Saints QB Jameis Winston officially out; Andy Dalton to start vs Vikings in London
If there as any doubt lingering, it was removed Saturday afternoon: It’ll be Andy Dalton starting for the New Orleans Saints when they take the field in London this weekend. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Citrus County Chronicle
Saints confirm QB Winston will miss London game vs Vikings
LONDON (AP) — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will not play in New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings in London because of a back injury, the team confirmed on Saturday. Andy Dalton is set to start Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the NFL’s first international game of the...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by Pro Football Talk, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to Sunday’s game is ongoing. There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players’ union to work with team physicians to diagnose concussions. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night. Tagovailoa initially seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after the hit to his head during the home game against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team physician and UNC to return. He and the team later explained his legs were wobbly because of a back injury.
NFL・
Citrus County Chronicle
Teams itching to hit the field
The sixth week of the high school football season is finally here for Citrus County teams. After Hurricane Ian wiped out last Friday's schedule for much of the state, a trio of Citrus County teams get to play Monday Night Football, while the other begins an important four-day stretch on Tuesday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after car wreck
CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game against Atlanta, giving the Browns star defensive end more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche earlier in the week. The All-Pro hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rays clinch AL wild-card spot; Astros get AL home-field edge
HOUSTON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros both had reasons to like how things turned out Friday night. Drew Rasmussen and the Rays were the only ones celebrating, however.
Yardbarker
Watch: Fresno State's Nikko Remigio breaks six tackles en route to 87-yard punt return touchdown
Fresno State snapped a nearly decade-long special teams scoring drought Saturday against the UConn Huskies. With the Bulldogs trailing 3-0 in the second quarter, Nikko Remigio created a highlight-reel moment while posting the school's first special teams score since 2013. Remigio returned a punt 87-yards for a touchdown, dazzling along...
Citrus County Chronicle
Orioles eliminated, assured of ending streak of losing years
NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles knew the end was coming and had left the ballpark by the time they were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention when Cal Raleigh's ninth-inning homer gave Seattle a 2-1 win over Oakland and the American League's final wild-card spot. Baltimore arrived in...
Seiya Suzuki homers as Chicago Cubs top Cincinnati Reds 2-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Suzuki’s two-out drive to left-center against Derek Law (2-3) was Chicago’s first hit since the fourth and the last of three on the day. But the Cubs also had six walks and made the most of a strong performance by their bullpen. Cincinnati dropped its fifth straight game and 18th in its last 22 overall. It needs to win three of its last four — all against Chicago — to avoid the franchise’s second 100-loss season. Reds rookie Nick Lodolo pitched five innings of one-run ball. But the left-hander issued a career-high five walks and hit a batter.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kyle Gibson rocked; Phils drop 6th of 7 in 13-4 loss to Nats
WASHINGTON (AP) — The bid by interim manager Rob Thomson and the Philadelphia Phillies to end the club’s 11-year playoff drought was hurt by a 13-4 loss to the lowly Washington Nationals in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday as starter Kyle Gibson was tagged once again.
Citrus County Chronicle
Britton's season over, TJ surgery comeback out of time
NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Britton's season is over, his comeback from Tommy John surgery cut short after just three relief appearances for the New York Yankees. New York put the 34-year-old left-hander on the 60-day injured list Saturday and selected the contract of right-hander Jacob Barnes from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Citrus County Chronicle
Golden Knights eye return to postseason under Bruce Cassidy
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a return with their third coach in six seasons. Bruce Cassidy replaced Peter DeBoer after both were fired from their respective jobs after last...
NHL・
