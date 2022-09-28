Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
delawarepublic.org
Child Support Services approves return of licenses to those complying with child support obligations
Parents complying with child support payments get various licenses back from Delaware Division of Child Support Services. Most of the licenses were driver’s licenses, but the Division of Child Support Services looked at other types of licenses as well including hunting and fishing, business, and professional licenses. In total...
WMDT.com
NTSB now recommending that cars be modified to prevent DUI’s
DELMARVA – The National Transportation Safety Board has recently made a major recommendation that can impact drivers across the nation. A recommendation set to prevent car accidents in response to driving under the influence. Though it’s just a recommendation it can have a major impact on innocent lives in the community. “There’s no need to drink and drive in today’s world, 0 need,” says John Robinson Sr, a victim of DUI accidents.
WBOC
Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware
SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
delawarepublic.org
End of pandemic shelter program spurs surge in demand for homeless services
Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program, which housed thousands in motels over the past two years, ends on Saturday. The 189 households still in motels as part of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) program will now need new accommodations, and service providers expect a surge in demand for shelter beds, transportation and storage – demand that some providers worry could be hard to meet.
WMDT.com
Federal funds helping to reduce overdose deaths in the First State
DELAWARE–The First State is continuing to address the impacts of the opioid epidemic. They are launching the Prevention and Recovery Support Services Fund to reduce overdose deaths. Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long said during the COVID-19 pandemic, drug overdose deaths continued to rise disproportionately affecting Black and Brown communities. So, with funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, they plan to support organizations working in those communities to connect Delawareans with services that address the social factors that both put people at higher risk and make it more difficult to access substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say met his victims on a dating app and then robbed them at gunpoint. Jyar Davis, 22, turned himself into New Castle County police on Monday.Davis allegedly met two men in Wilmington, pulled out a weapon, and then took their phones and money.Detectives fear that there could be other victims who have not come forward.If you have any information, contact New Castle County police.
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?
26-year-old Risha Lewis left her home ie in the 400 block of Moorehouse Drive in New Castle, Delaware on January 20, 2006. Risha was going to visit a friend in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton, Maryland. At 1:30 am on January 21, she called home and said she was on her way back. Risha never made it.
WBOC
FEMA Grants Del. Volunteer Firefighters $1.25 Million
Delaware's Volunteer Firefighters Association (DVFA) has received a $1.25 million grant from FEMA. The money will go towards recruitment and retention.
WBOC
Delaware Vo-Tech Schools Receive $800K from U.S. Dept. of Labor
DELAWARE- Vocational school districts in the first state have received an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The money will go towards adult education programs. Polytech Adult Education, New Castle County Vocational Technical School District, and Sussex Technical School District will all benefit from the funds. Delaware officials...
delawarepublic.org
ImmunoTek Plasma expands to First State
A blood-plasma donation center operator opens its first Delaware location. ImmunoTek Plasma’s new center will be in Wilmington. And the company’s vice president of quality assurance Scott Lee says they believe its the right time and place to come to the First State, “When doing our market research, it (Delaware) seemed like an ideal place for a plasma center and for plasma donations. We have an extensive array of metrics that we use to identify locations, including where the communities might be served well from one of our locations.”
WDEL 1150AM
Pennsylvania adding new state park near Newark
Pennsylvania is adding to its collection of state parks, and one will become their closest entrant to the Delaware line. Big Elk Creek State Park is the provisional name given to a 1,712-acre plot of land that will straddle the southern 3.5 miles of Big Elk Creek in Pennsylvania on its pathway towards Elkton and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. It is located just a 10 mile drive west of Newark.
WBOC
Delaware to Issue Emergency Benefits on Sept. 29 to All SNAP and Other Eligible Households
NEW CASTLE, Del. – The Delaware Division of Social Services announced Tuesday that it will issue emergency benefits for September to eligible households as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
delawarepublic.org
Lawmakers pitch broad strategy for addressing Delaware's housing crisis at DSU town hall
State lawmakers and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer joined a town hall on Delaware’s escalating housing shortage in Dover Wednesday. The town hall, organized by the Delaware Continuum of Care, offered lawmakers a chance to rally support for a set of tenant protection bills that stalled this year, including one prohibiting landlords from turning away rental applicants solely for using Section 8 housing vouchers.
Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware
Hurricane Ian’s remnants will bring a prolonged period of cool, damp and breezy conditions to Delaware into early next week. Most of the rain will fall Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Localized minor tidal flooding is possible Friday night along Delaware’s Atlantic coast and inland bays. Spotty minor flooding is possible during high tide ... Read More
Delaware man killed after being pinned beneath truck
A man was killed when he was pinned beneath a truck, police in Delaware said. Officers were called to Beehler Court in the Wilmington area on Sunday for a report of a person hit by a vehicle, New Castle County Police said in a news release. When officers arrived, they...
WBOC
Two Arrested for Police Chase in Stolen Car in Dover
DOVER, Del.- Two people from New Jersey have been arrested following a police chase in a stolen car in Dover early Friday morning. Dover Police say they were told by Edgewater Police in New Jersey that a stolen car was being tracked in the area of Royal Farms on Saulsbury Rd. around 2 a.m.
WMDT.com
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
WDEL 1150AM
Live Updates: Ian's U.S. death toll climbs to 27
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 27 as of Friday night. According to Florida's Medical Examiners Commission, several new deaths were attributable to the storm, including a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware to feel impact from remnants of Ian
The National Weather Service’s office in Mount Holly, NJ reported Friday morning that Hurricane Ian’s remnants could dump as much as six inches of rain a portion of coastal Sussex County. The hurricane has moved into South Carolina after causing catastrophic flooding and wind damage in the Fort...
