PITTSBURG, Kan. – A judge drops murder charges against a Pittsburg man. Dominik Short had been charged with murder in the shooting death of his mother, Stephanie Short, and the shooting of Velma Cubie. Short argued he acted in self defense, and the judge agreed. All charges against him have now been dropped. His co-defendent, James Hamilton, is still charged in this case.

PITTSBURG, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO