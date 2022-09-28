Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota’s Office of Ombudsman for Long-Term Care had 33 Certified Ombudsman Volunteers statewide. Fast forward to the fall of 2022, and there are only 14 volunteer Ombudsmen serving nearly 2,500 nursing care and assisted living facilities across Minnesota. Addressing the Ombudsman volunteer shortage is one...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO