The Big 3: strange lights, Red Hot & Blue closes
BIG STORY #3: Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin.
Carthage rolls by Ozark to get to 5-1 this season
CARTHAGE, Mo. – (WATCH) Carthage tops Ozark 49-7 Friday night to get to 5-1 this season.
Neosho gets homecoming win over Branson
NEOSHO, Mo – (WATCH) Neosho tops Branson on homecoming night 50-31.
Lamar dominates McDonald County in Big 8 clash
ANDERSON, Mo. – (WATCH) Lamar beats McDonald County 54-14 in Big 8 clash Friday night.
Galena climbs over .500 with road win at Baxter Springs
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – (WATCH) Galena tops Baxter Springs 52-14 Friday night to get to 3-2 overall this season.
Frontenac tops CNC rival Columbus; Terlip throws 4 touchdowns
COLUMBUS, Kan. – (WATCH) Frontenac tops Columbus 35-8 Friday night. QB Kal Terlip throws for 4 touchdowns for the Raiders.
Labette County gets first win of season at Fort Scott
FORT SCOTT, Kan. – (WATCH) Labette County tops Fort Scott 25-8 Friday night for their first win of the season.
News To Know: Ian regains strength, judge rules self-defense
PITTSBURG, Kan. – A judge drops murder charges against a Pittsburg man. Dominik Short had been charged with murder in the shooting death of his mother, Stephanie Short, and the shooting of Velma Cubie. Short argued he acted in self defense, and the judge agreed. All charges against him have now been dropped. His co-defendent, James Hamilton, is still charged in this case.
Joplin rebounds with home win over Republic
JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) Joplin rebounds from their first loss of the season to beat Republic 42-28 Friday night.
Webb City pulls away from Willard
WEBB CITY, Mo. – (WATCH) Webb City tops Willard 49-28 Friday night.
Nixa volleyball hands Webb City first COC loss
Webb City falls to Nixa 3-1 on Thursday. It's the Cardinals first conference loss of the year.
Gorillas prepare to face aggressive Missouri Southern defense
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg State Gorillas (4-0) host the Missouri Southern Lions (3-1) this weekend in week five of the MIAA schedule. The Gorillas have been one of the best offenses in the league so far this season, averaging 30 points and 423 yards per game.
Lions aim to stay hot in rivalry game against #10 Pitt State
JOPLIN, Mo. – This week is rivalry week for Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern football. The Gorillas are 4-0 this season and have climbed the national rankings up to #10, while Missouri Southern is 3-1 and has won three straight games for the first time since 2013.
Nevada scores 62 in win over Cassville
NEVADA, Mo. (WATCH) – Nevada tops Cassville 62-7 Friday night.
Quapaw pulls away from Commerce for 4-1 start
QUAPAW, Okla. – (WATCH) Quapaw tops Commerce 36-13 Friday night to get to 4-1 this season.
