NFL

Tri-City Herald

Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Breaks Uncles Peyton and Eli’s Passing Records

As if the hype surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Arch Manning wasn't high enough already, the 2023 super recruit has added another impressive milestone to his resumé. On Friday night of Isidore Newman's matchup vs. Pearl River High School, Broke his two-time Super Bowl champion uncle Eli Manning's record...
AUSTIN, TX
Tri-City Herald

The Chiefs’ Need for Sneed Should Lead to a Contract Extension

The Kansas City Chiefs have a Need for Sneed. No, this is not referring to the racing game that rose to prominence in the 2000s (Need for Speed: Carbon was my personal favorite). It's referring to Chiefs third-year defensive back L’Jarius Sneed. With most of Sneed’s snaps coming from...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Breaking Down the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins will have all of their front-line players available for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cornerback Xavien Howard, tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle all will be active and in uniform when the Dolphins try to get to 4-0 on the season after all being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Top 5 Giants Players To Watch vs. Bears in Week 4

The New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys 23-16 on Monday night and wasted little time jumping into their prep work for their Week 4 home date against the Chicago Bears. Here's a look at five Giants players/units whose performances could be instrumental in ensuring the Giants end up on the winning side of the ledger.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Bears Injury Report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson Out

The Bears will take on the New York Giants without running back David Montgomery and cornerback Jaylon Johnson due to injuries that kept both off the practice field all week. Johnson has a quad injury and Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in last week's game and both have been ruled out for the game. Johnson missed last week's game, as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Palm Beach Daily News

Unaffiliated specialist who helped clear Tua Tagovailoa in Bills game reportedly fired

The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who participated in the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play the second half of last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports Saturday. That decision is at the center of a controversy after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Five Storylines for Undefeated Eagles and First-Place Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA – Here are five storylines for Week 4’s matchup between the Eagles (3-0) and Jaguars (2-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (1 p.m./CBS). It might be a disaster that the slot corner will miss his first game after making 21 straight starts, including last year’s playoff game, if not for the Eagles' options.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Patriots vs. Packers Injury Report: Mac Jones Out; Who’s In?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 4 showdown in Wisconsin. The Pats and the Pack are set to square off on Sunday, Oct 2. at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. While...
GREEN BAY, WI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins’ McDaniel: No Timeline for Tua Tagovailoa’s Return

In the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s frightening injury on Thursday Night Football, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel discussed the prospect of a potential return to action for his quarterback. Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field against the Bengals with head and neck injuries after he was sacked by defensive tackle...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

‘Special’ Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Leading On and Off the Field

When Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith arrived in January of 2021 after spending two years as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, the question of who'd become his go-to running back immediately came up. Smith enjoyed immense success with Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who stands 6-3, 247 pounds and...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Browns vs. Falcons: 5 Questions to Ask Before Sunday’s Game

The Atlanta Falcons are just one sleep away from facing the Cleveland Browns at home. But before the game takes place, we spoke with Browns Digest contributor Pete Smith to learn more about Cleveland going into Sunday. 1. Jacoby Brissett is under center while Deshaun Watson is suspended. How has...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

49ers Injury News: Williams Still a Injured Reserve Candidate; Armstead Misses Practice

It wouldn't be the 49ers without some highly anticipated injury news. Trent Williams, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to Denver, is still a candidate for Injured Reserve. The swelling on his ankle is still there, so clarity on him being placed on it is still up in the air. Colton McKivitz is expected to fill in for Williams while he is out.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Amazon criticized for Tua Tagovailoa coverage

This is Amazon’s first year broadcasting NFL games, so you’d expect a couple of bumps along the way. But the tech giant’s Thursday Night Football broadcast received a healthy dose of criticism over its coverage of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. During the second quarter of the Cincinnati...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

‘Things Happen in This Game’: Dan Campbell on Early Injuries

The Detroit Lions are adamant the coaching staff and athletic trainers are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to the rash of injuries suffered by the team. Like many NFL teams, the Lions have been forced to deal with questions regarding the team’s training processes, given the significant amount of injuries that have occurred early in the season.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr on State of the Silver & Black

HENERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have started the 2022 NFL season a disappointing 0-3, and they don't have time to feel sorry for themselves. Derek Carr spoke just outside the locker room about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to the Denver Broncos this weekend. You...
NFL

