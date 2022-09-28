Read full article on original website
UH Mānoa College of Social Sciences dean named to Palau advisory group
Denise Eby Konan, dean of the College of Social Sciences (CSS) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, has been appointed by the federal government to the Palau Economic Advisory Group. She is the first woman to serve on the advisory group. “I’m excited to contribute to the...
Protecting Hawaiʻi’s water resources ignites passion in UH student
“Almost all of Hawaiʻi’s drinking water is sourced from groundwater, so it’s extremely important to me to maintain its quality for future generations,” said University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa undergraduate student Brandon Dela Cruz when asked what his plans are for the future. Dela...
National cybersecurity scholarship for UH West O‘ahu student
University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu student Nina Pandya is believed to be the first from Hawaiʻi to receive a national cybersecurity scholarship called the One in Tech National Cyber League (NCL) Games Scholarship. A partnership between the NCL and One in Tech, a foundation of ISACA (previously known as the Information Systems Audit and Control Association), offers the scholarships to support and promote diversity within the cybersecurity industry. Pandya was one of five NCL players to be awarded a $5,000 scholarship.
UH tech research earns boost through new partnership
The University of Hawaiʻi has partnered with MITRE, a not-for-profit operator of six federally funded research and development centers, to identify opportunities for collaborative analysis, engineering and research to advance marine technology, enhance cyber defense, strengthen climate resilience, address natural resource management and test new energy technologies. MITRE will...
Improved STEM learning, participation focus of Leeward CC faculty publications
Two Leeward Community College faculty co-authored articles published in an issue of New Directions for Community Colleges, an online resource that is designed to assist community colleges in fulfilling their educational mission. As part of the SAGE 2YC (supporting and advancing geoscience education in two-year colleges) program, focusing on quality...
Award-winning writers featured, in-person literary events series resumes
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Creative Writing Program is welcoming back audiences for its fall 2022 Words@Mānoa Literary Series. The public is invited to attend free literary events featuring award-winning writers Joseph Han, Rajiv Mohabir and Hala Alyan. “We are excited to bring back the warmth...
$8M grant to support underserved children, family engagement in education
Helping underserved students in gifted education and STEM fields, and increasing family engagement is the focus of newly awarded $8 million in grants to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Education Center on Disability Studies (CDS) by the U.S. Department of Education. Over the next five years, two faculty members will work with the students and their families to find ways to address their needs.
