TCU's RBs are creating a 'spark' under the guidance of new position coach Anthony Jones
TCU running backs coach Anthony Jones thinks he was the world’s worst high school teacher. All he wanted to do was coach. But in the city of Memphis, you had to do both. He taught business and personal finance across many periods throughout the day and it was a grind. However, over time, Jones realized the benefit. Coaching is ultimately teaching. And by working in the classroom, Jones learned how to instruct a wider range of personalities than he ever would’ve between the lines.
Longhorn football commits in action, Sept. 29-Oct. 3
After last week’s high school football action, only five Longhorn commits remain who have yet to lose a game in the 2022 season. Arch Manning’s team fell from the ranks of the undefeated after facing their classification’s top-ranked team last Friday, and Sydir Mitchell’s team likewise suffered its first loss.
The Cubs Football Ready For The Mules
The 4-0 Brownfield Cubs football squad returned home last Friday night being 5-0 after their huge win over 4-0 (now 4-1) Littlefield 28-14. In a classic 3A matchup where the game-winning points came in the fourth quarter, Brownfield has found themselves successful and certainly making noise here on the South Plains and Coach Flores receiving the Dave Campbells Texas Football Class 3A Coach of the Week. Folks… that’s what some would call success.
Colorado Commit Updates: Wesley Watson recaps official visit with Buffaloes
After catching his fifth touchdown as a senior and helping College Station (Texas) A&M Consolidated to a win at Georgetown last weekend, receiver Wesley Watson hopped on a plane and took his official visit to Colorado. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Watson has been verbally committed to the Buffaloes since June 27.
