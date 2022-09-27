ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Boston

Is Massachusetts ready for a hurricane like Ian?

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON - As emergency crews pick up the pieces of Florida neighborhoods following Hurricane Ian, the question can be asked, is Massachusetts ready for a hurricane like Ian? Some buildings in Florida were able to survive the storm surge thanks to building code changes that went into place following hurricanes Andrew and Charlie. Structures were changed architecturally and in terms of building elevation and window protection. Hurricane prevention experts say the high-pitched, gable roofs in Massachusetts are not built to withstand a hurricane. They are built for heavy snowfall. "I have a house across from me with...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Mass. paramedic on assisting in Ian-ravaged Florida

The hurricane wreckage on Florida's west coast is now drawing in thousands of emergency workers from around the country to help. One of them is Jim Sheard, a paramedic at South Shore Health who is now assisting the federal disaster response team.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Needham, MA
City
Florida, MA
City
Falmouth, MA
Local
Florida Government
WCVB

Hurricane Ian devastates Florida's coast

BOSTON — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across Florida. The well-known Sanibel Causeway was destroyed, with access to two islands off Florida's west coast now cut off. Even with a flooded yard, Chris Ellis considers himself lucky. Damage to his home is minimal, after the Wellesley native...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Central Massachusetts native riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - Central Massachusetts native Steve Balestrieri now lives in Florida and is near the middle of Hurricane Ian's path. Balestrieri moved to Florida two years ago. He said he's experienced hurricanes in North and South Carolina and in Honduras as a Green Beret in the Army, but this is the hardest hitting one yet.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Mobile Home#Emergency Management#Hurricane Ian#Contents Consulting
CBS Boston

"Damage is insane": Univ. of Tampa student from Hingham describes Hurricane Ian

TAMPA -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, some residents are picking up the pieces of their lives, while others are lucky to be spared."From what I see on Twitter, the damage is insane," says Terrence Concannon, a Hingham native who goes to school at the University of Tampa. "The storm surge completely wiped anything out."Concannon believes he may be one of the only students from the school who stayed behind in Tampa instead of fleeing. He has been surviving on what little he could muster from the grocery store, which is mostly chocolate milk and watermelon."If I were to...
TAMPA, FL
WCVB

Videos show destruction in Florida left behind by Hurricane Ian

Video above: Drone video shows widespread flooding in Kissimmee, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida near as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that show the storm's devastating impact:. Reporter rescues woman...
FLORIDA STATE
WCVB

Gardner, Mass., couple reflects on history-making lottery prize

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
GARDNER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

Cats evacuated from Florida find temporary home in Massachusetts

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. - About 50 cats were evacuated from animal shelters in Florida to Massachusetts ahead of Hurricane Ian and 10 of them are now at their temporary home at Second Chance Animal Shelter. "They can't just be put into someone's car in a crate," shelter CEO Sheryl Blancato...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show the storm's devastating impact:. Broward County, Florida. An aerial view of damages in...
FLORIDA STATE
WTNH

Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Mass. Guardsman Allegedly Chases, Mistakes Bus Of Tourists For Migrants

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On the night of September 19, an off-duty soldier from the Massachusetts National Guardsman allegedly took matters into his own hands and pursued a coach bus he thought to be full of migrants, only to find out the passengers were tourists heading back to their Falmouth hotel.
FALMOUTH, MA
WBUR

What's next for the migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. The Steamship Authority's new ships won't be named "Jaws," "Boaty McBoatface" or any other fun suggestions. In my opinion, the M/V Aquinnah and M/V Monomoy are perfectly fine names, too. (But the one on the left definitely looks like a Boaty.)
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy