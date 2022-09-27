Read full article on original website
Related
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
nebo.edu
Third Grade Art Project
Third graders, in Miss Bradford’s and Mrs. Knoebel’s class, had fun tracing life-size images of themselves for a class art project. Definitely a group of artistic and creative students. Keep it up, kids!. #brooksidetigers #tigerpride #brooksidestudents #TheClimb #nebohero #NeboSchoolDistrict #studentsuccess #empowerstudents #engagestudents #focusonstudents #loveUTpublicschools #utpol #uted #ThankATeacher #LoveTeaching...
nebo.edu
Chalk Art Competition
Thanks to all the students who participated in our chalk art activity last week. Mrs. Flake's and Mrs. Anderson's advisory classes won the competition, but there were many fantastic pieces of chalk art. Click this article to see some of the fun entries.
nebo.edu
Thanksgiving Point Tulips Journey North Outreach
Our 3rd-grade students are learning about life cycles. They had fun with presenters from Thanksgiving Point learning about science, plants, and bugs!
IN THIS ARTICLE
nebo.edu
5th Grade Field Trip
Last week our 5th grade students went on a field trip to Shadow Mountain. Students rotated through different science stations and did compass reading and orienteering. They also played had a scavenger hunt/bingo activity while observing things. They had a great time playing nine square, volleyball, basketball, football, and going on a hike. Such a fun day for our 5th grade students!
nebo.edu
Mr.Adams class is Lunch Working
This week Mr.Adams students are working hard in the lunchroom. This class is serving food, cleaning the cafeteria, and monitoring the halls. Today they served nachos and helped the 1st - 4th graders clean their tables. We love and appreciate Mr. Adams' class for helping!
nebo.edu
Important Message from Larsen PTA
We have a few exciting events coming up that we need help with! The success of the events is dependent on your support as we try to develop a positive environment for the students and staff at Larsen Elementary. Please volunteer for the following activities. THIS Thursday Sept 29- Reflections...
nebo.edu
Get Lit-erary Club!
Students in the Get Lit-erary Club met for the first time last week in the library. They chatted about the books they read and enjoyed treats.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nebo.edu
Mrs. Henderson Visits 1st Grade
Today, first grade was able to hear from our school nurse, Mrs. Henderson! She taught us about her job as a community helper and what we can do to keep our bodies healthy. Thank you, Mrs. Henderson!
nebo.edu
Mrs. Terry's Kindergarten TERM 1 SEP Conferences
Mrs. Terry will be holding Term 1 SEP Conferences on Wednesday, October 5th and Thursday, Oct. 6th. Please click the link HERE to sign up. Thank you!
nebo.edu
Unexpected Literary Lovers Reunion
You never know who you might run into in our larger community. One of our science teachers, Mr. Wright, was delighted to come across some of our PJHS students at a recent expo where famed science fiction author Todd McCaffrey was signing books. We love the varied interests of our students and staff members here at PJHS!
nebo.edu
5th Grade State Fair
Fifth grade Rees students each made a project representing one of the 50 states. They shared information about the state and displayed their project at their state fair. It was great to see their awesome projects and the students and parents loved listening to information about their states. GREAT WORK Eagles!
nebo.edu
Excellent Explorers for Term 1 at Spanish Oaks
Our first Excellent Explorers of the year are an amazing bunch of students. They work hard to be the best students they can be. They are:. Jackson Dabling - 4th Grade Jackson is consistent in showing kindness and respect to those around him. He is a very focused learner and a great listener. Jackson is also a kind and aware friend. He tries to include everyone when he is out at recess and he is aware of those who may feel alone. Jackson is a compassionate leader. -Mrs. McMahon.
nebo.edu
Parent/Student Newsletter for 9-27-22
2022-09-27-10-22-13_2022-09-27-10-13-12_Highflights Monday 9-27-2022.pdf 5.78 MB. Here is your weekly Highflights, coming at you with SO MUCH information this week! Don't miss any of the fantastic things going on at MMHS!. Also, be sure to check out our October Counseling Newsletter with details about Utah College Application Week (UCAW).
nebo.edu
Nebo Teachers Enjoyed Professional Staff Development - Answer to Wednesday Challenge
On Monday, September 26, 2022, while students had the opportunity to have a free day from school and enjoy the last bit of good weather, Nebo teachers and staff were participating in a district-wide Professional Development Educator Day. Depending on the subject or age of the students taught, the teachers had an opportunity to choose some of their training.
nebo.edu
Mt. Loafer PTO Information Meeting
Are you interested in volunteering at the school, but don't know where to start? Come to the next Mt. Loafer PTO meeting! Our awesome PTO is always looking for more parents to be involved in the great things happening at our school. Date: Monday, October 3rd. Time: 10:30 am. Place:...
nebo.edu
Friday Spirit Day
Each Friday is Spirit Day at Wilson Elementary. We would love to see all students wear green each Friday. Pictured: Mrs. Rowley's Class.
nebo.edu
4th Grade Visits Springville Power
Field trip to Springville Power! The whole 4th grade had the chance to learn about electricity from the knowledgeable staff of Springville City. Did you know they provide power to Springville, Spanish Fork, Salem & Payson!! That's a lot of power! 4th graders learned what it takes to power all of those cities! We learned how to stay safe around electricity. Ask your 4th grader what number they call before they dig!
nebo.edu
Native American Education Group Visits the Fourth Graders!
Nebo's Title 6 Native American Education group visited Park View's fourth graders this week to teach them about Native American history. Students learned an American Indian song with hand signals, looked at handmade artifacts, and explored the impact that Native American culture has on Utah.
nebo.edu
PJHS Students Attending Captain's Academy
We'd like to recognize our student leaders who attended Captain's Academy this week. Captain's Academy is a bi-yearly conference for student leaders selected from each secondary school in Nebo School District where they focus on sportsmanship and leadership skills. Jordan Stevenson was the featured speaker at this conference. Jordan is a wounded war veteran now living in Spanish Fork who taught the students how to take simple steps and celebrate simple victories in order to make larger gains and meet their goals. He stressed the importance of avoiding focus on what you can't accomplish, and look to what you can. Pictured with Jordan are our students from PJHS: Jane Teemant, Derek Preston, Gracie Raff, Bentley Myers and Ella Jewell.
Comments / 0