Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Crash shuts part of McCarran Blvd for 3 hours; minor injuries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people received minor injuries Thursday after an illegal U-turn caused a crash in west Reno. The incident shut down northbound McCarran Boulevard from near Interstate 80 to Mae Anne Avenue from about 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Reno Police Department said. Police said a driver...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian hit by bus and killed at Nugget in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person died Thursday evening after being struck by a tour bus behind the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks. Nugget Avenue is closed from 14th Street to 11th Street. The Sparks Police Department expects it to be closed for several hours. Police said the tour bus was...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Charges: Staged overdose death scene leads to arrest for 12 lbs of meth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A drug overdose death in Sun Valley led to Wednesday’s arrest of two Reno men on charges of drug trafficking and illegal gun possession, authorities said. The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested William Nunez, 28, and Luis Eduardo Zepeda-Partida, 33, on drug trafficking and illegal gun possession charges. Nunez was also arrested on a charge of offering false evidence.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

House fire in northwest Reno knocked down

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -6:25 P.M. UPDATE: A fire in a northwest Reno home Friday afternoon started in a bathroom exhaust fan, the Reno Fire Department said. Firefighters had to pull out the ceiling to make sure the fire did not spread and the fire also burned a hole in the roof.
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway

CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

1 killed in I-80 crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-80 east of Wells Avenue on Sept. 8. The preliminary investigation indicates a 1993 Ford Ranger driven by Kenn Lawrence Steffan was traveling east on I-80 east of Wells Avenue approaching a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man arrested for exposing himself on Ring video

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested for open and gross lewdness after police say he exposed himself on Ring video. The Reno Police Department say they received a criminal report on Sept. 24 of a man who a homeowner captured exposing himself on video in the area of Souverain Lane in Reno.
RENO, NV
Pedestrian Fatality Accident Occurs Near Truckee

Pedestrian Fatality Accident Occurs Near Truckee

Fatal Accident Involving Two Pedestrians Happens at Sarah Drive Intersection. A pedestrian fatality was reported near Truckee on September 26 after two people on foot were struck by a motor vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Sahara Drive and State Route 28 in the Carnelian Bay area around 10:46 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) report stated that a black Subaru struck two pedestrians. It is unknown whether one or both were killed in the collision. The CHP had the motor vehicle towed as evidence, and the roadway was shut down as an investigation was conducted.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

I-580 in Carson City to close briefly on Sunday

Interstate 580 in north Carson City will close briefly on Sunday, Oct. 2 so NV Energy crews can work on the overhead 120-kilovolt power line that crosses the freeway in that area. Nevada Department of Transportation officials say three 20-minute closures are planned between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. that...
CARSON CITY, NV
Thursday Weather

Thursday Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A beautiful day to live in Northern Nevada with highs near Reno in the mid 80′s. Temperatures will cool down tomorrow and it will feel more like fall. Expect some breezes and dry conditions this weekend.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reed High School locked down Friday after guns found on campus

Reed High School in Sparks was placed on a precautionary lockdown after police found guns on campus Friday. According to a message sent to families from Principal Rosenbloom, guns were found but no threats were made. The school immediately implemented a code yellow lockdown while school police conducted their investigation.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Casino Fandango’s Oktoberfest returns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a Bavarian bounty! Oktoberfest returns to Casino Fandango this weekend. It will be held October 1 and 2 in the Casino Fandango parking lot from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Admission is free. Court Cardinal visited KOLO 8 to talk about the good food, good beer and good times people can expect at the annual event.
CARSON CITY, NV

