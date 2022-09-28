Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Hurricane Ian heads to South Carolina after devastating Florida
After battering Florida, a weakened version of the storm will now move into South Carolina. Here's what we're expecting.
WLTX.com
Ian barrels into South Carolina, causes major flooding and damage
Ian slammed into South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday. It ripped apart piers and flooded neighborhoods with life-threatening storm surge.
WLTX.com
Here's when the Midlands of South Carolina will see the effects of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will affect South Carolina's weather all day Friday, as the storm will be the first landfall from a hurricane in the state since 2016's Hurricane Matthew. Right now, the storm is expected to strike the coast early in the afternoon but its effects will...
WLTX.com
Tropical Storm Ian and the impacts expected for South Carolina
Tropical Storm Ian will make landfall on Friday afternoon along the South Carolina coast. Flooding rain and strong winds will be possible through Saturday morning.
WLTX.com
WATCH: Aerial video shows devastating flooding, storm damage in southwest Florida
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian devastated areas of southwest Florida when it swept through on Wednesday, causing catastrophic flooding, storm surge and wind damage. People in its path were left without homes, power or access to major roadways. Exclusive Sky10 aerial video shows the catastrophic damage in...
WLTX.com
Photos show damage across Florida in wake of Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians are just beginning to access the damage Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Ian, photos show the destruction left behind across the state. Ian left a path of devastation trapping people in their flooded homes and knocking out power. Tampa. In Tampa, officers wasted no...
WLTX.com
Tracking Ian update: System will be a hurricane when it strikes South Carolina
Ian will be a hurricane when it strikes South Carolina on Friday. It will bring heavy rain and winds to the state through the end of the day an into Saturday.
WLTX.com
Gov. Henry McMaster, state leaders provide update on Ian recovery efforts
Ian moved through eastern South Carolina on Friday bringing storm damage, flooding, and power outages. Here is where things stand as of Saturday.
WLTX.com
Emergency agencies and residents prepare for local Hurricane Ian impacts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Hurricane Ian approaches the coast of South Carolina, those who coordinate emergency services and notifications are getting ready for the impact of storms. "Our priorities include support to counties, and contingency planning for possible transportation, shelter, and supplies," said SC Emergency Management Division Director, Kim...
WLTX.com
DAMAGE REPORTS: Hurricane Ian batters Tampa Bay, devastates southwest Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left behind catastrophic damage across portions of southwest Florida, making landfall as a Category 4 storm and pushing in a devastating storm surge. As it pressed inland, the storm dumped at least a foot of rain across a wide swath of the Florida peninsula,...
WLTX.com
"We don’t know if our home is still there": Hurricane Ian evacuees flee
With Hurricane Ian slamming Florida, evacuees are on the road and many are stopping in Orangeburg County, off I-95, along the way. Here's what they told us.
WLTX.com
