Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Breaks Uncles Peyton and Eli’s Passing Records
As if the hype surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Arch Manning wasn't high enough already, the 2023 super recruit has added another impressive milestone to his resumé. On Friday night of Isidore Newman's matchup vs. Pearl River High School, Broke his two-time Super Bowl champion uncle Eli Manning's record...
Tri-City Herald
Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Start Fast, Lead Miami Dolphins 14-12
CINCINNATI — The Bengals started fast on Thursday night and have a 14-12 lead over the Dolphins. The Bengals scored on their opening possession for a second-straight game. Joe Burrow led Cincinnati on a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Joe Mixon touchdown run. Burrow completed 4-of-5 attempts...
Tri-City Herald
The Chiefs’ Need for Sneed Should Lead to a Contract Extension
The Kansas City Chiefs have a Need for Sneed. No, this is not referring to the racing game that rose to prominence in the 2000s (Need for Speed: Carbon was my personal favorite). It's referring to Chiefs third-year defensive back L’Jarius Sneed. With most of Sneed’s snaps coming from...
Tri-City Herald
Breaking Down the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins will have all of their front-line players available for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cornerback Xavien Howard, tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle all will be active and in uniform when the Dolphins try to get to 4-0 on the season after all being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
Top 5 Giants Players To Watch vs. Bears in Week 4
The New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys 23-16 on Monday night and wasted little time jumping into their prep work for their Week 4 home date against the Chicago Bears. Here's a look at five Giants players/units whose performances could be instrumental in ensuring the Giants end up on the winning side of the ledger.
Tri-City Herald
Colts’ Shaquille Leonard Upgraded to Questionable, Julian Blackmon Ruled Out vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts could be getting a big lift on the defensive side of the ball soon as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard will be listed as questionable ahead of the Colts' Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Per head coach Frank Reich, the...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Injury Report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson Out
The Bears will take on the New York Giants without running back David Montgomery and cornerback Jaylon Johnson due to injuries that kept both off the practice field all week. Johnson has a quad injury and Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in last week's game and both have been ruled out for the game. Johnson missed last week's game, as well.
Unaffiliated specialist who helped clear Tua Tagovailoa in Bills game reportedly fired
The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who participated in the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play the second half of last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports Saturday. That decision is at the center of a controversy after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Five Storylines for Undefeated Eagles and First-Place Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA – Here are five storylines for Week 4’s matchup between the Eagles (3-0) and Jaguars (2-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (1 p.m./CBS). It might be a disaster that the slot corner will miss his first game after making 21 straight starts, including last year’s playoff game, if not for the Eagles' options.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots vs. Packers Injury Report: Mac Jones Out; Who’s In?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 4 showdown in Wisconsin. The Pats and the Pack are set to square off on Sunday, Oct 2. at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. While...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens Notebook: Ronnie Stanley Gets Day Off, Questionable to Play Vs. Bills
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday and was listed as questionable for the Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills. Stanley did manage to practice in the previous days and was optimistic he could play Sunday. "This could very possibly be the...
Tri-City Herald
OLB Terrell Lewis Has Been ‘Best Version of Himself’ Says Rams Coach Raheem Morris
The Los Angeles Rams enter their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night looking to win their third straight game. If they want to do so, though, they must see a continued improvement on defense to shut down a 49ers' offense with weapons across the board. While the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins’ McDaniel: No Timeline for Tua Tagovailoa’s Return
In the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s frightening injury on Thursday Night Football, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel discussed the prospect of a potential return to action for his quarterback. Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field against the Bengals with head and neck injuries after he was sacked by defensive tackle...
Tri-City Herald
‘Special’ Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Leading On and Off the Field
When Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith arrived in January of 2021 after spending two years as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, the question of who'd become his go-to running back immediately came up. Smith enjoyed immense success with Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who stands 6-3, 247 pounds and...
Tri-City Herald
Browns vs. Falcons: 5 Questions to Ask Before Sunday’s Game
The Atlanta Falcons are just one sleep away from facing the Cleveland Browns at home. But before the game takes place, we spoke with Browns Digest contributor Pete Smith to learn more about Cleveland going into Sunday. 1. Jacoby Brissett is under center while Deshaun Watson is suspended. How has...
Tri-City Herald
49ers Injury News: Williams Still a Injured Reserve Candidate; Armstead Misses Practice
It wouldn't be the 49ers without some highly anticipated injury news. Trent Williams, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to Denver, is still a candidate for Injured Reserve. The swelling on his ankle is still there, so clarity on him being placed on it is still up in the air. Colton McKivitz is expected to fill in for Williams while he is out.
Tri-City Herald
Amazon criticized for Tua Tagovailoa coverage
This is Amazon’s first year broadcasting NFL games, so you’d expect a couple of bumps along the way. But the tech giant’s Thursday Night Football broadcast received a healthy dose of criticism over its coverage of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. During the second quarter of the Cincinnati...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Practice Plan: Dalton Schultz & Jayron Kearse Returning for Washington?
FRISCO - A key player on each side of the ball is on Thursday planning on taking a "full load'' in practice while trying to get back on the field for the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 4 against the visiting Washington Commanders. Jayron Kearse suffered a knee injury in...
Tri-City Herald
‘Things Happen in This Game’: Dan Campbell on Early Injuries
The Detroit Lions are adamant the coaching staff and athletic trainers are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to the rash of injuries suffered by the team. Like many NFL teams, the Lions have been forced to deal with questions regarding the team’s training processes, given the significant amount of injuries that have occurred early in the season.
Tri-City Herald
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr on State of the Silver & Black
HENERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have started the 2022 NFL season a disappointing 0-3, and they don't have time to feel sorry for themselves. Derek Carr spoke just outside the locker room about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to the Denver Broncos this weekend. You...
Comments / 0