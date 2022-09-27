Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Q&A: Kasey Keeler talks ‘Mapping Dejope,’ making Indigenous histories accessible
Kasey Keeler is an Assistant Professor of Civil Society & Community Studies and American Indian Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Human Ecology. Keeler’s upcoming digital project, “Mapping Dejope: Indigenous Histories and Presence in Madison,” is an interactive mapping experience that aims to educate community members about the Ho-Chunk history of the land UW-Madison occupies.
Daily Cardinal
Inside UW-Madison’s innovative Discovery to Product service program
Have you ever had an innovative idea, but no idea how to get started? Then University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Discovery to Product can connect you to the resources you need to bring your ideas to life. Discovery to Product (D2P) is a program that provides funding, mentorship and tools to...
Daily Cardinal
Sellery laundry back to pre-renovation prices, students express discontent
During the first two weeks of school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, residents of Sellery Residence Hall received laundry free-of-charge due to technological problems, but now prices are back to pre-renovation prices, according to UW Housing. When Sellery renovations started in May 2020, incoming students received free laundry throughout the...
Daily Cardinal
Week 5: Wisconsin vs Illinois preview
Host, Rohan Chakravarthi chats with guest, Jonathan Alday from The Daily Illini. They discuss the strengths and weaknesses within the Illinois Champaign-Urbana team and the upcoming football game with Illinois going up against the Badgers.
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin Badger fans still have hope despite being embarrassed by Ohio State
Wisconsin Badger fans still have Big Ten championship hopes despite Ohio State Buckeyes literally f—ing destroying Wisconsin. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Last weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers...
Daily Cardinal
Multiple off-campus Madison apartments announce price increases
With October around the corner, many University of Wisconsin-Madison students are evaluating whether to resign their leases, but with an added wrench thrown in — price increases. Several apartments told residents in recent weeks prices for the next leasing year will be higher, with inflation as a cause. The...
Daily Cardinal
Three keys to win for Wisconsin, Illinois
The Fighting Illini are off to a strong 3-1 start to the 2022 season, and a lot of that success can be attributed to senior transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito. The Syracuse transfer completed 68.8% of his passes for 951 yards, nine touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Illini have also...
Daily Cardinal
Badgers return home to face aggressive pair of Big Ten foes
After their first two conference matches, the Badger women are back at the UW Fieldhouse to face their next two Big Ten opponents. No. 8 Wisconsin (7-3) will face the No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions (12-1) on Friday and the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-5) on Sunday. Wisconsin is 1-1...
Daily Cardinal
Cardinal View: Madison housing shortages, rent surges need to be addressed
To many incoming students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, concerns include moving away from home, enrolling in classes and discovering career paths. However, recent trends in Madison have made student housing a significantly more stressful ordeal. The start of the 2022-23 academic year marked, yet again, a record-breaking number of...
Daily Cardinal
Gov. Evers supports school funding, abortion rights, legal marijuana in speech to UW-Madison students
Gov. Tony Evers met with University of Wisconsin-Madison College Democrats on Tuesday evening at Colectivo Coffee on State Street to talk about his policies and hopes for the upcoming Nov. 8 gubernatorial election. During his visit, Evers delivered a short speech emphasizing the importance of voting and covering salient topics...
Daily Cardinal
Omicron COVID-19 booster, flu shots available for UW students and staff
Starting yesterday, both the flu shot and the recent FDA-approved Pfizer COVID-19 boosters are available for faculty, staff and students of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The updated COVID-19 boosters provide immunization and protection against a variety of COVID-19 strains. All employees and students may receive the booster as long as...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison Police Department makes arrest at Witte Hall
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department arrested a Madison man after an altercation at Witte residence hall Thursday morning. According to UWPD, 22-year-old David C. Clash-Miller made a disturbance in the residence hall meeting room. Police arrested Clash-Miller after reports of threatening statements and comments on a person’s race.
Daily Cardinal
ASM proposes legislation to increase hourly student worker minimum wage to $15, joins statewide student governance organization
In a move that reflected growing momentum on campus, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s student council introduced legislation Wednesday to increase the wages of all student worker positions to $15 an hour. The introduction of this legislation is in response to the Wisconsin Union and UW Housing & Dining increasing their minimum wage to $15 an hour in late August.
Daily Cardinal
Dane County passes ordinance prohibiting investigations into abortion ban
The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the county from signing contracts with businesses investigating, arresting and/or prosecuting violators of Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Now, residents are left wondering how the ordinance will affect the county. The ordinance prohibits the county from signing contracts with agencies...
