Growing family! Counting On alum Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) announced on Saturday, October 1, that she welcomed baby no. 2, a son, with husband John David Duggar. “We are now a family of 4!” the former reality TV star, 30, wrote via Instagram alongside an image of their bundle of joy, before revealing her baby boy’s name. “We welcomed little Charlie into the world last month and have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since! We are so thankful to God for this precious gift!”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 HOURS AGO