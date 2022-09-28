ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

firststateupdate.com

Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

NTSB now recommending that cars be modified to prevent DUI’s

DELMARVA – The National Transportation Safety Board has recently made a major recommendation that can impact drivers across the nation. A recommendation set to prevent car accidents in response to driving under the influence. Though it’s just a recommendation it can have a major impact on innocent lives in the community. “There’s no need to drink and drive in today’s world, 0 need,” says John Robinson Sr, a victim of DUI accidents.
TRAFFIC
WBOC

Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware

SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

End of pandemic shelter program spurs surge in demand for homeless services

Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program, which housed thousands in motels over the past two years, ends on Saturday. The 189 households still in motels as part of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) program will now need new accommodations, and service providers expect a surge in demand for shelter beds, transportation and storage – demand that some providers worry could be hard to meet.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Federal funds helping to reduce overdose deaths in the First State

DELAWARE–The First State is continuing to address the impacts of the opioid epidemic. They are launching the Prevention and Recovery Support Services Fund to reduce overdose deaths. Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long said during the COVID-19 pandemic, drug overdose deaths continued to rise disproportionately affecting Black and Brown communities. So, with funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, they plan to support organizations working in those communities to connect Delawareans with services that address the social factors that both put people at higher risk and make it more difficult to access substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Man arrested for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say met his victims on a dating app and then robbed them at gunpoint. Jyar Davis, 22, turned himself into New Castle County police on Monday.Davis allegedly met two men in Wilmington, pulled out a weapon, and then took their phones and money.Detectives fear that there could be other victims who have not come forward.If you have any information, contact New Castle County police.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Delaware Vo-Tech Schools Receive $800K from U.S. Dept. of Labor

DELAWARE- Vocational school districts in the first state have received an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The money will go towards adult education programs. Polytech Adult Education, New Castle County Vocational Technical School District, and Sussex Technical School District will all benefit from the funds. Delaware officials...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

ImmunoTek Plasma expands to First State

A blood-plasma donation center operator opens its first Delaware location. ImmunoTek Plasma’s new center will be in Wilmington. And the company’s vice president of quality assurance Scott Lee says they believe its the right time and place to come to the First State, “When doing our market research, it (Delaware) seemed like an ideal place for a plasma center and for plasma donations. We have an extensive array of metrics that we use to identify locations, including where the communities might be served well from one of our locations.”
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Pennsylvania adding new state park near Newark

Pennsylvania is adding to its collection of state parks, and one will become their closest entrant to the Delaware line. Big Elk Creek State Park is the provisional name given to a 1,712-acre plot of land that will straddle the southern 3.5 miles of Big Elk Creek in Pennsylvania on its pathway towards Elkton and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. It is located just a 10 mile drive west of Newark.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarepublic.org

Lawmakers pitch broad strategy for addressing Delaware's housing crisis at DSU town hall

State lawmakers and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer joined a town hall on Delaware’s escalating housing shortage in Dover Wednesday. The town hall, organized by the Delaware Continuum of Care, offered lawmakers a chance to rally support for a set of tenant protection bills that stalled this year, including one prohibiting landlords from turning away rental applicants solely for using Section 8 housing vouchers.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware

Hurricane Ian’s remnants will bring a prolonged period of cool, damp and breezy conditions to Delaware into early next week. Most of the rain will fall Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Localized minor tidal flooding is possible Friday night along Delaware’s Atlantic coast and inland bays. Spotty minor flooding is possible during high tide ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Two Arrested for Police Chase in Stolen Car in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Two people from New Jersey have been arrested following a police chase in a stolen car in Dover early Friday morning. Dover Police say they were told by Edgewater Police in New Jersey that a stolen car was being tracked in the area of Royal Farms on Saulsbury Rd. around 2 a.m.
WDEL 1150AM

Live Updates: Ian's U.S. death toll climbs to 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 27 as of Friday night. According to Florida's Medical Examiners Commission, several new deaths were attributable to the storm, including a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.
FLORIDA STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware to feel impact from remnants of Ian

The National Weather Service’s office in Mount Holly, NJ reported Friday morning that Hurricane Ian’s remnants could dump as much as six inches of rain a portion of coastal Sussex County. The hurricane has moved into South Carolina after causing catastrophic flooding and wind damage in the Fort...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

