s Carldell Sirmons rushed for 311 yards and four touchdowns. He now has 1,239 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns through five games. The Eagles could not overcome the Lions’ 623 total yards of offense. Ouachita hands OCS its first loss of the season with the 48-28 victory.
KEDM
Monroe's 'Picnic in the Park' set for Thursday night at Forsythe Park
The City of Monroe, as well as Healthy Funroe are getting hosting the annual “Picnic In The Park.”. The event takes place Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Forsythe Park. The fun begins at 6:00 p.m. and wraps up at 8:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, fresh produce, unique gifts, art, and music by Josh Madden.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ruston (LA)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Ruston, LA?. Ruston is a small borough located in Lincoln Parish ( Ruston is the parish seat) in the northern part of Louisiana, United States. The city is the biggest in the Eastern Ark-La-Tex area, with a population...
KNOE TV8
St. Frederick and Cedar Creek celebrate big Homecoming wins
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick hosted Sicily Island for its Homecoming game. The Warriors improve to 4-1 on the season with a 56-0 win over the Tigers. Cedar Creek also had a shut out Homecoming win, beating Tensas 56-0. Jena picked up its first win of the season against undefeated Tioga, 22-6.
KNOE TV8
Mangham wins Game of the Week over Oak Grove, Ruston gets revenge against Neville, Union dominates undefeated Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, Oak Grove hosted Mangham for a 2A District 2 showdown. The Dragons dominated the Tigers behind Jalen Williams six touchdowns to win 50-21. Ruston gets revenge in the storied rivalry against Neville. Bearcats beat Tigers 27-21. Trey Holly, Louisiana’s all-time career leading rusher, had 312 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Union’s 49-20 victory against previously undefeated Franklin Parish.
KEDM
Zydeco music returns to West Monroe for Ouachita Live Concert Series
September’s Ouachita Live artist, Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express will perform Friday night at 7 p.m. in downtown West Monroe. The free concert series is held in Alley Park and patrons are encouraged to bring a chair. This Cajun and Zydeco band electrifies audiences around the world. Horace began playing music at age 13. By 18 years old, he was touring with cajun legend D.L. Menard.
Comments / 0