Tri-City Herald
Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Breaks Uncles Peyton and Eli’s Passing Records
As if the hype surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Arch Manning wasn't high enough already, the 2023 super recruit has added another impressive milestone to his resumé. On Friday night of Isidore Newman's matchup vs. Pearl River High School, Broke his two-time Super Bowl champion uncle Eli Manning's record...
Tri-City Herald
Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Start Fast, Lead Miami Dolphins 14-12
CINCINNATI — The Bengals started fast on Thursday night and have a 14-12 lead over the Dolphins. The Bengals scored on their opening possession for a second-straight game. Joe Burrow led Cincinnati on a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Joe Mixon touchdown run. Burrow completed 4-of-5 attempts...
SEC Round-Up: ESPN Leaves Massive Chunk of SEC Fans in the Dark
Will the Lane Train leave for the Station in Auburn, things worse for Vols, Hogs with Bama, Aggies hate this coach more than Saban, and much more
Tri-City Herald
Breaking Down the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins will have all of their front-line players available for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cornerback Xavien Howard, tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle all will be active and in uniform when the Dolphins try to get to 4-0 on the season after all being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
Tri-City Herald
Former Missouri QB Vows to Pick Up the Bar Tab if Tigers Upset UGA
Georgia hasn't lost to the Missouri Tigers since 2013, the Tigers second season in the Southeastern Conference and they haven't played a one score football game since 2016. It's been sheer domination by the Dawgs whether that be in Athens or on the road in Columbia, Missouri. So, when the...
Tri-City Herald
Why Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. Is Prospect Lions Should Watch
With a solid degree of NFL pedigree, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is an intriguing prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class. The Nittany Lions defensive back is the son of Joey Porter, who played 13 seasons in professional football with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. Yet, Porter Jr. is viewed highly by scouts, because of his own performance in Penn State’s secondary.
Tri-City Herald
Five Storylines for Undefeated Eagles and First-Place Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA – Here are five storylines for Week 4’s matchup between the Eagles (3-0) and Jaguars (2-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (1 p.m./CBS). It might be a disaster that the slot corner will miss his first game after making 21 straight starts, including last year’s playoff game, if not for the Eagles' options.
Tri-City Herald
Keys to the Game: Cardinals at Panthers
Heading into Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the Panthers find themselves playing against an opponent they have seen a lot of success against over the years. Including the playoffs, the Panthers are 14-5 all-time against the Cardinals, they're second-best winning percentage against any team in the NFL. That success has been ever more visible over the last six matchups, where the Panthers are a perfect 6-0 with all wins coming by double digits.
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jake Bobo, Stephan Blaylock on UCLA-UW
UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, receiver Jake Bobo and safety Stephan Blaylock spoke to the media following the Bruins’ 40-32 win over No. 15 Washington at the Rose Bowl on Friday night. Thompson-Robinson talked about proving the doubters wrong and pushing back against social media accounts and writers who overlooked his team, while Bobo talked about his career performance and relationship with his quarterback and Blaylock touched on a strong first half by the defense.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders Injury Update: Wes Schweitzer OUT Problem at Cowboys?
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are a long way from the hopeful optimism that grew from their Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since that home victory, the Commanders have dropped two in a row. A road game against the Detroit Lions, and a home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend.
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins’ McDaniel: No Timeline for Tua Tagovailoa’s Return
In the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s frightening injury on Thursday Night Football, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel discussed the prospect of a potential return to action for his quarterback. Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field against the Bengals with head and neck injuries after he was sacked by defensive tackle...
Tri-City Herald
Amazon criticized for Tua Tagovailoa coverage
This is Amazon’s first year broadcasting NFL games, so you’d expect a couple of bumps along the way. But the tech giant’s Thursday Night Football broadcast received a healthy dose of criticism over its coverage of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. During the second quarter of the Cincinnati...
Tri-City Herald
‘Special’ Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Leading On and Off the Field
When Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith arrived in January of 2021 after spending two years as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, the question of who'd become his go-to running back immediately came up. Smith enjoyed immense success with Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who stands 6-3, 247 pounds and...
Miami Herald
Consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check fired by NFL players union
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check last Sunday has been fired by the NFL Players Association, a league source confirmed to the Miami Herald, after the union found the person made multiple mistakes in the evaluation.
Tri-City Herald
OLB Terrell Lewis Has Been ‘Best Version of Himself’ Says Rams Coach Raheem Morris
The Los Angeles Rams enter their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night looking to win their third straight game. If they want to do so, though, they must see a continued improvement on defense to shut down a 49ers' offense with weapons across the board. While the...
BYU Mascot Shows Off Ridiculous Arm Strength in Viral Video
Cosmo put on a mini show during the Cougars' last game.
Tri-City Herald
Browns vs. Falcons: 5 Questions to Ask Before Sunday’s Game
The Atlanta Falcons are just one sleep away from facing the Cleveland Browns at home. But before the game takes place, we spoke with Browns Digest contributor Pete Smith to learn more about Cleveland going into Sunday. 1. Jacoby Brissett is under center while Deshaun Watson is suspended. How has...
Tri-City Herald
Colts’ Shaquille Leonard Upgraded to Questionable, Julian Blackmon Ruled Out vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts could be getting a big lift on the defensive side of the ball soon as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard will be listed as questionable ahead of the Colts' Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Per head coach Frank Reich, the...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens Notebook: Ronnie Stanley Gets Day Off, Questionable to Play Vs. Bills
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday and was listed as questionable for the Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills. Stanley did manage to practice in the previous days and was optimistic he could play Sunday. "This could very possibly be the...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Injury Report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson Out
The Bears will take on the New York Giants without running back David Montgomery and cornerback Jaylon Johnson due to injuries that kept both off the practice field all week. Johnson has a quad injury and Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in last week's game and both have been ruled out for the game. Johnson missed last week's game, as well.
