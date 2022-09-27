TCU running backs coach Anthony Jones thinks he was the world’s worst high school teacher. All he wanted to do was coach. But in the city of Memphis, you had to do both. He taught business and personal finance across many periods throughout the day and it was a grind. However, over time, Jones realized the benefit. Coaching is ultimately teaching. And by working in the classroom, Jones learned how to instruct a wider range of personalities than he ever would’ve between the lines.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO