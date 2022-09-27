Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Crash shuts part of McCarran Blvd for 3 hours; minor injuries
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people received minor injuries Thursday after an illegal U-turn caused a crash in west Reno. The incident shut down northbound McCarran Boulevard from near Interstate 80 to Mae Anne Avenue from about 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Reno Police Department said. Police said a driver...
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The crash happened on Nugget Avenue and Victorian Plaza circle at around 5:30 p.m. The officials stated that a commercial vehicle hit a pedestrian in the intersection by the Nugget. The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Reno police. The identity of the...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Wednesday night. The crash happened in the area of North Carson Street and Nye Lane. According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, a motorcycle and a truck were involved in the collision. The driver of the...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit by bus and killed at Nugget in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person died Thursday evening after being struck by a tour bus behind the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks. Nugget Avenue is closed from 14th Street to 11th Street. The Sparks Police Department expects it to be closed for several hours. Police said the tour bus was...
KOLO TV Reno
Charges: Staged overdose death scene leads to arrest for 12 lbs of meth
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A drug overdose death in Sun Valley led to Wednesday’s arrest of two Reno men on charges of drug trafficking and illegal gun possession, authorities said. The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested William Nunez, 28, and Luis Eduardo Zepeda-Partida, 33, on drug trafficking and illegal gun possession charges. Nunez was also arrested on a charge of offering false evidence.
KOLO TV Reno
House fire in northwest Reno knocked down
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -6:25 P.M. UPDATE: A fire in a northwest Reno home Friday afternoon started in a bathroom exhaust fan, the Reno Fire Department said. Firefighters had to pull out the ceiling to make sure the fire did not spread and the fire also burned a hole in the roof.
Elko Daily Free Press
Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway
CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Reno on Monday. The officials reported that the crash happened in the area of IR580 at Eastlake Boulevard. The preliminary investigation report stated that a 2006 Chevy was heading south between Eastlake Boulevard and North Carson Street...
KOLO TV Reno
1 killed in I-80 crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-80 east of Wells Avenue on Sept. 8. The preliminary investigation indicates a 1993 Ford Ranger driven by Kenn Lawrence Steffan was traveling east on I-80 east of Wells Avenue approaching a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man arrested for exposing himself on Ring video
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested for open and gross lewdness after police say he exposed himself on Ring video. The Reno Police Department say they received a criminal report on Sept. 24 of a man who a homeowner captured exposing himself on video in the area of Souverain Lane in Reno.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Accident Occurs Near Truckee
Fatal Accident Involving Two Pedestrians Happens at Sarah Drive Intersection. A pedestrian fatality was reported near Truckee on September 26 after two people on foot were struck by a motor vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Sahara Drive and State Route 28 in the Carnelian Bay area around 10:46 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) report stated that a black Subaru struck two pedestrians. It is unknown whether one or both were killed in the collision. The CHP had the motor vehicle towed as evidence, and the roadway was shut down as an investigation was conducted.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony...
FOX Reno
Reward offered for information about suspect in Kings Beach credit card fraud
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud in Placer County. The case began when a victim reported her...
mynews4.com
Reno murder victim's family heartbroken by reversal of conviction
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno family whose son and brother was shot to death in his pickup truck in February 2020 thought their nightmare was over last year when a jury handed the shooter a life sentence. But that all changed this week when...
Nevada Appeal
I-580 in Carson City to close briefly on Sunday
Interstate 580 in north Carson City will close briefly on Sunday, Oct. 2 so NV Energy crews can work on the overhead 120-kilovolt power line that crosses the freeway in that area. Nevada Department of Transportation officials say three 20-minute closures are planned between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. that...
KOLO TV Reno
Thursday Weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A beautiful day to live in Northern Nevada with highs near Reno in the mid 80′s. Temperatures will cool down tomorrow and it will feel more like fall. Expect some breezes and dry conditions this weekend.
mynews4.com
Reed High School locked down Friday after guns found on campus
Reed High School in Sparks was placed on a precautionary lockdown after police found guns on campus Friday. According to a message sent to families from Principal Rosenbloom, guns were found but no threats were made. The school immediately implemented a code yellow lockdown while school police conducted their investigation.
KOLO TV Reno
Casino Fandango’s Oktoberfest returns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a Bavarian bounty! Oktoberfest returns to Casino Fandango this weekend. It will be held October 1 and 2 in the Casino Fandango parking lot from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Admission is free. Court Cardinal visited KOLO 8 to talk about the good food, good beer and good times people can expect at the annual event.
