Bascillio Peter Olivas
Full obituary will be published soon. Saturday, October 1st, 2022 - 7:00 P.M. Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 - 7:00 P.M. Monday, October 3rd, 2022 - 10:00 A.M.
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing...
Ombudsman volunteers needed for long-term care
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota’s Office of Ombudsman for Long-Term Care had 33 Certified Ombudsman Volunteers statewide. Fast forward to the fall of 2022, and there are only 14 volunteer Ombudsmen serving nearly 2,500 nursing care and assisted living facilities across Minnesota. Addressing the Ombudsman volunteer shortage is one...
Hurricane Ian continues to batter Florida as a Category 2 storm while officials warn the worst is yet to come
Hurricane Ian continued to batter the Florida peninsula with a catastrophic trifecta of high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge Wednesday night, even as it weakened to a Category 2 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. Amid widespread flooding, property damage, power outages and water-rescue calls, and with the...
DEED Awards $2.1 Million in Redevelopment Grants
St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded $2,131,262 million in grants to five projects in the August round of the Redevelopment Grant Program. This program helps communities with the costs of redeveloping blighted industrial, residential or commercial sites and putting land back into productive use.
IUOE Local 49 Endorses Schultz for Attorney General
PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49, Minnesota's largest construction union, announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. "I am honored to have earned the support of the Local 49. Our tradesmen deserve an Attorney General that will fight for them,...
St. Mary's Mission School students have field trips at Red Lake Nation College during the week
St. Mary's Mission School students have field trips at Red Lake Nation College during the week.
Minnesota's Infrastructure Union Endorses Keith Ellison for Attorney General
Saint Paul, MN – Joel Smith, President and Business Manager of LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota issued this statement today. "LIUNA members and Minnesota construction workers can count on Keith Ellison to protect their paychecks, healthcare and pensions. We invite all Minnesotans to join us in supporting Keith Ellison - the Working People's Lawyer."
