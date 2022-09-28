Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tri-City Herald
Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Breaks Uncles Peyton and Eli’s Passing Records
As if the hype surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Arch Manning wasn't high enough already, the 2023 super recruit has added another impressive milestone to his resumé. On Friday night of Isidore Newman's matchup vs. Pearl River High School, Broke his two-time Super Bowl champion uncle Eli Manning's record...
Tri-City Herald
Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Start Fast, Lead Miami Dolphins 14-12
CINCINNATI — The Bengals started fast on Thursday night and have a 14-12 lead over the Dolphins. The Bengals scored on their opening possession for a second-straight game. Joe Burrow led Cincinnati on a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Joe Mixon touchdown run. Burrow completed 4-of-5 attempts...
Tri-City Herald
The Chiefs’ Need for Sneed Should Lead to a Contract Extension
The Kansas City Chiefs have a Need for Sneed. No, this is not referring to the racing game that rose to prominence in the 2000s (Need for Speed: Carbon was my personal favorite). It's referring to Chiefs third-year defensive back L’Jarius Sneed. With most of Sneed’s snaps coming from...
Tri-City Herald
Breaking Down the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins will have all of their front-line players available for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cornerback Xavien Howard, tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle all will be active and in uniform when the Dolphins try to get to 4-0 on the season after all being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
Tri-City Herald
Keys to the Game: Cardinals at Panthers
Heading into Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the Panthers find themselves playing against an opponent they have seen a lot of success against over the years. Including the playoffs, the Panthers are 14-5 all-time against the Cardinals, they're second-best winning percentage against any team in the NFL. That success has been ever more visible over the last six matchups, where the Panthers are a perfect 6-0 with all wins coming by double digits.
Tri-City Herald
OLB Terrell Lewis Has Been ‘Best Version of Himself’ Says Rams Coach Raheem Morris
The Los Angeles Rams enter their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night looking to win their third straight game. If they want to do so, though, they must see a continued improvement on defense to shut down a 49ers' offense with weapons across the board. While the...
Tri-City Herald
‘Special’ Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Leading On and Off the Field
When Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith arrived in January of 2021 after spending two years as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, the question of who'd become his go-to running back immediately came up. Smith enjoyed immense success with Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who stands 6-3, 247 pounds and...
Tri-City Herald
Myles Garrett Downgraded to Out Against Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns have made the right choice and downgraded Myles Garrett to out for their week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the team. Garrett said he would be a game-time decision, but the medical staff had the final call. Garrett was involved in a single car accident...
Tri-City Herald
Why Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. Is Prospect Lions Should Watch
With a solid degree of NFL pedigree, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is an intriguing prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class. The Nittany Lions defensive back is the son of Joey Porter, who played 13 seasons in professional football with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. Yet, Porter Jr. is viewed highly by scouts, because of his own performance in Penn State’s secondary.
Tri-City Herald
Amazon criticized for Tua Tagovailoa coverage
This is Amazon’s first year broadcasting NFL games, so you’d expect a couple of bumps along the way. But the tech giant’s Thursday Night Football broadcast received a healthy dose of criticism over its coverage of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. During the second quarter of the Cincinnati...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots vs. Packers Injury Report: Mac Jones Out; Who’s In?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 4 showdown in Wisconsin. The Pats and the Pack are set to square off on Sunday, Oct 2. at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. While...
Tri-City Herald
Former Missouri QB Vows to Pick Up the Bar Tab if Tigers Upset UGA
Georgia hasn't lost to the Missouri Tigers since 2013, the Tigers second season in the Southeastern Conference and they haven't played a one score football game since 2016. It's been sheer domination by the Dawgs whether that be in Athens or on the road in Columbia, Missouri. So, when the...
Tri-City Herald
Browns vs. Falcons: 5 Questions to Ask Before Sunday’s Game
The Atlanta Falcons are just one sleep away from facing the Cleveland Browns at home. But before the game takes place, we spoke with Browns Digest contributor Pete Smith to learn more about Cleveland going into Sunday. 1. Jacoby Brissett is under center while Deshaun Watson is suspended. How has...
Tri-City Herald
Myles Garrett Out for Browns-Falcons Sunday After Car Crash
Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons after his involvement in a single-car crash earlier this week, the team announced. Garrett and a female passenger were treated at a local Cleveland hospital with minor injuries after the 26-year-old swerved his 2021...
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jake Bobo, Stephan Blaylock on UCLA-UW
UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, receiver Jake Bobo and safety Stephan Blaylock spoke to the media following the Bruins’ 40-32 win over No. 15 Washington at the Rose Bowl on Friday night. Thompson-Robinson talked about proving the doubters wrong and pushing back against social media accounts and writers who overlooked his team, while Bobo talked about his career performance and relationship with his quarterback and Blaylock touched on a strong first half by the defense.
Tri-City Herald
49ers Injury News: Williams Still a Injured Reserve Candidate; Armstead Misses Practice
It wouldn't be the 49ers without some highly anticipated injury news. Trent Williams, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to Denver, is still a candidate for Injured Reserve. The swelling on his ankle is still there, so clarity on him being placed on it is still up in the air. Colton McKivitz is expected to fill in for Williams while he is out.
Tri-City Herald
The Key To The Guardians Success Has Been Away From Progressive Field
A lot of other teams are probably looking at the Cleveland Guardians and asking themselves, "How did that team go out and win the division?" While there are a number of reasons, one has to do with how the team performed away from Progressive Field. The Guardians were able to...
Tri-City Herald
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Boston Celtics have a lot going on right now. Injury-wise, the Celtics will be without two key players to start the 2022-2023 season as Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari enter recovery. Meanwhile, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the 2022-2023 season, and it seems his position with...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Practice Plan: Dalton Schultz & Jayron Kearse Returning for Washington?
FRISCO - A key player on each side of the ball is on Thursday planning on taking a "full load'' in practice while trying to get back on the field for the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 4 against the visiting Washington Commanders. Jayron Kearse suffered a knee injury in...
Tri-City Herald
‘Things Happen in This Game’: Dan Campbell on Early Injuries
The Detroit Lions are adamant the coaching staff and athletic trainers are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to the rash of injuries suffered by the team. Like many NFL teams, the Lions have been forced to deal with questions regarding the team’s training processes, given the significant amount of injuries that have occurred early in the season.
