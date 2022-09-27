Read full article on original website
St. Frederick and Cedar Creek celebrate big Homecoming wins
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick hosted Sicily Island for its Homecoming game. The Warriors improve to 4-1 on the season with a 56-0 win over the Tigers. Cedar Creek also had a shut out Homecoming win, beating Tensas 56-0. Jena picked up its first win of the season against undefeated Tioga, 22-6.
Ouachita runs over OCS in first ever meeting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The undefeated 1A Eagles stepped up in class by visiting the 5A Lions for the first time. Ouachita’s Carldell Sirmons rushed for 311 yards and four touchdowns. He now has 1,239 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns through five games. The Eagles could not overcome the Lions’ 623 total yards of offense. Ouachita hands OCS its first loss of the season with the 48-28 victory.
Beat the Ace: Week 5
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator investigates the unusual decorations on Tower Drive in this weeks edition of Beat the Ace. He hopes to continue his success after going 9-1 last week. If you think you can beat the pigskin picking prognosticator, go to the KNOE homepage to select your picks for week 5.
Carroll wins Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Carroll captures the Little Caesars Team of the Week after stunning the defending 3A State Champion Sterlington Panthers, 34-20. The Bulldogs are an undefeated 3-0 on the season and face off against Bastrop Friday for their homecoming game.
Mangham wins Game of the Week over Oak Grove, Ruston gets revenge against Neville, Union dominates undefeated Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, Oak Grove hosted Mangham for a 2A District 2 showdown. The Dragons dominated the Tigers behind Jalen Williams six touchdowns to win 50-21. Ruston gets revenge in the storied rivalry against Neville. Bearcats beat Tigers 27-21. Trey Holly, Louisiana’s all-time career leading rusher, had 312 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Union’s 49-20 victory against previously undefeated Franklin Parish.
Wossman dominates North Webster
Bulldogs beat defending 3A State Champion Panthers, 34-20. West Monroe High School unveils a new Wall of Honor. West Monroe High School Alumni and Friends Wall of Honor. Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School.
West Monroe High School unveils a new Wall of Honor.
The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator looks to continue his success after going 9-1 last week. Carroll wins Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week. Bulldogs beat defending 3A State Champion Panthers, 34-20. Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ruston (LA)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Ruston, LA?. Ruston is a small borough located in Lincoln Parish ( Ruston is the parish seat) in the northern part of Louisiana, United States. The city is the biggest in the Eastern Ark-La-Tex area, with a population...
NBC 10 News Today: Town of Jonesboro beautification project
JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Sidney Lain brings details about The Town of Jonesboro, La. beautification project using dilapidated homes. For more on this story, watch the video above.
MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Louisiana man found safe
Update (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Larry Dunn has been found safe. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are asking for assistance in locating Larry Dunn, age 57. Dunn’s vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Red Cut Rd. in West Monroe, La. Dunn has not been seen […]
Ascent Monroe partners with LifeShare, blood donations sent to Florida
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ascent Monroe partnered with LifeShare Blood Center to host a blood drive on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Although planned before Hurricane Ian, it happened at the perfect time to help storm victims in Florida. Jeremy Martin, the regional director of operations for LifeShare, says they regularly...
KEDM
Zydeco music returns to West Monroe for Ouachita Live Concert Series
September’s Ouachita Live artist, Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express will perform Friday night at 7 p.m. in downtown West Monroe. The free concert series is held in Alley Park and patrons are encouraged to bring a chair. This Cajun and Zydeco band electrifies audiences around the world. Horace began playing music at age 13. By 18 years old, he was touring with cajun legend D.L. Menard.
Golden Corral in West Monroe to reopen on Nov. 14, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After being closed for almost two years, Golden Corral in West Monroe will reopen on November 14, 2022. According to hiring manager Shelley Corrent, they are looking to hire 150-200 employees. The hiring process for reopening will begin in late September through early October. Renovations to the building are already underway. […]
Adopt-a-Pet: Maserati
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Say Hello to Maserati! He is one of the kittens available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Maserati is four months old and neutered. She said he is a sweet cat that would be perfect in a calm home with older kids. On Saturday, October 1st the shelter will be hosting an adoption event at Pet Smart from 10 a.m to 3 p.m with foster kittens not already at the shelter.
Bastrop PD on the scene of possible ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Bastrop Police Department is currently on the scene of what is being called a ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High School. A LIVE video has been posted to Facebook of students demonstrating a ‘protest’. Details surrounding the protest are unclear at this time. According to Bastrop PD Chief Reed, officers are on […]
AT&T announces expansion of fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - AT&T announced it’s expanding fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish. The company hosted ribbon cuttings in Monroe and West Monroe on Sept. 28 to celebrate the expansion. “Fiber is high-speed modern infrastructure that AT&T is building out, and it provides speeds of up to 5...
Monroe Symphony League hosts book fair to support the arts
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Monroe Symphony League is hosting the “Monroe Symphony League Book Fair”. Organizers said proceeds will support local music educational opportunities, with 50 percent going directly to the Monroe Symphony Orchestra. The Monroe Symphony League is a nonprofit organization that functions to promote the cause of good music and music education.
Ark-La-Miss fair making a return, police remind community of safety tips
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ark-La-Miss fair is coming back starting Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, and will run through Oct. 9, 2022. The gates will open at 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Handicap parking will be across the front gate near City Hall. No outside food, drinks or alcohol will be...
Skeletons Rattling Up Funds for ARCO and the NELA Children’s Museum
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You may have noticed a lot of spooky activity around Tower Drive in Monroe. The skeleton scenes aren’t just about getting you in the Halloween mood, they’re actually part of a fundraiser. The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum and ARCO will be splitting the proceeds.
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
