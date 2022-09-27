Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourdailylocal.com
Dragons Roll Past Franklin for Third Win
FRANKLIN, Pa. – Tommy Nyquist ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns as Warren earned a 36-7 Region 4 win over Franklin. Nyquist scored on runs of 7 and 12 yards in the first half as Warren built a 20-7 lead. That score held until the fourth quarter when Sam Harvey scored on a 1-yard run and Eric Dippold threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Wright.
yourdailylocal.com
Knights Ground High-Flying Lakers to Move to 6-0
RUSSELL, Pa. – Eisenhower’s defense stymied one of District 10’s most prolific passers and Benji Bauer ran for nearly 300 yards as the Knights defeated visiting Mercyhurst Prep, 33-7, on Friday. Eisenhower (6-0 overall, 3-0 Region 2) took over sole possession of first place in Region 2...
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Mercyhurst Prep at Eisenhower Football
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Mercyhurst Prep travels to Eisenhower for a District 10, Region 2 battle. Brian Hagberg and Cody Elms are on the call from Eisenhower. The game can be watched below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
yourdailylocal.com
Otto-Eldred Too Much For Sheffield
ELDRED, Pa. – Otto-Eldred scored on its first six possessions en route to a 50-24 win over visiting Sheffield on Friday. The Terrors scored on seven of their 10 possessions in the game, and while O-E was punching the ball in the endzone, the Wolverines punted on five of their first six possessions. The sixth ended in a safety.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourdailylocal.com
Maplewood Serves Its Way to Sweep Over Eisenhower
RUSSELL, Pa. – Led by Bailey Varndell’s 10 aces, Maplewood served a 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-11) sweep at Eisenhower on Thursday. The Tigers had at least 14 aces in the match, with Varndell serving seven in the second set alone during a 16-0 Maplewood run. Rewatch the match:
yourdailylocal.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Mercyhurst Prep at Eisenhower Football; GWM HS Football Extra Point Show
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Mercyhurst Prep at Eisenhower football game as well as the Generational Wealth Management Extra Point Show on Friday, Sept. 30. Sole possession of first place in District 10 Region 2 is on the line as the Lakers take...
yourdailylocal.com
Lady Dragons Net 12 First-Half Goals in Blowout at Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Lady Dragons’ offense scored a dozen first-half goals as Warren rolled to an 18-1 win at Oil City on Thursday. Georgie Bickling, Meea Irwin, and Leyna Irwin each had four goals in the win. Bickling and Leyna Irwin each had four assists as well, as did Ella Ordiway.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Gets Critical Region Win With Shutout of Franklin
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Warren avenged an early-season loss with a 6-0 win over Franklin in a key Region 4 match on Thursday. The Knights topped the Dragons, 4-2, on Sept. 6. Warren wasted little time setting the tone for this match as Logan Crissey scored two of his three goals in the first five minutes.
RELATED PEOPLE
yourdailylocal.com
Eisenhower Sweeps Iroquois
RUSSELL, Pa. – Caroline Smyth and Mikenzie Miller were big at the net as Eisenhower earned a 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, and 25-18) win over visiting Iroquois on Wednesday. Smyth finished with 12 blocks and three kills, while Miller had three kills on 10 attacks for the Lady Knights. Layla Edwards was also strong up front with four total blocks (two solo and two block assists).
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: GWM HS Football Extra Point Show with JB Graphics
The High School football Extra Point show is brought to you by John M. Bongiovanni, Adam Jack, and Lucas Slezak of Generational Wealth Management with offices in Bradford and Erie. The show runs every Friday night during the high school football season.
wesb.com
Obituary: Henry “Jim” Jackson (1945-2022)
Henry “Jim” Jackson, Jr., 77, of Olean Road, Derrick City, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at UPMC Hamot. Born February 13, 1945, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Henry James Sr. and Betty Frances (Wachob) Jackson. He was a 1963 graduate of Bradford Area High School.
wesb.com
Obituary: Timothy J. Cummiskey (1954-2022)
Timothy J. Cummiskey, 68, of 9 Southgate Road, Bradford passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at his residence. Born April 10, 1954, in Bradford, he was a son of the late John F. “Jack” and Jean Marie (Carlson) Cummiskey. He was a 1972...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buddy Brewster's expands with second Chautauqua County site
LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County restaurant is expanding with a second location. Buddy Brewster’s Ale House held a soft opening Sept. 28 at its new site in Lakewood at 300 E. Fairmount Ave., once a Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant. It’s the newest venture from the Carlson family’s...
Angry WNY Man In Medical Taxi Gets Out And Is Hit By Semi Truck On I-90
Have you ever heard the saying, 'don't cut off your nose to spite your face'? I think it somehow applies here. A Chautauqua County man was irate, for some unknown reason, and decided he wanted out of his Medicaid taxi. The incident took place on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The...
Car crashes through garage in North East
One person is unharmed after driving through a garage. It happened just before noon Thursday along West Main Street in North East. According to Fuller Hose Company, they were responding to reports of a car accident. When they arrived on scene they found the driver of the car had gone through a garage. Fuller Hose, […]
Fredonia woman dies in a single-car crash Friday on State Route 60
FREDONIA, N.Y. — A Fredonia woman died in a single-car crash around noon on Friday on State Route 60 in the Town of Pomfret. Katie L. Korzeniewski, 38, of Fredonia was a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that crashed. She was taken by Mercy Flight to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa., where she later died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Man Struck By Tractor Trailer On Interstate-90 In Chautauqua County
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – A man was struck by an 18-wheel tractor trailer on Interstate-90 in Chautauqua County on Thursday. According to fire dispatch, the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. in the westbound lane of I-90 near mile marker 457.8 between Hanover and Allegany Roads. The...
erienewsnow.com
New Skatepark Opening in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new skatepark is slated to open in the City of Jamestown this Saturday. The Power House Skatepark is located at 117 Fairmount Avenue between West 6th and 8th Streets. The site is named in memory of the City’s trolley system power station,...
wnynewsnow.com
Historical Marker Remembers Jamestown’s Winter Garden Theater
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new historical marker was unveiled in Jamestown honoring the former Winter Garden Theater on Friday. The marker, located at Jamestown’s Winter Garden Plaza commemorates the theater that stood for almost 100 years.. Opening in 1913 at a cost of $60,000, the...
Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway
A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway. Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.
Comments / 0