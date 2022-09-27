Our first Excellent Explorers of the year are an amazing bunch of students. They work hard to be the best students they can be. They are:. Jackson Dabling - 4th Grade Jackson is consistent in showing kindness and respect to those around him. He is a very focused learner and a great listener. Jackson is also a kind and aware friend. He tries to include everyone when he is out at recess and he is aware of those who may feel alone. Jackson is a compassionate leader. -Mrs. McMahon.

