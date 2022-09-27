DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville firefighters were called to two different fires over the last couple of days. The fire department got a call just before 1 p.m. Wednesday to 9 Tillman for a vehicle fire. They were able to put it out quickly. The vehicle was valued at $60,000 with about $6,000 worth of damage. No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO