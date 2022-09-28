ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Boxing Scene

Stevenson: Haney Clearly Top Guy At 135; Anybody Say Otherwise Definitely Hatin' On Him

NEWARK, New Jersey – Shakur Stevenson understandably believes he’d dethrone Devin Haney if he receives the opportunity to dethrone the undefeated, fully unified lightweight champion. Stevenson doesn’t dispute Haney’s status as the best lightweight in boxing, though. It’s inarguable, according to Stevenson, that Haney has earned that distinction...
NEWARK, NJ
Boxing Scene

Team Serrano: One Win Away From Becoming Undisputed, WBA Champ Has Been Eluding Us For A Little Bit

Amanda Serrano checked off several boxes with her latest win. Saturday’s ten-round, unanimous decision win over Sarah Mahfoud saw the Brooklyn-bred Boricua southpaw fight for her first Ring magazine title, which also marked her debut in the U.K. Amazingly through title wins in a female record seven weight divisions, it was also Serrano’s first time facing another reigning titlist in a true unification bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Bomac Views Spence As Tougher Fight For Crawford Than Charlo

Although a showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. remains at the top of nearly everyone’s must-see list, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has thrown around the possibility of moving up in weight to take on Jermell Charlo. With the truculent 154-pound undisputed champion standing firmly in Spence’s corner, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to strip Charlo of his championship status after doing the same to his good friend.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Shalom: Shields-Marshall Winner Will Be Biggest Name in Female Boxing!

Promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER believes the winner of the upcoming grudge match between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will be the biggest star in women's boxing. Shields and Marshall will stake their undefeated records in a high-stakes unification, for the undisputed middleweight crown, on October 15 at the O2 Arena, live on ESPN+ and Sky Sports.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Carlos Adames: Not Just Munguia, Charlo, The Entire Middleweight Division Is Avoiding Me

Carlos Adames’ name is rarely mentioned when boxing’s middleweight champions and other top fighters in the 160-pound division discuss potential opponents. The Dominican contender legitimized himself as one of the sport’s top middleweights when he out-pointed Sergiy Derevyanchenko in their 10-rounder last December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Defeating Derevyanchenko by majority decision only made him a higher-risk, low-reward proposition, according to Adames.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Zepeda-Prograis Vacant WBC Title Fight Eyed For November 26 in Southern California

Jose Zepeda and Regis Prograis will move forward with their vacant WBC junior welterweight title fight. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that MarvNation Promotions has set aside a date of November 26 for the title fight claimed by the Southern California-based outfit during a recent purse bid hearing. An exact venue was not established as this goes to publish, though a strong possibility is for the fight to land at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The fight is expected to headline an independent but moderately priced Pay-Per-View event.
CARSON, CA
Boxing Scene

Wilder-Helenius: Price Point For FOX Sports PPV Show Same As Cost For Ruiz-Ortiz

The price point for Premier Boxing Champions’ next FOX Sports Pay-Per-View show is the same as it cost for fans to watch PBC’s most recent event on that platform. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the suggested retail price for the four-fight show headlined by heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius on October 15 is $74.99. The pay-per-view show in which former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz defeated Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision in the 12-round main event September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles cost consumers the same amount as the Wilder-Helenius card.
TV & VIDEOS
Boxing Scene

Shields: I’ve Seen Mikaela Go Through The Trenches; Can Alycia Switch Up the Game Plan?

The upcoming women’s junior lightweight title unification bout between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner may come down to pure grit, according to Claressa Shields. Shields, the three division titlist and Michigan native, was recently asked who she thinks will win the contest between the heated American rivals, and while she did not answer the question head-on, she did indicate whom she believes has proven herself more in situations of extreme duress.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Ronny Reyes Aims To Impress at "Rockin' Fights" at The Paramount

What makes a great fighter nickname? Some fighters like Star Boxing’s Richie “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera are given a nickname from their childhood that just sticks. Others are bestowed a nickname that fits the fighters out of the ring persona, like Star Boxing’s former WBO World Champion, “The Common Man” Joe Smith Jr. Then there are those that are given a nickname based on a fighter’s style inside the ring – enter, “RUTHLESS” RONNY REYES (New York, NY 1-0).
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Akhmadaliev-Tapales: IBF Reorders Mandatory Title Fight

The previous order was rescinded once it was realized that the WBA remained next in line, this time around with Tapales due his title shot. The two sides will have until October 25 to work out a deal to avoid a purse bid hearing. “[The] mandatory title defense was due...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Edgar Berlanga Views Jaime Munguia As A Possible Opponent

In rather quick fashion, Edgar Berlanga’s star rose rapidly. With the Puerto Rican native scoring violent first-round knockout victories in his first 16 pro fights, he boastfully stood on the top ropes before declaring himself a monster. In doing so, Berlanga’s name has been mentioned as a possible opponent for fellow young star, David Benavidez.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Euro News: Jose Larduet, Khoren Gevor, Andrzej Wawrzyk, More

Cuban heavyweight and WBC International Silver champion Jose Larduet (8-0) headlines Universum Box Promotion show on November 5 at the Rudolf-Weber-Arena in Oberhausen. Larduet defends the title against Ali Kiydin (16-1). ............................. The annual Ben Bril Memorial at the Theater Carré in Amsterdam is back and goes ahead on October...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Sebastian Fundora Putting in Work For Carlos Ocampo Clash

Unbeaten super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora offered a clear warning to the rest of the 154-pound division as he prepares to defend his interim WBC title against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, October 8 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
CARSON, CA
Boxing Scene

Photos: Conor Benn Grinding Hard For Chris Eubank Jr. Clash

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will collide in a catchweight clash at The O2 in London on Saturday October 8, shown exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland, 30 years on from their iconic fathers’ second showdown at Old Trafford. (photos by Mark Robinson)
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Euro News: Robert Helenius, David Avanesyan, Callum Johnson, More

WBA Gold heavyweight champ Robert Helenius (31-3) has tall and hard punching sparring partners coming into his gym in Mariehamn, Aaland Islands, Finland.. Among them is the 'Polish Hussar' Damian Knyba (8-0), Dmitrii Bezus (9-0) and Vladimir Katsuk (3-0). On October 15 at the Barclays Center in New York City,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Caleb Plant Putting in Work For Anthony Dirrell Showdown

Former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant held a media workout in Las Vegas Tuesday as he prepares to face 168-pound rival and two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell in a WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator. (photos by Tobey Acuna, Team Plant)
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Sunny Edward Wants Bam Rodriguez Ringside For Felix Alvarado Defense

Sunny Edwards has invited US rival Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez to be at ringside in Sheffield to watch him run the “gauntlet” thrown down by Felix Alvarado. Edwards brings world championship boxing to the Utilita Arena on Friday, November 11 when he puts his IBF world flyweight title on the line.
COMBAT SPORTS

