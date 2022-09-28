ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Breaks Uncles Peyton and Eli’s Passing Records

As if the hype surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Arch Manning wasn't high enough already, the 2023 super recruit has added another impressive milestone to his resumé. On Friday night of Isidore Newman's matchup vs. Pearl River High School, Broke his two-time Super Bowl champion uncle Eli Manning's record...
AUSTIN, TX
The Chiefs’ Need for Sneed Should Lead to a Contract Extension

The Kansas City Chiefs have a Need for Sneed. No, this is not referring to the racing game that rose to prominence in the 2000s (Need for Speed: Carbon was my personal favorite). It's referring to Chiefs third-year defensive back L’Jarius Sneed. With most of Sneed’s snaps coming from...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Breaking Down the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins will have all of their front-line players available for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cornerback Xavien Howard, tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle all will be active and in uniform when the Dolphins try to get to 4-0 on the season after all being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Keys to the Game: Cardinals at Panthers

Heading into Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the Panthers find themselves playing against an opponent they have seen a lot of success against over the years. Including the playoffs, the Panthers are 14-5 all-time against the Cardinals, they're second-best winning percentage against any team in the NFL. That success has been ever more visible over the last six matchups, where the Panthers are a perfect 6-0 with all wins coming by double digits.
‘Special’ Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Leading On and Off the Field

When Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith arrived in January of 2021 after spending two years as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, the question of who'd become his go-to running back immediately came up. Smith enjoyed immense success with Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who stands 6-3, 247 pounds and...
ATLANTA, GA
Myles Garrett Downgraded to Out Against Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns have made the right choice and downgraded Myles Garrett to out for their week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the team. Garrett said he would be a game-time decision, but the medical staff had the final call. Garrett was involved in a single car accident...
CLEVELAND, OH
Why Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. Is Prospect Lions Should Watch

With a solid degree of NFL pedigree, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is an intriguing prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class. The Nittany Lions defensive back is the son of Joey Porter, who played 13 seasons in professional football with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. Yet, Porter Jr. is viewed highly by scouts, because of his own performance in Penn State’s secondary.
DETROIT, MI
Amazon criticized for Tua Tagovailoa coverage

This is Amazon’s first year broadcasting NFL games, so you’d expect a couple of bumps along the way. But the tech giant’s Thursday Night Football broadcast received a healthy dose of criticism over its coverage of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. During the second quarter of the Cincinnati...
Patriots vs. Packers Injury Report: Mac Jones Out; Who’s In?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 4 showdown in Wisconsin. The Pats and the Pack are set to square off on Sunday, Oct 2. at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. While...
GREEN BAY, WI
Former Missouri QB Vows to Pick Up the Bar Tab if Tigers Upset UGA

Georgia hasn't lost to the Missouri Tigers since 2013, the Tigers second season in the Southeastern Conference and they haven't played a one score football game since 2016. It's been sheer domination by the Dawgs whether that be in Athens or on the road in Columbia, Missouri. So, when the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Browns vs. Falcons: 5 Questions to Ask Before Sunday’s Game

The Atlanta Falcons are just one sleep away from facing the Cleveland Browns at home. But before the game takes place, we spoke with Browns Digest contributor Pete Smith to learn more about Cleveland going into Sunday. 1. Jacoby Brissett is under center while Deshaun Watson is suspended. How has...
CLEVELAND, OH
Myles Garrett Out for Browns-Falcons Sunday After Car Crash

Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons after his involvement in a single-car crash earlier this week, the team announced. Garrett and a female passenger were treated at a local Cleveland hospital with minor injuries after the 26-year-old swerved his 2021...
WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jake Bobo, Stephan Blaylock on UCLA-UW

UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, receiver Jake Bobo and safety Stephan Blaylock spoke to the media following the Bruins’ 40-32 win over No. 15 Washington at the Rose Bowl on Friday night. Thompson-Robinson talked about proving the doubters wrong and pushing back against social media accounts and writers who overlooked his team, while Bobo talked about his career performance and relationship with his quarterback and Blaylock touched on a strong first half by the defense.
LOS ANGELES, CA
49ers Injury News: Williams Still a Injured Reserve Candidate; Armstead Misses Practice

It wouldn't be the 49ers without some highly anticipated injury news. Trent Williams, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to Denver, is still a candidate for Injured Reserve. The swelling on his ankle is still there, so clarity on him being placed on it is still up in the air. Colton McKivitz is expected to fill in for Williams while he is out.
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin

The Boston Celtics have a lot going on right now. Injury-wise, the Celtics will be without two key players to start the 2022-2023 season as Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari enter recovery. Meanwhile, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the 2022-2023 season, and it seems his position with...
BOSTON, MA
‘Things Happen in This Game’: Dan Campbell on Early Injuries

The Detroit Lions are adamant the coaching staff and athletic trainers are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to the rash of injuries suffered by the team. Like many NFL teams, the Lions have been forced to deal with questions regarding the team’s training processes, given the significant amount of injuries that have occurred early in the season.
DETROIT, MI

