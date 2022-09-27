ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of...
FLORIDA STATE
wbrc.com

Refuel Ministries preparing to provide aid as Ian makes landfall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian relief efforts are already underway in Alabama. Refuel Ministries President Darrin Jarvis expects to head to Florida sometime in the next week to cook for both neighbors and first responders. Jarvis is alerting other relief organization partners that his team will be traveling down...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
wbrc.com

Opioid epidemic actually worse than the numbers indicate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you probably know someone who has lost a loved one to opioid abuse. The epidemic is only growing worse. In Jefferson County alone, 236 people died from opioid overdose in 2019. There were 401 in 2021, but those battling the issue say the numbers don’t tell the whole story.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

How to make your relief donation go further

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our neighbors in Florida are in shock and in need following Hurricane Ian. With inflation soaring and the economy in flux, many are finding fewer bucks in their wallets, but there are a few ways you can ensure your contribution goes farther. First, while you may...
FLORIDA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama helps with the road to recovery following Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian made landfall over Florida on Wednesday leaving destruction in its path. The category four storm swept over Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Nearly 800 crew members with Alabama Power are now on their way to help with recovery in Savannah. Michelle Tims with Alabama Power said they wanted to make sure Alabama wouldn’t see impacts from Ian before deciding how best to help.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Visitation for Alabama inmates canceled after work stoppages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has canceled visitation for inmates this weekend after an ongoing inmate worker strike. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, work stoppages by inmates at most major male facilities have put a strain on staff resources, forcing the cancelation. “Inmates have...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search And Seizure#Hot Weather#Rescue Team#Gray News#The Humane Society
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Clear, comfortable conditions all weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A great football weekend forecast for the Alabama, Auburn and UAB games and we are experiencing the beginning of a pleasant weather weekend area wide as high pressure, northerly winds and dry, sunny conditions continue to dominate the region. After highs today around 80, with clear skies temperatures will fall quickly after sunset so expect another cool morning Sunday. In fact, with northerly winds continuing to bring in the cool, dry air afternoon highs tomorrow may be a degree or two cooler than today.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to ongoing inmate work stoppages, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has canceled weekend visitations. Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources, according to ADOC. In a release by ADOC, it reads that since the beginning of...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Local experts seeing more variation in gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have heard us tell you before about price shopping for gas, where you drive around searching for the cheapest, but now, experts said it’s easier than ever. Local AAA experts said the Jefferson County area is seeing more gas stations varying in price than...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Find out if you’re owed money simply by searching your name

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There might be money with your name on it sitting in a vault in Montgomery. “We have unclaimed property from 1971 going forward, it never goes away, we hold it in perpetuity,” said Mike Myers, Director, Unclaimed Property Division, Alabama State Treasury. There’s more...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Bus drivers still needed for Tuscaloosa County Schools

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Approximately eight weeks into the school year, bus drivers are still needed all across Central Alabama, including within Tuscaloosa County Schools. There are 35 schools in the school system meaning thousands of students ride on the bus to and from school every day. Their transportation...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy