Suspects wanted after man shot, killed in airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the airport area Sunday.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Directors Row around 12:15 a.m.

The victim, identified as Eugene Keefer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Keefer was found lying on his back in the middle of the parking lot passageway next to his vehicle.

Police say several people were outside when shots were fired. They released photos and surveillance video of possible suspects and a vehicle.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

