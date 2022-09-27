ELDRED, Pa. – Otto-Eldred scored on its first six possessions en route to a 50-24 win over visiting Sheffield on Friday. The Terrors scored on seven of their 10 possessions in the game, and while O-E was punching the ball in the endzone, the Wolverines punted on five of their first six possessions. The sixth ended in a safety.

