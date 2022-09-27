ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Saints confirm QB Winston will miss London game vs Vikings

LONDON (AP) — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will not play in New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings in London because of a back injury, the team confirmed on Saturday. Andy Dalton is set to start Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the NFL’s first international game of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa

The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by Pro Football Talk, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to Sunday’s game is ongoing. There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players’ union to work with team physicians to diagnose concussions. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night. Tagovailoa initially seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after the hit to his head during the home game against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team physician and UNC to return. He and the team later explained his legs were wobbly because of a back injury.
NFL
Citrus County Chronicle

Teams itching to hit the field

The sixth week of the high school football season is finally here for Citrus County teams. After Hurricane Ian wiped out last Friday's schedule for much of the state, a trio of Citrus County teams get to play Monday Night Football, while the other begins an important four-day stretch on Tuesday.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
State
Tennessee State
Citrus County Chronicle

Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after car wreck

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game against Atlanta, giving the Browns star defensive end more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche earlier in the week. The All-Pro hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke...
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Orioles eliminated, assured of ending streak of losing years

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles knew the end was coming and had left the ballpark by the time they were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention when Cal Raleigh's ninth-inning homer gave Seattle a 2-1 win over Oakland and the American League's final wild-card spot. Baltimore arrived in...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Seiya Suzuki homers as Chicago Cubs top Cincinnati Reds 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Suzuki’s two-out drive to left-center against Derek Law (2-3) was Chicago’s first hit since the fourth and the last of three on the day. But the Cubs also had six walks and made the most of a strong performance by their bullpen. Cincinnati dropped its fifth straight game and 18th in its last 22 overall. It needs to win three of its last four — all against Chicago — to avoid the franchise’s second 100-loss season. Reds rookie Nick Lodolo pitched five innings of one-run ball. But the left-hander issued a career-high five walks and hit a batter.
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Kyle Gibson rocked; Phils drop 6th of 7 in 13-4 loss to Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The bid by interim manager Rob Thomson and the Philadelphia Phillies to end the club’s 11-year playoff drought was hurt by a 13-4 loss to the lowly Washington Nationals in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday as starter Kyle Gibson was tagged once again.
WASHINGTON, DC
Citrus County Chronicle

Britton's season over, TJ surgery comeback out of time

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Britton's season is over, his comeback from Tommy John surgery cut short after just three relief appearances for the New York Yankees. New York put the 34-year-old left-hander on the 60-day injured list Saturday and selected the contract of right-hander Jacob Barnes from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
BRONX, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Golden Knights eye return to postseason under Bruce Cassidy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a return with their third coach in six seasons. Bruce Cassidy replaced Peter DeBoer after both were fired from their respective jobs after last...
